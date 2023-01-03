ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Inside Voice
3d ago

Our government in WV is so out of touch with current treatment recommendations it is pathetic. Harm reduction programs are a fundamental part of treatment.

Debbie Shipp
3d ago

found needle cap on the sidewalk. where's the needle it went to ? narcam will be needed for innocent people that get stuck with needles left every where.

Greg Songer
2d ago

They would rather see people die than get them the help they need. Millions in settlement from the drug companies and they refuse to use it to help addicted people. They want to build prisons and beef up law enforcement. No help for afflicted.

