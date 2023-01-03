ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Game Pass is losing five popular games soon

By Kyle Campbell
Five well-known games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on Jan. 15, 2023 – so subscribers will lose access to these titles in less than two weeks.

On Tuesday, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is losing titles like Windjammers 2 and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc this month. We’ll all five below.

  • Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
  • Windjammers 2
  • Pupperazzi
  • Nobody Saves the World
  • The Anacrusis

Anyone with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription can keep these games, but you’ll have to buy them. The good news is members get a 20 percent discount on the asking price for each.

Xbox Game Pass loses games every month, so this is hardly an odd occurrence. Most people are taking note because, for example, the Danganronpa series is wildly popular. Granted, these games might be back on Xbox Game Pass eventually – but for now, they gone!

For the majority of 2022, Xbox Game Pass was fantastic. Slowly but surely, Microsoft’s subscription service has been scooping up solid releases left and right, including High On Life, Pentiment, and Vampire Survivors, among many others.

We still don’t know what the Xbox Game Pass lineup for January 2023 is yet, but Microsoft will announce those details soon enough.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

