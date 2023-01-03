ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadowbrook, WV

WVNews

Carolyn Joyce McClain Daugherty

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Carolyn Joyce McClain Daugherty of Clarksburg went home on January 6th. She was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Joyce Boone McClain of Ida May, WV.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Twila M. 'Nikki' Vincent

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Twila M. “Nikki” Vincent, 70, of Clarksburg, passed away January 4, 2023. She was born in Clarksburg on September 11, 1952, to the late-Lonnie Vincent and Dorothy Shelhammer.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Nila Isabel Miller

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nila Isabel Miller, 83, of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Balboa, Panama, September 26, 1939, a daughter of the late-Cristobal and Rosario Ortega Rios.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

James “Jim” Alonzo Smith

JANE LEW- James “Jim” Alonzo Smith, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Spencer on June 30, 1942, a son of the late Harold D. Smith and Rose Eleanor Dawkins Smith. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his step-father, Gilbert Jamieson (who raised Jim); one brother, Harold K. Smith; and one step-sister, Ann Scott.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Musicians ring in 2023 with First Friday in Clarksburg (West Virginia)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With gray, overcast skies and temperatures dipping down to wintertime conditions, more than a dozen regional musicians took to the stage at indoor venues for Clarksburg's first First Friday event of the new year. The first monthly event of 2023 offered free, live music...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Nutter Fort and Norwood Elementary PRO begins work this week

The new prevention resource officer for Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Intermediate and Norwood Elementary began work in the schools this week. Starting by meeting the staff and students of Nutter Fort this week, Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy DJ Navarini will also be spending some time at Norwood Elementary sometime next week.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Bald eagle found shot in WVa, wing partially amputated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are seeking the public’s help for information in the shooting of an American bald eagle whose wing had to be partially amputated. The eagle was reported struck by a vehicle and was located and captured by a Division of Natural...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU Hospitals Volunteer Services to host Junior Volunteer Academy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Hospitals Volunteer Services will offer the Junior Volunteer Academy summer camp again this year. Participants in the Academy will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in various departments, including the Emergency Department, the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, and others.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Minutemaids remain unbeaten with victory over Lincoln, 54-36

SHINNSTON, W. Va. (WV News) — Lewis County is playing at such a high level of basketball that it can beat you in different ways. The Minutemaids got balanced scoring and excellent rebounding to remain unbeaten on the season with a 54-36 victory over Lincoln in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Friday night at Lincoln High gymnasium.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fort Morris offered early settlers protection

BRANDONVILLE — Fort Morris, built by Richard Morris in 1774, was an early fort — a stockade enclosing a number of houses or cabins on about one acre on Hog Run, a branch or tributary of Sandy Creek, now in Grant District, according to the West Virginia Genealogy Project.
BRANDONVILLE, WV
WVNews

Dr. Dhaval Chauhan to join WVU Medicine Children’s Heart Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dhaval Chauhan, M.D., pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon, will join the team at WVU Medicine Children’s Heart Center and the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute on Jan. 30. He will also serve as an assistant professor in the WVU School of Medicine Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

County commission discussing new building

KINGWOOD — A design for a possible new building to house multiple agencies near the Office of Emergency Services is being discussed. Preston County Commission President Samantha Stone said commissioners are working with the Preston County Health Department (PCHD) to put together a design plan for a building that would house the health department, the WVU Extension Office and WIC. Stone said commissioners want to have the needs assessment and the design plan ready so they can seek funding for the project.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU Heart and Vascular Institute participating in heart failure device study

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute Advanced Heart Failure team was the first in West Virginia to implant the Cordella® Pulmonary Artery Pressure Sensor System as part of the PROACTIVE-HF Pivotal Trial sponsored by Endotronix. The study aims to reduce hospitalization in heart failure patients over two years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Is officiating too hard, or are officials not pulling weight?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In the course of a day, we all find ourselves caught up in a blizzard of internet messages, coming at us from all sides ... Twitter, Facebook, Instagram. They are, in many ways, like snowflakes, all looking the same but each one different. It...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Kansas, WVU meet in expected high-scoring battle

Kansas and West Virginia are both ranked in the Top 40 nationally in scoring, and their meeting Saturday evening in Morgantown will put a number of accomplished point producers on the court. Can the Mountaineers, who have had two consecutive below-par shooting games, get their offense back on track?. Without...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BOE meets with state legislators to discuss needs

KINGWOOD — Money and personnel were among the top needs Preston County Schools officials mentioned to the county’s state legislators when meeting with them Wednesday. Delegates George Street, R-83rd District, and Buck Jennings, R-84th District, and 14th District Sens. Randy Smith and Jay Taylor, met with the Board of Education, Superintendent Brad Martin and some of his staff, and some of the county’s principals.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

