Probation for Hebron man who resisted arrest leaving officer injured, violated his burglary case sentence

Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
4 years in prison for Wonder Lake man convicted of battering police officer during attempted arrest
A Wonder Lake man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to battering a police officer during an attempted arrest in McHenry County. Robert L. Chissus, 52, of Wonder Lake, was charged in November 2019 with aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Former employee arrested after allegedly punching man, trying to bite police officer at Gurnee restaurant
A man, who was out on bond for two cases, was arrested after he allegedly punched an employee and tried biting a police officer at a restaurant in Gurnee, prosecutors said. The incident happened at Big Norm’s Hot Dogs, 3540 Grand Avenue in Gurnee, on December 30. Prosecutors said officers received a call of a […]
Suspect that allegedly shot 2 men, one of which later died, in Huntley extradited back to McHenry County
A man who fled to Pennsylvania after allegedly shooting two people, one of which later died, in Huntley has been extradited back to McHenry County and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Lewis C. McCracken, 27, of the 200 block of Villa Street in Elgin, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, aggravated […]
Kidnapping suspect in custody after leading U.S. Marshals on high-speed pursuit in Lake, McHenry counties
A kidnapping suspect was arrested after he allegedly led U.S. Marshals on a high-speed pursuit from Lake County into McHenry County Thursday morning, authorities said. The Kenosha County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on December 22 to the 38300 block of 87th Street near Powers Lake for a call of an unknown problem.
Police canine assists officers in finding drugs possessed by conviction felon that also had gun in Crystal Lake
Officers arrested a convicted felon after he was found, with the help of a police canine, in possession of cocaine and a gun during an investigation in Crystal Lake, authorities said. Police officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest Highway and Exchange Drive in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake […]
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park parade mass shooting suspect reportedly prank-called news reporter from jail
The man charged in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting that left dozens wounded and numerous killed reportedly prank-called a news reporter from the jail recently, a report said. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery […]
Suburban man, 2 minors, in custody for Des Plaines shooting: Police
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Three men are in custody in relation to a shooting that took place in Des Plaines over what is reported to have been a gang-related incident. Miguel Valdez of Des Plaines, 18, and two 16-year-olds were taken into custody by police after matching the description of the individuals involved in the […]
wlip.com
Brooks Sentenced to Life w/o Parole In Shooting Death of His Girlfriend
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man who admitted to killing his girlfriend in a hotel room last year will spend the rest of his life in prison. 30 year old Timmy Brooks pleaded guilty in October to first degree intentional homicide in the death of Montreach Mitchell. Mitchell was found...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot multiple times during gang-related argument, 3 arrested
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An 18-year-old Cook County man and two male juveniles have been arrested for a gang-related shooting Thursday night in suburban Des Plaines. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:09 p.m., according to a statement from Des Plaines police.
10 days in jail for drunk driver that struck, severely injured child at farmers market in Crystal Lake
A judge sentenced a woman to 10 days in jail after she pleaded guilty to driving drunk and hitting a child with her car, leaving the victim severely injured, at a farmers market in Crystal Lake. Janice M. Easty, 77, of the 400 block of Oxford Lane in Crystal Lake,...
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
CBS 58
Driver cited in car, bicycle crash that left 64-year-old woman and longtime nurse dead in Green Oaks
Investigators say a driver has been cited in a crash involving a car and a bicyclist that left a 64-year-old woman, who was a longtime nurse, dead in Green Oaks last summer. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. July 10 near St. Mary’s Road and Terre Drive in Green Oaks. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office […]
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
2nd man charged in connection to shooting at Stretch’s Bar in Waukegan that left man killed, another injured
A second man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead and another injured during an altercation at Stretch’s Sports Bar in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. Victor Ramirez, 27, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of an occupied vehicle and two counts […]
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
Suspects steal car in North Chicago, rob woman of her purse at Jewel-Osco in Waukegan
A suspect is in custody after they stole a car in North Chicago and then robbed a woman of her purse in the parking lot of a Jewel-Osco in Waukegan Wednesday morning. A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen around 8:55 a.m. Wednesday from Speedy Taco, 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in North Chicago.
Suspects commit car burglaries, thefts across multiple Lake County towns overnight
Police say suspects burglarized and stole multiple unlocked vehicles early Tuesday morning in several towns in Lake County. The Grayslake Police Department said Grayslake was one of several towns that were victim to the suspects. A preliminary investigation shows multiple unknown offenders and suspect vehicles were involved in the incidents.
