Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket
If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
The State of Michigan Wants Your Kid’s Art
So, the kids have been on Holiday break, and whenever you pass through the living room, young Dweezil or Joanie is staring at their handheld device, continuously swiping at the screen. Gone are the days of going outside to hike the woods, or construct a snowman. The young zombies are mesmerized by the images and games that scroll before their eyes. The term “Lincoln Logs” brings a blank stare to their face.
Michigan’s Lost Peninsula: The Only Way to Drive There is Thru Ohio
Michigan is loaded with peninsulas: the Keweenaw, Upper Peninsula, the Thumb, the Mitten, and various little shards of land that just out into the Great Lakes up and down the Michigan coastlines. But there is one in particular that has been referred to as “Michigan's Lost Peninsula.”. Why 'lost'?...
What Do Irish People Think Of Michigan’s Better Made Chips?
"These taste like my friend's mom smells." I'm not sure that's a favorable review or not. Let's find out!. Irish Citizens Were Asked To Try Out Several Kinds Of 'Crisps' From Better Made. Steve from Michigan is apparently a fan of a YouTube Channel which consists mainly of Irish people...
On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over
Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
#PeopleofMeijer Points Out The Wild & Crazy Shoppers At The Michigan Chain
The first thing I want to get out of the way is to confirm that I'm never one for bullying or online bullying by any means. Don't get me wrong, I like to wear the occasional questionable clothes item, and I personally would be stoked if any publication pointed out my interesting personality on their publication. That being said, when you step outside your home you have to accept that if you're oddly dressed or are repping a style that's completely out of this time period, you're gonna turn some heads.
Why Do So Many Michiganders Run Outside In the Snow In Shorts?
I've only been in Michigan for two short years but, I've noticed that every winter there's at least one person spotted running down a snow-covered road...in shorts. And this winter is no different. Scrolling through the Facebook page, Pure UP, I found a post that included a picture of a...
Michigan’s I-69 is Longest-Running Interstate Project In The Country at Nearly 70 Years!
When the interstate program was approved, and began in the United States in the 1950s, it's purpose was to most directly connect important points across the country. Dwight D. Eisenhower kickstarted it, and saw it as, not just a means of better access to important metros, but also a way to more easily transfer military deployment within our own borders.
Michigan DNR Asking You To Report Wild Turkey Sightings, Because They nearly Went Extinct
This was curious when I saw the initial headline on MLive... "The DNR wants to know about wild turkey sightings in January." WHY? Is it some kind of game? Like yelling "Slug Bug" when you see a VW Beetle, and hitting your brothers and sisters, but if you report it to the DNR, they get the points, and get to slug someone else?
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
Take A Look At Michigan’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals
Have you seen any of the 7 Michiganders who are on top of Michigan's most-wanted list? Take a look and find out why they are on the Michigan State Police list. Michigan's most-wanted is a list you never want to be on, but how does one get on the list in the first place?
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?
It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
This Facebook Page Makes Bird Watching in Michigan Easy and Delightful
The page, Bird Perch, was originally started in 2017 and, since 2019, has also been sharing videos captured with a Birdsy Cam. It's a camera specifically designed for birds and comes with an AI that identifies and then labels the video with the names of the different bird species. Here,...
Live in Michigan? Make Sure There’s an Extra Blanket in Your Car
I was humbled over the weekend and reminded about why it's so important to keep things like extra blankets and sweaters in your car during the Winter months in Michigan. It was a regular Saturday morning and I was, as per usual, craving some freshly baked croissants from my favorite local bakery. Sure, it was about 32 degrees out but, it was a quick trip so surely I didn't need to layer my clothing. A warm-ish sweater and some jeans seemed perfect. Until it wasn't.
Big Concerts Headed to Michigan in 2023
Michigan has huge plans for an incredible 2023 concert season. And when we say huge, we really mean it!. Get ready for incredible concerts already planned for the new year. Some of these artists include:. Taylor Swift. Bruce Springsteen. Ed Sheeran. Matchbox Twenty. We play many of their hit songs...
Here Are 3 Potential Alternatives to Using Road Salt in Michigan
A recent study has discovered high levels of chloride in Michigan's waterways. Chloride, a compound found in the salt used on Michigan's roadways, has (perhaps not surprisingly) found its way into Michigan's waters. Why? It has nowhere else to go. The study, known as Salt Watch, was conducted by the...
Fire & Ice Festival Will Host Biggest Christmas Light Display In Michigan In Rochester
Downtown Rochester is holding one final BIG winter festival the weekend of January 20th and 21st which will also give visitors their last chance to see the Big, Bright Light Show, which is Michigan's biggest Christmas light display. The entire downtown area will be decorated with over 1.5 million points of light all while celebrating the winter season. The annual Fire & Ice Festival draws thousands of people and will host a number of events and talented artists.
Watch The Dancing Flagpole in Illinois
Last year, which was technically just a few weeks ago, the Midwest experienced a ridiculous snowstorm Christmas weekend leaving the area iced over, snowy, and cold. As many traveled during the treacherous conditions, countless others chose not to and turned to social media to connect while staying safe and warm.
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0