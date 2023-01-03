CLINTON, MD – A domestic disturbance inside a Clinton home left two people dead, and two others shot, including a child. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, two adults in the home suffered fatal injuries. They werere identified as 42-year-old Monique Duncan and 42-year-old Maurice Moore. Police said both decedents lived in the home and were in a relationship. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the couple dead and two others suffering from gunshot wounds. On New Year’s Day, at approximately 6:00 am, officers responded to the home in the 2500 block of Lazy The post Two dead, two shot during domestic disturbance at home in Clinton appeared first on Shore News Network.

CLINTON, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO