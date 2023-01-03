Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
State Street office building heading to auction block
After a foreclosure and two failed attempts at a sale, the future of a vacant Loop landmark will be up to the highest bidder. The historic office building at 401 South State Street was the subject of a foreclosure suit in 2020 for alleged nonpayment on a $47.8 million loan, allowing lender Deutsche Bank Trust to take ownership. Once home to Robert Morris University, which leased 355,000 square feet from 1996 through March 2020 out of property’s 490,000 total square feet, the building is scheduled to be sold in a Cook County Sheriff’s auction Jan. 17.
therealdeal.com
Penny Pritzker’s firm buys Waukegan Thermoflex plant for $20M
The Chicago office of billionaire and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker helped a suburban manufacturer cash in on the real estate it has long occupied. An affiliate of Pritzker’s PSP Partners dropped $19.5 million on the 173,000-square-foot Thermoflex plant at 1535 South Lakeside Drive in Waukegan, Lake County records show. The seller was Thermoflex, a company that has operated locally for more than 60 years and designs and produces automotive accessories such as all-weather floor and cargo mats and exterior trims.
therealdeal.com
New year, same condo market: Bob Levy cuts $3M from Park Tower penthouse ask
A Park Tower condominium owned by the former chair of the Art Institute of Chicago is slashing its price by $3 million in hopes of striking a deal in the new year. Bob Levy, who is also the retired chairman of investment firm Harris Associates, is now asking $10.6 million for his and his wife Diane’s Park Tower penthouse. The unit was initially listed at $13.5 million when it came on the open market in July.
therealdeal.com
Blackstone’s suburban apartments selloff swells to nearly $250M
Blackstone is on a nearly $250 million selling spree throughout Chicago’s suburbs, having found two real estate investors who have centered their portfolios on the area to take on big multifamily properties. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust sold the 440-unit Green Trails Apartments in Lisle for $100.4 million and...
therealdeal.com
Related Midwest pivots to office in Fulton Market
Related Midwest is scrapping its original plans for a Fulton Market mixed-use apartment and hotel tower and taking a chance on the office market instead. The Chicago-based developer has proposed building a 41-story, 1 million-square-foot office tower on the lot at 725 West Randolph Street, Crain’s reported. The new proposal veers from previous plans to build a hotel and apartment complex on the site, which the city council approved in 2020.
therealdeal.com
Orion takes huge loss on Northbrook office sale
A mostly vacant office building in Northbrook lost nearly all of its value in just over a decade. A venture of the Phoenix, Arizona-based real estate investment trust Orion Office sold an empty 197,300-square-foot office building to an unnamed buyer for about $2.5 million, Crain’s reported. It last sold in 2011 for $44.3 million, which means Orion lost about 95 percent of its investment. It’s also the latest reminder of the diminishing value of office properties in need of upgrades and renovations.
therealdeal.com
Loop landlord claims McDonald’s griddled residential conversion
Loop landlord Steven DeGraff has some beef with the biggest fast food company in the world. DeGraff, an attorney with Much Shelist law firm and a partner in the venture that owns the Delaware Building at 36 West Randolph Street, wants to convert the office building into a 64-unit residential property, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. But he claims McDonald’s, which had a restaurant on the first two floors until closing a few years ago, still leases the space and isn’t willing to work with the developers, even though it has no plans to reopen in the space.
therealdeal.com
Hilton Chicago Magnificent Mile hitting auction block
A Gold Coast hotel is headed to the auction block a little more than a year after the owner turned the property over to its lender. Rhode Island-based real estate investment firm Procaccianti Companies transferred ownership of the 345-key Hilton Chicago Magnificent Mile Suites at 198 East Delaware Place to LNR Partners, special servicer on a $77.2 million loan on the property, in September 2021.
therealdeal.com
Novak draws aldermanic scrutiny with Little Village mall plans
Vendors in the Little Village Discount Mall in Marshall Square are asking landlord John Novak to include them in his future plans for the shopping center. Ald. Byron Sigcho-López recently joined the retailers at a news conference outside the mall, located at 3115 West 26th Street, to request Novak and his company, Novak Construction, share his plans for the 6-acre property he bought in 2019, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
therealdeal.com
Lawsuit claims Chicago’s affordable housing overlooks tenants with disabilities
Chicago isn’t doing enough to ensure tenants with disabilities can get affordable housing that meets their needs. That’s according to a lawsuit pressed by Access Living, an advocacy group that supports people with disabilities and claims the city of Chicago hasn’t made sure affordable housing units are also accessible, Crain’s reported.
therealdeal.com
DAC nears groundbreaking on 26-story hotel as land trades for $7M
Local multifamily-focused developer DAC is getting close to breaking ground on its planned 26-story high-rise hotel project in the South Loop after picking up the development site for $7.5 million. The firm bought the property at 424 South Wabash Avenue — which is a parking lot set to be turned...
therealdeal.com
LBA extends Chicagoland shopping spree
LBA Logistics reached back into its pocket with a $13 million industrial buy in Lake County. The Irvine, California-based industrial landlord picked up a 47,000-square-foot Class B industrial property at 957 Tower Road in Mundelein, which covers a 10-acre lot. The structure was built in 1991 and occupied by Connecticut-based freight transportation services provider XPO Logistics, which is listed as the seller in Lake County property records in a deal recorded Dec. 30. LBA and XPO did not return requests for comment.
therealdeal.com
Home sales of $1M-plus start slipping in Chicagoland
Spending $1 million or more on a home in the Chicago area sounded a lot less appealing to buyers last quarter than it did a year before. Sales of Chicago-area homes priced $1 million or more dropped by more than 35 percent in the last quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period the year prior, Crain’s reported, citing Redfin. Within the city proper, home sales above the $1 million benchmark dropped by about 34 percent. The Redfin report examined home sales in the top 5 percent of the price range, which was just less than $1.1 million and up.
therealdeal.com
Logan Square renters want rent back after heatless holidays
Renters in one Logan Square apartment complex said their landlord left them without heat for more than two weeks this past December, violating the Chicago Heat Ordinance. Residents of the complex at 2330 and 2338 North Spaulding Avenue said that the building’s owner, well-known local investor Mark Fishman, didn’t address the property’s heating issues for more than two weeks despite repeated requests for help, Block Club Chicago reported. Temperatures in the buildings dropped to as low as 50 degrees, which is below the legal minimum temperature of 68 degrees during the day or 66 degrees at night.
therealdeal.com
Unauthorized heaters caused Kenwood renters holiday power outage
The holidays brought a stretch with no heat or power and a need to find new housing to hundreds of residents of Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood. Residents of two buildings owned by landlord Mac Properties in the Algonquin apartment complex were sent scrambling for shelter as the city declared the buildings unsafe to live in without power after unauthorized electric heaters caused an outage, Block Club Chicago reported.
