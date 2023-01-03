In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled thinking, "Goodbye," as his brother walked out the door with his new bride The 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was a difficult day for Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex reflected on his brother's nuptials in an excerpt of his memoir Spare published by Us Weekly, recalling that it felt like "yet another farewell." "The brother I'd escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever," Prince Harry reportedly wrote. "Who could deny it? He'd never again be first and foremost Willy....

2 DAYS AGO