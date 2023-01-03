Loop landlord Steven DeGraff has some beef with the biggest fast food company in the world. DeGraff, an attorney with Much Shelist law firm and a partner in the venture that owns the Delaware Building at 36 West Randolph Street, wants to convert the office building into a 64-unit residential property, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. But he claims McDonald’s, which had a restaurant on the first two floors until closing a few years ago, still leases the space and isn’t willing to work with the developers, even though it has no plans to reopen in the space.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO