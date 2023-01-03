Read full article on original website
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
newportthisweek.com
City Councilor Wants Plan to Curb Motorcycle Noise
The Newport City Council will consider a resolution to address loud motorcycle noise through “public education and enforcement” at its Jan. 11 meeting. If passed, the resolution would mandate a written plan be presented to the council by March 31. Councilor Mark Aramli is the lead sponsor of...
newportthisweek.com
Hazard Mitigation Plan Updated by City
As it awaits federal approval, Newport’s hazard mitigation plan raises interesting questions about how the city is prepared to deal with a disaster, how well-prepared it is for the effects of climate change, and how it can better protect public safety and property. The 150-plus page plan, compiled by...
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Debates Roundabout for Green End Ave.
The Middletown Town Council voted 6-1 on Jan. 3 to design plans to procure federal and state grant money to build a roundabout at the troublesome intersection of Green End and Paradise avenues. The intersection, which saw at least 17 accidents last year, has been studied since last fall, where...
newportthisweek.com
An Ode to 2022
Continuing an ancient newspaper tradition, our stalwart staff writer pens a poem to the contentious year that has just passed. We ended the year with expectant hushes, In hopes this next year lingers, not rushes. New leaders await the crises pending, To fix, repair, restore and do some mending. On...
newportthisweek.com
New Solar Policy Adopted for Newport’s Historic Districts
The Newport Historic District Commission unanimously approved on Dec. 20 changes to its solar panel policy for remote panels not installed on the roof of a property. The new policy states that freestanding or detached solar panels “may be considered” and “should be installed” in locations that minimize visibility from public right of way. Detached solar arrays have recently become a popular means of installing the panels without impacting a building or residence.
newportthisweek.com
John McCauley
John McCauley, of Newport, passed away on Dec. 15, 2022 at home. He was the husband of the late Paula Fontaine McCauley. He was born on July 15, 1944, the son of the late Charles and Edith McCauley. He leaves behind five children; Edith McCauley of Virginia; Maureen Gapp of Hilo, Hawaii; Marilyn Thompson of Warren, R.I.; John McCauley of Westerly, R.I.; and David McCauley of Phoenix, Arizona.
newportthisweek.com
NEW ARRIVALS
Crystal Chester and Christopher Belleville of Newport are proud to announce the birth of their son Hunter Ray Belleville on Dec. 14, 2022. Jacqueline and Devin Kelly of Newport are proud to announce the birth of their daughter Lucy James Kelly on Dec. 16, 2022. Caterin Ramirez Sandoval and Julio...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
newportthisweek.com
ART SCENE: Arts and Cultural Alliance Has Come a Long Way
A small group of artists, performers and managers of arts groups had one thing in mind when they formed the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County in the early 1990s: Create a forum where people could share ideas and promote the arts in the region. Slowly and steadily, they...
3 injured in head-on crash involving RIPTA bus
Three people were injured in a head-on crash involving a RIPTA bus and pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
Man stabbed in Providence; suspect in custody
The victim told the officers he'd been stabbed inside nearby home.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
Man struck, seriously injured by car in Johnston
Johnston police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday night.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault
At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mayor discusses reasoning behind removal of homeless encampment
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A small homeless encampment in Woonsocket was removed Wednesday morning, a decision the city's mayor says was in part due to sanitation and safety issues in the area. The encampment was along Truman Drive and near the wooded area by the river. Stanley Rowe told...
newportthisweek.com
NYC Frostbite Results
The Newport Yacht Club’s 2023 frostbite series began on Jan. 1 and will continue every Sunday until mid April. Thirty people participated to start the season off, with sunny, mild temperatures and wind WNW 12-18 knots. Below are the top results for the day. Missy Hudspeth 1.33. Dave Reed...
newportthisweek.com
Project ReGive 2022-2023
We hope you all enjoyed the holidays. If you’re looking to tidy up your home, please consider donating to Project ReGive, a charitable program that accepts:. and donates them to deserving causes here in Newport County. Watch Matt Hadfield explain the project in our Launch Video here >. Maybe...
