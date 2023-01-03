Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
Clerk's Office Offers Free Assistance in Processing The Homestead Tax Refund
The staff at the Montgomery County Clerk's Office will assist Montgomery County Seniors for free. Those who would like assistance in filing their Homestead or Safe Senior Property Tax Refund for Low-Income Seniors can go to the County Clerk's Office. Election Deputy Santana O'Rear says the program can save seniors some money.
kggfradio.com
Two City Board Positions Available In Independence
The City of Independence has two openings on City Boards. The Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals is needing another member. The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the city commission regarding rezoning, conditional use permits, and platting. Variances are considered by the Board of Zoning Appeals. The second position...
kggfradio.com
Independence Mayor Gives 2022 Review
The city of Independence had the First Friday event to kick off the 2023 calendar year. City of Independence Mayor Dean Hayse spoke and recapped the 2022 accomplishments. Among the items of note were beautification projects for fencing and demolitions in Independence as well new public and private partnerships in the downtown area.
kggfradio.com
Neodesha Authorizes New KMEA Energy Contract
The city of Neodesha has partnered with the Kansas Municipal Energy Association regarding an internal generation project. Neodesha City Administrator Ed Truelove says that the city has been searching for responsible and efficient ways to provide backup generation for customers. KMEA's Mark Walker says that this agreement signifies that Neodesha...
kggfradio.com
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest
A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
kggfradio.com
First Baby of New Year at CRMC
The first baby of the new year has been born at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. Waylon Michael Traylor was born on January 2nd to parents Alexis Latta and Gage Traylor. Waylon weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. For having the first baby of the new...
kggfradio.com
Missing Bville Teen Could be in Kansas
The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. On Monday, the parents of 14-year-old Gideon Stevenson Fridenburg reported him missing just after 9:00pm. Fridenburg's parents say he was last seen in his bedroom at their residence in the 1500 Block of SW Colorado around 7:00pm Monday night. He was wearing a gray long sleeve button-up shirt. Fridenburg is a white male, about 5'5” and weighs around 120 pounds. He is known to hang out around 16th and Penn Street.
kggfradio.com
KDOC Honors Coffeyville Business
A Coffeyville business is recognized by the Kansas Department of Commerce. Coffeyville Coffee Company has been awarded the To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards Regional Award in the category of Welcome Back in the Southeast region. Owner Ron Bryce says it was important to him to move back to this area and try to make an impact.
kggfradio.com
CCC Offers Travel Option To Campus
Coffeyville Community College students needing transportation options to campus for the start of the upcoming spring semester have a way to travel as a group. CCC officials say transportation from the Tulsa International Airport by bus will be available free to students, however individual transportation will not be. If the bus schedule does not accommodate the students' flight schedule, transportation to campus will be the responsibility of the student.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
bartlesvilleradio.com
New Dollar General in Dewey May Open on Monday
City of Dewey officials provide an update on the new Dollar General being built on the northside of town. According to City Manager Kevin Trease, the store will open on Monday, January 9. Trease says the building has a letter of occupancy and it has gone through final inspections. He says the only thing that is lacking is landscaping and signage. He adds that shelving seems to have been placed inside the store already.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man captured for rape of a minor after barricading himself, refusing officers
CHERRYVALE, Kans. — Law enforcement agencies attempted to serve a warrant for felony rape of a minor and criminal threat to a residence in Kansas that led to the subject barricading himself, refusing to come out. Montogomery County detectives and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations arrive at the residence...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Vehicle Plows Through Barber Shop in Bartlesville
A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville. Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There is no word yet as to...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Trying to Identify Two Men
The Caney Police Department is looking to identify two men caught on surveillance footage. The two men were seen on camera footage at a Caney business yesterday. Caney PD is unable to provide any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caney PD at (620)879-2141.
kggfradio.com
Independence PD Cites Woman Twice For Indecent Exposure
Law Enforcement officers with the Independence Police Department responded to 1100 West Laurel Street for a report of a naked female. The alleged incident took place at about midnight on December 28th. About 5 minutes after the first report officers received a 2nd report of lewd behavior in the 1300 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. A third report came in for a suspicious person in the 300 block of N. 19th Street and after an investigation 27-year-old Angie Reyes was cited for indecent exposure. Reyes was also cited for indecent exposure at the 1100 W. Laurel St. incident as well as cited for criminal trespass resulting from a report in the 100 block of W. Locust St.
kggfradio.com
Independence Begins Groundwork for New Sports Complex
The city of Independence has been awarded a grant to develop a new Central Park Sports Complex. City commissioners accepted a grant of over $2 million to support Phase 1 development of the proposed multi-use complex on North Park Boulevard. Independence City Finance Director Lacey Lies says that a major...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Something extra in your water bill
The city of Bartlesville has something extra for you in your January water bill. In coordination with the Osage Landfill, the city is sending you a coupon for one free trip to the landfill. It’s good all year, but there are some limitations. You can’t take complete or demolished structures,...
KVOE
Greenwood County deputies arrest three people after alleged chase into two neighboring counties New Year’s Eve
What started as an attempted traffic stop in Greenwood County on New Year’s Eve turned into a high-speed chase into two neighboring counties and three arrests, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried the traffic stop at an unspecified location along US Highway 400, but the driver allegedly...
kggfradio.com
Miami Oklahoma Man Dies In Crash In Cherokee County Kansas
An Oklahoma man dies in a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a silver HHR was traveling west on Bagdad Road, went off the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree late last week. A passenger in the vehicle, 59-year-old Benster Syne of Miami, made his way to the Q Store near Downstream Casino and reported the crash, but could not tell officials where the crash occurred. Multiple agencies responded to the call from all three states. Eventually, the crash site was found and the driver was identified as 21-year-old Asthy Zarred of Miami. Zarred was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the fatal crash, Benster Syne was not injured.
Comments / 0