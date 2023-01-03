ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket

If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
The State of Michigan Wants Your Kid’s Art

So, the kids have been on Holiday break, and whenever you pass through the living room, young Dweezil or Joanie is staring at their handheld device, continuously swiping at the screen. Gone are the days of going outside to hike the woods, or construct a snowman. The young zombies are mesmerized by the images and games that scroll before their eyes. The term “Lincoln Logs” brings a blank stare to their face.
On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over

Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
#PeopleofMeijer Points Out The Wild & Crazy Shoppers At The Michigan Chain

The first thing I want to get out of the way is to confirm that I'm never one for bullying or online bullying by any means. Don't get me wrong, I like to wear the occasional questionable clothes item, and I personally would be stoked if any publication pointed out my interesting personality on their publication. That being said, when you step outside your home you have to accept that if you're oddly dressed or are repping a style that's completely out of this time period, you're gonna turn some heads.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
Take A Look At Michigan’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals

Have you seen any of the 7 Michiganders who are on top of Michigan's most-wanted list? Take a look and find out why they are on the Michigan State Police list. Michigan's most-wanted is a list you never want to be on, but how does one get on the list in the first place?
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?

It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
Live in Michigan? Make Sure There’s an Extra Blanket in Your Car

I was humbled over the weekend and reminded about why it's so important to keep things like extra blankets and sweaters in your car during the Winter months in Michigan. It was a regular Saturday morning and I was, as per usual, craving some freshly baked croissants from my favorite local bakery. Sure, it was about 32 degrees out but, it was a quick trip so surely I didn't need to layer my clothing. A warm-ish sweater and some jeans seemed perfect. Until it wasn't.
Big Concerts Headed to Michigan in 2023

Michigan has huge plans for an incredible 2023 concert season. And when we say huge, we really mean it!. Get ready for incredible concerts already planned for the new year. Some of these artists include:. Taylor Swift. Bruce Springsteen. Ed Sheeran. Matchbox Twenty. We play many of their hit songs...
Fire & Ice Festival Will Host Biggest Christmas Light Display In Michigan In Rochester

Downtown Rochester is holding one final BIG winter festival the weekend of January 20th and 21st which will also give visitors their last chance to see the Big, Bright Light Show, which is Michigan's biggest Christmas light display. The entire downtown area will be decorated with over 1.5 million points of light all while celebrating the winter season. The annual Fire & Ice Festival draws thousands of people and will host a number of events and talented artists.
ROCHESTER, MI
Watch The Dancing Flagpole in Illinois

Last year, which was technically just a few weeks ago, the Midwest experienced a ridiculous snowstorm Christmas weekend leaving the area iced over, snowy, and cold. As many traveled during the treacherous conditions, countless others chose not to and turned to social media to connect while staying safe and warm.
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

