kggfradio.com
CCC Offers Travel Option To Campus
Coffeyville Community College students needing transportation options to campus for the start of the upcoming spring semester have a way to travel as a group. CCC officials say transportation from the Tulsa International Airport by bus will be available free to students, however individual transportation will not be. If the bus schedule does not accommodate the students' flight schedule, transportation to campus will be the responsibility of the student.
fourstateshomepage.com
Miami Public Schools unveils plans for campus improvements
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami School District held two groundbreaking ceremonies on Wednesday. The Director of Communications, David Frazier, said a central office will be constructed near Nichols Elementary. “The building will also be used to hold school board meetings,” Frazier added. He said building costs associated with the...
kggfradio.com
Missing Bville Teen Could be in Kansas
The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. On Monday, the parents of 14-year-old Gideon Stevenson Fridenburg reported him missing just after 9:00pm. Fridenburg's parents say he was last seen in his bedroom at their residence in the 1500 Block of SW Colorado around 7:00pm Monday night. He was wearing a gray long sleeve button-up shirt. Fridenburg is a white male, about 5'5” and weighs around 120 pounds. He is known to hang out around 16th and Penn Street.
kggfradio.com
First Baby of New Year at CRMC
The first baby of the new year has been born at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. Waylon Michael Traylor was born on January 2nd to parents Alexis Latta and Gage Traylor. Waylon weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. For having the first baby of the new...
kggfradio.com
KDOC Honors Coffeyville Business
A Coffeyville business is recognized by the Kansas Department of Commerce. Coffeyville Coffee Company has been awarded the To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards Regional Award in the category of Welcome Back in the Southeast region. Owner Ron Bryce says it was important to him to move back to this area and try to make an impact.
kggfradio.com
Neodesha Authorizes New KMEA Energy Contract
The city of Neodesha has partnered with the Kansas Municipal Energy Association regarding an internal generation project. Neodesha City Administrator Ed Truelove says that the city has been searching for responsible and efficient ways to provide backup generation for customers. KMEA's Mark Walker says that this agreement signifies that Neodesha...
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg Police: Broadway partially closed due to accident Thursday morning
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - Broadway Street in Pittsburg is partially closed Thursday morning due to an accident involving power lines. Pittsburg Police posted to its Facebook page that Broadway is closed from Ford to Carlton. A photo posted by the department shows a semi-truck under power lines at Cleveland and...
kggfradio.com
Independence Begins Groundwork for New Sports Complex
The city of Independence has been awarded a grant to develop a new Central Park Sports Complex. City commissioners accepted a grant of over $2 million to support Phase 1 development of the proposed multi-use complex on North Park Boulevard. Independence City Finance Director Lacey Lies says that a major...
kggfradio.com
Sedan Suffocates Neodesha in High School Game of the Week
The Sedan Blue Devils improved to 5-1 on the season, defeating the Neodesha Blue Streaks 43-24 in the KGGF High School Game of the Week. Sedan continues to display strong defense and speed, limiting Neodesha leading scorer Rylan Allen to just four total points on the night. The Blue Devils also utilized their strong size down low, with forwards Kota Blankenship and Walt Gooden controlling the paint for a majority of the game.
kggfradio.com
Red Ravens Aiming to Impress Versus Pratt
Fresh off of a convincing 25-point win against Cloud County that gave them sole possession of 2nd place, the Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens battle the Pratt Beavers on the road. The Red Ravens are 7-2 in KJCCC play, just one game behind first place Dodge City. Pratt enters in...
kggfradio.com
Red Ravens Terrorize Thunderbirds in Statement Win
The Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens silenced any doubters, and made a championship statement last night in a 78-53 win over the nationally ranked Cloud County Thunderbirds. The first half was a defensive battle that saw both teams shoot under 40% from the field. In the second half, each team...
KOCO
EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma
PRYOR, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed that a high-end EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking the earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma. The tornado damaged three outbuildings before moving over a weather station, which the National Weather Service said recorded an 81 mph wind gust. That just topped the wind range for an EF0.
kggfradio.com
Lady Ravens Look to Bounce Back against Pratt
Following a tough night offensively against Cloud County, the Coffeyville Community College Lady Ravens hit the road to face the Pratt Beavers. CCC currently sits in a tie for 4th place in the KJCCC with a record of 6-3 in conference play, while Pratt enters the contest with a 4-5 conference record.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Vehicle Plows Through Barber Shop in Bartlesville
A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville. Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There is no word yet as to...
KOKI FOX 23
Rare January tornadoes confirmed from Monday’s storms
The earliest tornadoes ever recorded in a calendar year for Oklahoma occurred on Monday in Green Country. The National Weather Service office in Tulsa has determined 3 low-end strength tornadoes touched down early Monday evening. The first was a landspout over rangeland just southeast of Shidler in Osage Country. A...
koamnewsnow.com
Detours expected tomorrow in Pittsburg as road construction begins near South Rouse Street
PITTSBURG, KS – Starting Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 12:00 pm, lane conversions on South Rouse will begin in the construction zone. Traffic will be converted from the west Side of South Rouse Street, to the East Side of South Rouse Street. The City says North and Southbound...
koamnewsnow.com
One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
kggfradio.com
Independence Mayor Gives 2022 Review
The city of Independence had the First Friday event to kick off the 2023 calendar year. City of Independence Mayor Dean Hayse spoke and recapped the 2022 accomplishments. Among the items of note were beautification projects for fencing and demolitions in Independence as well new public and private partnerships in the downtown area.
kggfradio.com
Pittsburg Teen Arrested for Assisting Another Teen Runaway
A Pittsburg teen is arrested after taking his mom's car and helping a young teenage run away. On December 27th, Pittsburg Police Department officers took a report of a stolen vehicle from Yvonne Timko, regarding her son, 18-year-old Rylie M. Timko taking her vehicle without permission. On December 28th, Pittsburg PD received information from the Fort Scott Police Department, regarding a 14-year-old female runaway, who was likely in the company Timko. The 14-year-old and Timko were reportedly involved in a relationship. On December 31st, officers located the mother's missing vehicle and the 14-year-old hiding in the trunk. On Monday. Timko was located at his mother’s residence and taken into custody for felony contributing to a child’s misconduct.
