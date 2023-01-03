Read full article on original website
Airline forced to pay for psychotherapy after 'stopping woman boarding flight for being too big'
An airline has been ordered to pay the cost of therapy for a woman who accused them of refusing to let her board as she was ‘too fat’. Influencer and plus-sized model Juliana Nehme, 38, accused Qatar Airways of discriminating against her due to her size when she was attempting to board a flight from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
The future of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo, who just signed a multimillion contract with soccer team Al Nassr, is preparing alongside his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez and kids for a new life in Riyadh. GettyImages Portuguese superstar, Ronaldo shakes hands with President of Al Nassr FC. Musalli Al-Muammar...
The gap between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has never been clearer
Before leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was so intent on staying at the top level that he had actually taken it upon himself to directly speak to figures he knew at elite clubs. Few were interested. There was no offer that would have been acceptable to the Portuguese. He still had strong ideas about his own worth.Ronaldo’s plan was clearly to go to the World Cup and remind everyone what that worth is, before watching the offers flood back.Instead, reality intervened. That didn’t just apply to a tournament that saw a limited Ronaldo unable to perform to anything like...
Roberto Firmino ‘offered Saudi Arabia transfer after Cristiano Ronaldo but Liverpool star leaning towards new contract’
ROBERTO FIRMINO could follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps with a move to Saudi Arabia. But the Brazilian would reportedly prefer to pen a new contract with Liverpool instead. Ronaldo, 37, stunned footy fans by accepting a £173million-a-year deal to join Middle Eastern giants Al-Nassr following his Manchester United exit....
Cristiano Ronaldo awkwardly watches on from VIP box as Al-Nassr match is delayed 15 minutes in chaotic start to new club
CRISTIANO RONALDO's chaotic start to life at AL Nassr as he watched on from a VIP box as the side's game was delayed due to heavy rain. The match against Al-Ta'ee was due to be played yesterday, but rain caused electrical issues at the stadium. Therefore the game was pushed...
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Venus Williams forced to withdraw from Australian Open
There will be no 22nd Australian Open for Venus Williams - this year at least.
Scientists say that they discovered proof about Moses parting the Red Sea
The story about Moses parting the Red Sea has been one of the most popular biblical stories around the world. Although the incidents described in the story may sound completely fictional, scientists have shocked many people when they said that the incident might have occurred in real life.
Claudio and Danielle Reyna feel they meant well, but they may have made things worse
For the past 24 hours, the American soccer landscape has seen the twists and turns that would rival any soap opera on TV, and chances are it will keep going for a while. After USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter admitted to a domestic violence incident in 1991 where he kicked his future wife and alleged someone Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna feel they meant well, but they may have made things worse appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
Tennis-Swiatek in tears after defeat to Pegula as U.S. lead in United Cup semis
SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek broke down in tears after a 6-2 6-2 defeat to Jessica Pegula, who gave the United States the perfect start to their United Cup semi-final against Poland in the opening singles rubber on Friday before Frances Tiafoe doubled their advantage.
Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies at 58
Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died of pancreatic cancer aged 58, sparking a stream of tributes to a player who was stylish on and off the pitch. Vialli was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was still able to play a significant role in Italy's European...
Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the...
Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down; economic concerns loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by...
Britain Prince Harry
A promotional poster of the new book "Spare"is displayed in a bookstore in London, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday. The newspaper said it obtained an advance copy of the book, "Spare," due to be published next week. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Will this commodity pack a punch in 2023?
Uranium futures peaked at USD64.50 per pound in mid-April 2022. Nuclear power has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 66 gigatonnes globally in the past 50 years. Owing to its role in global power supply, uranium is expected to be among the top priorities in 2023. The Resources and Energy Quarterly...
Britain Soccer FA Cup
West Ham's Craig Dawson, left, challenges for the ball with Brentford's Kevin Schade during the English FA Cup soccer match between Brentford and West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
