Read full article on original website
Inside Voice
3d ago
Our government in WV is so out of touch with current treatment recommendations it is pathetic. Harm reduction programs are a fundamental part of treatment.
Reply(6)
4
Debbie Shipp
3d ago
found needle cap on the sidewalk. where's the needle it went to ? narcam will be needed for innocent people that get stuck with needles left every where.
Reply
4
Greg Songer
2d ago
They would rather see people die than get them the help they need. Millions in settlement from the drug companies and they refuse to use it to help addicted people. They want to build prisons and beef up law enforcement. No help for afflicted.
Reply
2
Related
wvpublic.org
Hundreds Hospitalized In Post-Holiday COVID-19 Infection Spike
During his regular briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reported 551 new positive cases of COVID-19 after the holidays with 360 patients hospitalized. Officials have often said the state has a capacity of about 500 beds, but right now staffing shortages are raising concerns after the recent spike in case numbers. “Remember,...
beckersasc.com
West Virginia hospital 1st in state to receive GI Genius modules
West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown became the first in the state to receive Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules. The hospital received five modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening which launched in February 2022, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the health system.
“It looks like COVID is here to stay”: West Virginia doctor predicts the future of COVID
(WTRF) – A new year means we look ahead to the future. For medical experts, they’re evaluating what the next year will look like with COVID-19. Now there’s the new XBB.1.5 Omicron variant that’s making up a large portion of cases across the country. What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the […]
West Virginia had 4 mine deaths in 2022 according to Department of Labor
According to the U.S Department of Labor West Virginia had four mine deaths in 2022. January 14, 2022 Accident Classification: Slip or Fall of Person Location: Marshall, West Virginia Mine Controller: ACNR Holdings Inc Mine Type: Underground Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous) The report for the January 14 mine fatality can be found here February 28, 2022 Accident Classification: Machinery Location: Mcdowell, West […]
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
wchstv.com
Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va. for second day in a row
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia for the second day in a row Friday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total from the pandemic to 7,721, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a...
Nonprofit opens to help women in West Virginia
On Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown.
DHHR Transitions Child Welfare Information System to West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH)
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) this weekend began transitioning its social services/child welfare system from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH). DHHR staff will now use this system to assist DHHR clients.
Metro News
WVU Medicine is home to West Virginia’s first and only multi-organ transplant center
More than 3,800 people in the U.S. are on the waiting list for a heart transplant. Many others facing advanced heart failure don’t know that a life-saving heart transplant is an option. No one should have to travel far for necessary medical treatment. That’s why the WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance is pioneering new techniques and developing one-of-a-kind programs – like heart transplant – to serve West Virginians and others across our region.
wchstv.com
Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials added 17 more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Thursday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,704, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year-old man from McDowell County.
Man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging, molesting teen with autism arrested
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging and sexually molesting a teenager with autism in Florida was arrested in Indiana. The U.S. Marshals Service says in September 2021, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Alain Forget, who was wanted out of Florida for the attempted […]
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
STUDY: 25% of Virginia homes contain dangerously high levels of cancer-causing gas
As the second-highest leading cause of lung cancer, the American Lung Association is urging Virginians to test their home for radon after a study found 25% of homes tested across the Commonwealth had dangerously high levels of the gas.
West Virginia annual pay increases 6.1%, doesn’t even match inflation
A recent report said that the average pay increase for West Virginians did not keep up with the rate of inflation, the highest the state has seen in years.
Free West Virginia garden program closed after ‘overwhelming’ response
The Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge which sends free seeds to West Virginians has reached capacity for the year, with more than 25,000 people signing up for the program.
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
Here’s how much fentanyl the DEA seized in West Virginia in 2022
There were more than 379 million deadly overdoses worth of fentanyl seized in the United States in 2022, including 184,382 fake prescription pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder that were seized in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Couple says West Virginia cemetery put a stranger in their mausoleum plot
A couple is claiming that a West Virginia cemetery put a stranger into a mausoleum plot they purchased for a family member. Maryland couple Cynthia and Bobby Kaib filed a complaint against StoneMor GP LLC in Kanawha according to the West Virginia Record. StoneMor GP LLC is doing business as Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens. The […]
This California County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Comments / 22