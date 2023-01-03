Read full article on original website
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Referees Missed Big Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
It appears the officiating crew at the Peach Bowl missed a holding call on Georgia in the first quarter. After giving up a touchdown to Ohio State in the opening quarter, Georgia responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh went untouched on Georgia's first...
Look: Actress' Georgia Football Superstition Is Going Viral
Nearly every sports fan has their own weird little superstitions and that includes "The Young and the Restless" actress Susan Walters when it comes to her Georgia Bulldogs. Appearing on "College Sports on SiriusXM" Wednesday, Walters revealed her routine on CFB Saturdays. Telling Chris Childers, Rick Neuheisel and Dan Mullen:
Key TCU player is questionable for CFP national title vs. Georgia
TCU running back Kendre Miller is questionable to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia, head coach Sonny Dykes said. Miller left the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against Michigan in the third quarter with a lower body injury and did not return to the game. Miller ...
Some SEC Teams Share TCU's Feelings of Frustration
Columnist sums it up, but Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M among those in same boat.
FOX Sports
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart: Georgia Bulldogs Not "Tricking" Max Duggan
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs have given up 850 passing yards in the last two games. That’s quite a difference from what we saw over the first 12 games of the season. Of course, it won’t get any easier on Monday night as they take on TCU Heisman Trophy finalist, Max Duggan. As good as CJ Stroud is, you could make the case that Duggan is even better.
fox5atlanta.com
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
College Football Playoff: How much are tickets to Georgia-TCU championship at SoFi Stadium?
INGLEWOOD, Ca. — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will look to repeat as college football national champion on Monday against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If you are looking to make the trip out west, expect to pay a pretty penny for...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
Former football player paralyzed during UGA game sympathizes with Damar Hamlin’s family
ATLANTA — Watching the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin brought back painful memories for one local college student who was paralyzed while playing at a football game against UGA. Devon Gales has been working hard to walk since that game 7 years ago. Channel 2 Action News...
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
dawgpost.com
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Talks About What He Learned From Mike Leach
ATHENS - On December 12, 2022, the college football world lost an icon in Mississippi Statee coach, Mike Leach. An offensive genius, Leach’s air-raid offense changed college football forever. Leach had a major impact on today’s game and the coaches who currently run some of college football’s best programs....
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Incentives unknown for window replacement company building Georgia plant
(The Center Square) — A full-service window replacement company plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Georgia. However, it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any part of it. Renewal by Andersen, a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Corporation, said it would spend...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Sinkhole swallows car in Athens after heavy rain
A sinkhole that opened up during torrential rain Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia swallowed a car, according to police. Strong storms with heavy rain and howling winds moved through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving trees toppled and roads flooded. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning....
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County
A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
wuga.org
ACCPD investigate New Years Eve shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old female arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. Police were informed of the young woman’s hospital admission while responding to a discharging firearms call on Lexington Road. Initial information indicates the woman’s injury is related to this incident.
