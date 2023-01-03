The Newport Historic District Commission unanimously approved on Dec. 20 changes to its solar panel policy for remote panels not installed on the roof of a property. The new policy states that freestanding or detached solar panels “may be considered” and “should be installed” in locations that minimize visibility from public right of way. Detached solar arrays have recently become a popular means of installing the panels without impacting a building or residence.

