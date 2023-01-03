Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Gun brandishing suspect allegedly tries to flee while still in handcuffs
An 18-year-old Arlington man is facing multiple charges after a dispute led to an alleged gun brandishing and then a foot chase. The incident started Wednesday afternoon in the Arlington Mill neighborhood, just north of Arlington’s western end of Columbia Pike. It ended with the suspect being detained near the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive — and then, according to scanner traffic at the time, leading police on a brief foot chase while in handcuffs.
arlnow.com
DEVELOPING: Police on scene of stabbing at Eden Center
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Falls Church police and Arlington medics responded to a stabbing at the Eden Center just before noon today. One person was stabbed in the back in the rear of the shopping center, according to initial reports, and the suspect is currently at large. The circumstances leading to the stabbing, where exactly it took place in the complex, and the condition of the victim are unclear.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Two found dead at Langston Blvd hotel
(Updated at 2:50 p.m.) Arlington County police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hotel room this afternoon. Initial reports suggest that police were called after a guest failed to check out on time at the Inns of Virginia hotel, at 3335 Langston Blvd, and officers then found a man and a woman unresponsive in their room. Medics pronounced them dead on the scene.
Bay Net
Officers Recover A Pound Of Marijuana And Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop
WALDORF, Md. – On January 1 at 10:58 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive at Palmer Place for a traffic violation. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed that the driver and passenger were in possession of approximately one pound of marijuana, various pills, and two loaded guns.
arlnow.com
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 6, 2023
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published 5 articles that were read a total of 6054 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Jan 6, 2023. Rosslyn’s Barley Mac’s new owners plan to make it more “lively”. Since it’s Friday,...
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
wfmd.com
Montgomery County Police Arrest Two Men For Carjacking Last Month
The victim was forced out of the car. Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Two men have been charged with a carjacking in in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg last month. . Darrell Amos Barnes, Jr., 38, of Rockville, and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg have been arrested for the robbery which occurred on Monday, December 19th, 2022.
bethesdamagazine.com
Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Shady Grove Metro station
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Police Search For Suspect In Solomons
CCSO UPDATE – 11:30 a.m. – Police Activity on Dowell Rd has been cleared at this time. The suspect appears to be a white male with long red hair. Anyone seeing this subject or suspicious activity in the area should report it. The incident appears to be isolated...
mocoshow.com
“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening
A digital sign on the back of a RideOn bus alerted the public to call 911, according to a witness– “HELP! Call 911” The distress signal, for the most part, is used when disruptive or threatening behavior occurs on the bus and the bus operator cannot visibly call for help– using the sign to signal surrounding drivers.
Two dead, two shot during domestic disturbance at home in Clinton
CLINTON, MD – A domestic disturbance inside a Clinton home left two people dead, and two others shot, including a child. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, two adults in the home suffered fatal injuries. They werere identified as 42-year-old Monique Duncan and 42-year-old Maurice Moore. Police said both decedents lived in the home and were in a relationship. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the couple dead and two others suffering from gunshot wounds. On New Year’s Day, at approximately 6:00 am, officers responded to the home in the 2500 block of Lazy The post Two dead, two shot during domestic disturbance at home in Clinton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for Walmart credit card fraud suspects
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating three people they say are suspected of using stolen credit cards at a Walmart and Walgreens Pharmacy.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny from vehicle suspects
According to police, the three people pictured stole are suspected of stealing from parked vehicles in the Salem Fields and Camelot subdivisions at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Child Gunman At Maryland Middle School Can Not Be Charged Due To New Juvenile Reform Law
A child who brought a gun and loaded magazine to an Anne Arundel County school will not face any charges due to a new Juvenile Justice Reform bill that was voted into law, authorities say. The announcement was made the day after the 12-year-old brought the handgun, loaded magazine, and...
Bay Net
Narcotics Detectives Recover Fentanyl, PCP, Crack Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Newburg
NEWBURG, Md. – On December 29 at 2:15 p.m., an officer from the Traffic Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle on Crain Highway in the area of the Maryland Welcome Center in Newburg. During the investigation, the driver, Corey Daniel Claggett, 43 of Temple Hills,...
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Amazon Layoffs and Loan — “Amazon Inc.’s layoffs will affect more than 18,000 employees, the highest reduction tally revealed in the past year at a major technology company as the industry pares back amid economic uncertainty. The Seattle-based company in November said that it was beginning layoffs among its corporate workforce, with cuts concentrated on its devices business, recruiting and retail operations.” [Wall Street Journal, TechCrunch]
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Comments / 1