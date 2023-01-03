Read full article on original website
Chinese travelers rush to take advantage of reopening
After two years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure he was among the first to cross the border following the reopening of crossing points
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Erdogan asks Putin to declare 'unilateral' Ukraine ceasefire
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday pressed Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to declare a "unilateral" ceasefire in Ukraine. Erdogan spoke to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest attempts to broker an end to the 10-month war. He told Putin that "calls for peace and negotiations...
U.S. FDA does not expect Evusheld to work against Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it does not expect Astrazeneca's's COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld to neutralize the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Two stowaways die on Chile-Colombia flight
Two stowaways were found dead in the landing gear of a plane that flew to Colombia from Chile, airline Avianca and aviation officials said Saturday. The bodies were discovered by airline personnel after the plane from Santiago landed in Bogota on Friday evening. "The Civil Aviation Authority of Colombia established...
Icelandair Number Of Passengers Up At 233,500 In December
* IN DECEMBER 2022, NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR'S PASSENGERS WAS 233,500, COMPARED TO 168,500 IN DECEMBER 2021. * TOTAL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN 2022 REACHED AROUND 3.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO 1.5 MILLION IN 2021, AN INCREASE OF 150% BETWEEN YEARS. * LOAD FACTOR ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WAS 73%, COMPARED TO 71%...
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) closes in the green today. Here’s why
Core Lithium’s maiden DSO shipment has sailed from Darwin for customer in China. The ship is loaded with 15,000 dmt of 1.4% Li2O spodumene Direct Shipping Ore (DSO). The shares of Core Lithium closed today’s trading at AU$1.110 apiece, up 7.766%. Australia-based lithium miner Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO),...
Ukraine dismisses Putin's Christmas ceasefire as 'hypocrisy'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to run during Orthodox Christmas, a move quickly dismissed by war-battered Kyiv and its allies. Putin's directive to his troops was announced days after Moscow suffered its deadliest reported loss of the invasion, and as Ukraine's supporters pledged...
Will this commodity pack a punch in 2023?
Uranium futures peaked at USD64.50 per pound in mid-April 2022. Nuclear power has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 66 gigatonnes globally in the past 50 years. Owing to its role in global power supply, uranium is expected to be among the top priorities in 2023. The Resources and Energy Quarterly...
LG Electronics Q4 Operating Profit Likely 66 Billion Won, Down 91% From Year Earlier
* LG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 66 BILLION WON, DOWN 91% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
JMS, EMN, E25, OMH – How are these manganese stocks performing?
The manganese market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2026. Jupiter Mines to reveal the strategy for 2023 before the end of the first quarter, based on the performance of 2022. Euro Manganese submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Chvaletice project.
Brazil's new first lady says presidential palace a mess
As Brazil's new government held its first meeting Friday, the new first lady got down to business too, dealing with what she called major damage, leaks, and missing artwork and furniture at the presidential palace. First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva gave Brazil's biggest broadcaster, TV Globo, a tour of...
Indonesian state fertiliser firm Pupuk Kaltim plans $500 million IPO - sources
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned fertiliser company PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Jakarta this year that could raise about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. At least two banks have been tapped for the deal which will see...
Sri Lanka's central bank to restrict use of overnight deposit facility
NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank said on Saturday it would restrict commercial lenders' use of an overnight deposit facility to park excess liquidity and earn interest to a maximum of five times a month, pushing banks to instead utilise domestic money markets. Some banks have...
Scholz under pressure for tanks to Kyiv after France move
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced renewed calls Thursday to deliver Leopard tanks long sought by Kyiv, after France became the first in the West to agree to supply light tanks to Ukraine. Ukraine had repeatedly asked for Germany's battle tanks in its fight against Russia, but Berlin has pointed out...
Little respite in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas
Ukrainians and Russians marked Orthodox Christmas on Saturday under the shadow of war, as fighting persisted despite Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's order for his forces to pause attacks. War-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine saw no significant let-up in the fighting, with AFP journalists in the town of Chasiv Yar south...
Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced ceasefire
Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire. "The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been...
No surprise in hard-hit Bakhmut as Putin's ceasefire fails
Like every other day this week, holdout residents of this all-but-destroyed city on Ukraine's front line flocked to a ground-floor humanitarian aid centre Friday, desperate for food and internet access. And like every other day this week, shelling rained down around Bakhmut into the afternoon, despite President Vladimir Putin's demand...
