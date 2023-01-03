ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Catherine Cryan - Emmy-nominated director - passes away at 59 years of age after battling cancer

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The filmmaking world is in mourning with news that Emmy-nominated filmmaker Catherine Cryan passing away.

The writer and director passed on December 24 at 59 years of age, after a battle with cancer, according to Variety .

She passed away in Vancouver, British Columbia after a career that spanned three decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9F1u_0k2EJeEX00

Cryan was born in Brooklyn and attended Harvard University, graduating from the prestigious institution in 1985.

She then spent the next two years working for the Royal Shakespeare Company in London.

After returning to the United States, she started working as an executive assistant for prolific filmmaker Roger Corman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107ELB_0k2EJeEX00

She started her writing career with a trio of films released in 1990 - A Cry in the Wild, Slumber Party Massacre III and Bloodfist III.

She wrote 1991's Dead Space starring Bryan Cranston and Uncaged starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan for Roger Corman's company, along with 1993's Fire on the Amazon starring Sandra Bullock, a year before her breakthrough hit Speed.

Cryan also started her directing career in 1993 with White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II, starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing in a Children's Special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SxR7_0k2EJeEX00

After working with Corman, she started working with Fox Family Television Studios, writing and directing 1995's Dangerous Waters and 1999's Hostile Intensions.

She then started working for ABC Family, directing a number of Christmas films including Christmas Do-Over, Homecoming for the Holidays, Christmas Duet and Cross Country Christmas.

Cryan also co-wrote 2012's Werewolf: The Beast Among Us and 2016's Honey 3: Dare to Dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VE4Hv_0k2EJeEX00

Her other directorial efforts are 1999's True Heart, 2006's The Prince & Me II: The Royal Wedding, 2008's The Prince & Me 3: A Royal Honeymoon, 2010's The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure, 2019's Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter and Our Italian Christmas Memories, which debuted on Hallmark in November.

She also published the novel The Island of the Last Great Auk, which debuted in November 2015 by White Steed Press.

Her screenplay The Last Story received the Canadian International Film Festival Award for excellence in writing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239Qov_0k2EJeEX00

Comments / 8

Tommie Patton Kendrick III
4d ago

What's with these cancer deaths?! Every day I see roughly 6 or 7 cancer deaths, 10 or 12 Cardiac Arrest deaths and AT LEAST 3 or 4 neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases that are diagnosed... this includes PUBLIC DEATHS! Gee, I wonder what's going on? 🤔 My prayers go out to these people, for sure!

Reply(2)
14
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59

Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59.    The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
EW.com

Terminator actor Earl Boen, who played the villainous Dr. Peter Silberman, dies at 81

Earl Boen, a prolific voice and character actor best known for his performance as the villainous Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator films, has reportedly died at age 81. Per TMZ and Variety, the actor died in Hawaii on Thursday. Although an official cause of death remains unclear, a friend of Boen and his family told Variety that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer this past fall.
HAWAII STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
RadarOnline

‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin’s Family Drama With Estranged Dad Exposed, Refuses To Let Him Meet His Son

Emotionally scarred Macaulay Culkin has forgiven his estranged father for his terrible childhood — but not enough to let him meet his son, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Home Alone superstar, now 42, and a father himself, doesn’t harbor any anger towards domineering dad Kit Culkin, 77, but sources revealed late last year that he won’t let him near his son Dakota. Following ten-year-old Macaulay’s turn in the hugely successful Christmas comedy, which was one of the top-grossing films in the ‘90s, the young actor starred in hits including My Girl and Richie Rich and amassed a fortune worth an estimated $50...
OREGON STATE
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

720K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy