Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said. The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Madison Police: Man Stole ATM From East Side Motel

The suspect in one of Madison’s most recent robberies shouldn’t be hard to find, police say he’s the one with the ATM machine. Police are looking for whoever stole an entire ATM out of MainStay Suites on Madison’s far east side yesterday morning. Investigators say the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report. According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday at the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville police asking for help finding construction trailer stolen on New Year’s Eve

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are asking for information from the public to help them find a construction trailer that was stolen on New Year’s Eve. The 14-foot black trailer with Cousins Construction on the side and its contents were stolen from the area of Huntington Place and Newcastle Drive sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday....
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar

MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police. The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Monroe Woman Accused of Stealing From Cemeteries

A Monroe woman has been charged in a series of cemetery thefts. Carrie Thompson of Monroe is charged with 40 counts of receiving or concealing stolen property. The Monroe Police Department said they received a tip of items being listed for sale that looked like items that were taken from local cemeteries. Several items were posted on Facebook Marketplace that were similar to the items that were placed on cemetery grave sites. Deputies from the police department went to Thompson’s home and noticed a few of those items around her property. They were able to recover more than 100 items from Thompson’s home, vehicle and an abandoned garage with which she was associated. Officials believe Thompson may have taken items from cemeteries in Rock County and Lafayette County as well. Thompson is scheduled to be in court for her initial appearance on January 23rd.
MONROE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Woman taken to hospital after wreck involving school bus in Dane Co.

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 66-year-old woman was rescued from her vehicle Thursday after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported that the bus was driving southbound on Oak Park Road and allegedly didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Park and Highway 12.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WGN News

Wisc. woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged Dec. 28 in Lafayette County. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August, by putting […]
MONROE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
MADISON, WI
Q985

Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out

After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne

Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
SOUTH WAYNE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial for shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year has been ordered to stand trial. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged state Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner in September with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon.
MADISON, WI

