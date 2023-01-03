The move to decriminalize and normalize weed is already hurting kids — even when they’re supposed to be learning. Per the city Department of Education, the number of NYC public-school students caught with drugs or paraphernalia is up 8% this year over the same period in 2019, even though enrollment is down 11%. The rise is even worse in middle school. It’s no coincidence that these numbers are jumping amid the push to make weed sales and smoking a part of normal city life. The state legalized pot in 2021 for over-21s. And despite a long wait for the first licenses for...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO