A Monroe woman has been charged in a series of cemetery thefts. Carrie Thompson of Monroe is charged with 40 counts of receiving or concealing stolen property. The Monroe Police Department said they received a tip of items being listed for sale that looked like items that were taken from local cemeteries. Several items were posted on Facebook Marketplace that were similar to the items that were placed on cemetery grave sites. Deputies from the police department went to Thompson’s home and noticed a few of those items around her property. They were able to recover more than 100 items from Thompson’s home, vehicle and an abandoned garage with which she was associated. Officials believe Thompson may have taken items from cemeteries in Rock County and Lafayette County as well. Thompson is scheduled to be in court for her initial appearance on January 23rd.

MONROE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO