ng-sportingnews.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia purse, salaries: How much money will they make for 2022 boxing fight?
Before Gervonta Davis attempts to take down Ryan Garcia in a potential April 2023 clash, he must defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight title against the game Hector Luis Garcia on January 7. The fight takes place inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Davis won the lightweight title against...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Doesn't Think Gervonta Davis Has Lost Focus After Arrest Last Week
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia doesn’t sense that Gervonta Davis’ arrest last week has distracted Davis from the task at hand. The Dominican Republic’s Garcia, who will challenge Davis for the WBA world lightweight title Saturday night, believes Davis quickly put the highly publicized incident behind him and again became consumed with training for their 12-round, 135-pound title fight at Capital One Arena. Davis didn’t speak to reporters Wednesday before or after an open workout at Kennedy Recreation Center, where Garcia kept a watchful eye on his opponent as Davis moved around the ring and posed for photos with kids to whom Davis donated tickets to the card.
Boxing Scene
Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him
Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
Boxing Insider
Gervonta Davis On Shoving Hector Luis Garcia: “That Was Just To Check His Temperature”
“It was cool. He was prepared for what I was about to do.” Gervonta “Tank” Davis claimed after he lightly shoved Hector Luis Garcia during a post-press conference staredown on Thursday. “That was just to check his temperature.” Davis, who will be squaring off against Garcia this Saturday night in a Showtime pay per view main event, is a hot commodity in today’s boxing scene. When asked by ES News what he made of top fighters calling him out, the undefeated power puncher appeared to be at ease.
Cris Cyborg comments on Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “That was the first physical aggression in the video”
Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
MMAmania.com
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis rolls in armored truck, focused on fight after arrest
Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis made a stunning entrance into fight week after putting an arrest over the holiday period behind him. “Tank” literally rolled up in a vehicle almost as solid when driving to and from the public workout in an armored truck. Davis faces Hector Luis...
Jaron Ennis predicts an early knockout of Karen Chukhadzhian, Eyes Errol Spence, Terence Crawford
Jaron “Boots” Ennis confidently discusses future fights before demolishing his very next opponent. That pattern is unchanged for Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) in advance Saturday’s IBF interim welterweight clash with Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) of Ukraine, against whom the switch-hitting Philadelphian seeks his 20th straight knockout at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Showtime Pay Per View (9 pm. ET/ 6 pm PT).
Conor McGregor reacts to Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “Numbnuts gave away 50% of a future purse if he does an mma bout?”
Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on Jake Paul signing with the PFL. On Thursday, it was revealed that Paul has signed a multi-year multi-fight deal with the PFL. The brash YouTuber-turned-boxer will also help promote the promotion’s pay-per-view series where he revealed fighters will receive 50% revenue. “I’ve...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather still earns more money than 95% of pro boxers
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather ruled the world of boxing for over two decades. That’s an indisputable fact. Mayweather has always been happy with his accomplishments, having fought and defeated some of the best fighters of his generation. He’s still one of the biggest names on the exhibition circuit and...
MMAmania.com
Watch ESPN hosts Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim send love, support, and respect to embattled UFC boss Dana White
Outspoken ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, who previously told the sports world he didn’t like women competing in mixed martial arts (MMA), addressed the Dana White situation on “First Take” earlier this week alongside co-host Molly Qerim. The UFC President recently made headlines for slapping his wife...
BBC
Mikaela Mayer calls for three-minute rounds to take women's boxing to "next level"
Mikaela Mayer believes the next step forward for women's boxing is three-minute rounds. Female fighters are currently restricted to ten, two-minute rounds in championship fights as opposed to the men who fight 12, three-minute rounds. Mayer is calling for the women's code to be on level footing with male fighters.
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Could Face Problems vs. Hector Garcia
Do not sleep on Garcia's chances to pull of the first big upset of the year Saturday.
Sporting News
Ranking Gervonta Davis’ best knockout wins heading into Hector Luis Garcia boxing fight
With 25 wins via knockout, Gervonta Davis' (27-0) power is the stuff of legend. "Tank" has managed to take down his opponents with such force that fans have been left in a state of shock. Can he do the same against the game Hector Luis Garcia?. Davis defends the WBA...
Boxing Scene
Andrade: I've Been Fighting Mandatories All My Life; It Gets Sickening; Let's Get Marquee Names
Demetrius Andrade didn’t want to “waste” any more time. The former WBO middleweight champion will turn 35 next month. If the 2008 Olympian is ever going to secure the more meaningful fights he wants, Andrade realized he would have to give up his 160-pound championship, move up to the 168-pound division and align with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight who flattened Deontay Wilder dismisses punch power
Deontay Wilder was a developing force early in his career and didn’t carry the power he does now, according to a heavyweight who dropped the American. “The Bronze Bomber” fought Harold Sconiers in 2010 as an up-and-comer. The fight is etched into Wilder’s history as the former WBC ruler got dropped for the first time in his career.
worldboxingnews.net
AJ can’t be ‘brave’ and fight Deontay Wilder now, admits promoter
Anthony Joshua’s promoter has admitted the British fighter cannot be ‘brave’ and face Deontay Wilder in his next bout. Eddie Hearn, who is aligned with the DAZN streaming service, was offered the opportunity of pitching AJ in with Wilder soon. However, according to Hearn, Shelly Finkel’s offer,...
Jake Paul to make MMA debut with PFL in 2023
Jake Paul is set to make his mixed martial arts debut in 2023 after signing a multi-year contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).YouTube star Paul has gone 6-0 as a professional boxer since 2020, defeating former MMA champions Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren along the way. The 25-year-old has achieved four of his six wins via knockout, including against Woodley and Askren, while his most recent victory came via decision against Silva, 47, in October. Silva is seen as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.And American Paul is now set to compete in MMA...
Boxing Scene
Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’
Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Canelo Wants Rematch With Bivol; Discussion Really Is, Does That Take Place At 175 Or 168
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will have some hard choices to make in the year ahead. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Eddy Reynoso—Alvarez’s manager and head trainer—are doing their best to map out a proper 2023 campaign for the four-division champ and reigning undisputed super middleweight king. A mandatory title defense is likely next in store for Guadalajara’s Alvarez, who is still considering a potential rematch with WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol.
