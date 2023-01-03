More than 3,800 people in the U.S. are on the waiting list for a heart transplant. Many others facing advanced heart failure don’t know that a life-saving heart transplant is an option. No one should have to travel far for necessary medical treatment. That’s why the WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance is pioneering new techniques and developing one-of-a-kind programs – like heart transplant – to serve West Virginians and others across our region.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO