Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Kate Middleton was 'offended' and demanded an apology after Meghan Markle said she had 'baby brain,' Prince Harry writes in his memoir
According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry's upcoming autobiography, "Spare," describes an alleged altercation between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles Thanked Princess Diana for Giving Him a 'Spare' the Day He Was Born
"Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare — my work is done,' " Prince Harry claims his father told his mother, according to an excerpt of his memoir published by The Guardian Prince Harry says that King Charles III declared him a "spare" on the day he was born. The Duke of Sussex, 38, makes the claim in Spare, his memoir out Jan. 10, The Guardian reported Wednesday. According to the outlet, the story is shared towards the start of the 416-page text. "Early on, Harry recounts...
Meghan Markle's Comment About Kate Middleton's 'Baby Brain' Caused Heated Exchange, Prince Harry Recalls
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex said Kate confronted Meghan over a comment she made shortly after welcoming son Prince Louis Prince Harry recalled an argument between his wife Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton in his upcoming memoir. In a report on Spare published by the Daily Mail, Prince Harry described a confrontation between the two women after Meghan referenced Kate's "baby brain because of her hormones" during a discussion ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's May 2018 wedding. Kate, who gave birth to her third child Prince Louis one month...
Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton and Prince William Told Him to Wear Nazi Costume in 2005
"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought," Prince Harry writes in Spare of choosing the costume for a party Prince Harry claims that his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005. The Duke of Sussex, 38, makes the allegation in his upcoming memoir Spare, which comes out Jan. 10, Page Six reported Wednesday. According to the outlet, Prince Harry writes that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, "howled with laughter" when...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Prince Harry Felt His Brother Prince William Was 'Gone — Forever' After Wedding to Kate Middleton
In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled thinking, "Goodbye," as his brother walked out the door with his new bride The 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was a difficult day for Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex reflected on his brother's nuptials in an excerpt of his memoir Spare published by Us Weekly, recalling that it felt like "yet another farewell." "The brother I'd escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever," Prince Harry reportedly wrote. "Who could deny it? He'd never again be first and foremost Willy....
Prince Harry and Prince William Asked Their Father Charles Not to Marry Camilla
The Duke of Sussex reportedly wrote in his memoir that he initially feared Camilla would "be cruel" like "all the evil stepmothers in the stories" In his new memoir Spare, Prince Harry reportedly says he and Prince William asked their father King Charles not to marry Queen Camilla following the death of their mother Princess Diana. In a leaked excerpt of the Duke of Sussex's memoir published by the Daily Mail, Harry says he and his older brother had private meetings with Camilla in an attempt for Charles...
