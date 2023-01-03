ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Look: Referees Missed Big Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

It appears the officiating crew at the Peach Bowl missed a holding call on Georgia in the first quarter. After giving up a touchdown to Ohio State in the opening quarter, Georgia responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh went untouched on Georgia's first...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Actress' Georgia Football Superstition Is Going Viral

Nearly every sports fan has their own weird little superstitions and that includes "The Young and the Restless" actress Susan Walters when it comes to her Georgia Bulldogs. Appearing on "College Sports on SiriusXM" Wednesday, Walters revealed her routine on CFB Saturdays. Telling Chris Childers, Rick Neuheisel and Dan Mullen:
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart: Georgia Bulldogs Not "Tricking" Max Duggan

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs have given up 850 passing yards in the last two games. That’s quite a difference from what we saw over the first 12 games of the season. Of course, it won’t get any easier on Monday night as they take on TCU Heisman Trophy finalist, Max Duggan. As good as CJ Stroud is, you could make the case that Duggan is even better.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgpost.com

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Talks About What He Learned From Mike Leach

ATHENS - On December 12, 2022, the college football world lost an icon in Mississippi Statee coach, Mike Leach. An offensive genius, Leach’s air-raid offense changed college football forever. Leach had a major impact on today’s game and the coaches who currently run some of college football’s best programs....
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Sinkhole swallows car in Athens after heavy rain

A sinkhole that opened up during torrential rain Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia swallowed a car, according to police. Strong storms with heavy rain and howling winds moved through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving trees toppled and roads flooded. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning....
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County

A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD investigate New Years Eve shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old female arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. Police were informed of the young woman’s hospital admission while responding to a discharging firearms call on Lexington Road. Initial information indicates the woman’s injury is related to this incident.
ATHENS, GA

