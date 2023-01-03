Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt. Vernon man pleads guilty to aggravated fleeing and eluding charge
A 41-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty in Marion County Court to aggravated fleeing and eluding police. James Holenka of South 20th admitted to fleeing a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy at more than 21 miles per hour on State Route 161 and Route 37 on June 22nd.
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old found safe
The missing 3-year-old has been found safe in Missouri.
KFVS12
Illinois general assembly and assault weapon ban
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, municipalities can tax local sales. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Scott County Sheriff is...
KYTV
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys say the Camden County prosecutor has dropped all charges against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faced a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. A judge had scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor says outgoing Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham dismissed the charges on December 29.
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
Trucking company involved in Pa. monkey crash shuts down
Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.
wdayradionow.com
Texas man dies after falling into pit at North Dakota oil rig site
(Montrail County, ND) -- An oil worker from Texas is dead after he fell into a pit last week at an oil rig in Bismarck. The Montrail County Sheriff's Office says, 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete fell through an open hatch at a Nabors Industries' rig on Thursday. Efforts to rescue him from the pit were unsuccessful. Industry officials say the pits are used to collect spent drilling fluids and related materials.
WAND TV
Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport. The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. Kohberger is in...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
Why Slamming on Your Brakes When You See a Cop in Illinois is a Bad Idea
As a driver in Illinois, it's important to remember that the road is a shared space and that we all have a responsibility to follow the rules of the road and drive safely. That's why I wanted to write this open letter to all the drivers in the state who have a tendency to slam on their brakes when they see a cop on the side of the road. Not only is this behavior dangerous, but it's also unnecessary and unproductive.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Report: More children dying despite DCFS contact
CHICAGO — Amaria Osby, 8, told a case worker she felt safe with her mother one day before she was murdered. That’s among the findings of an investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services’ inspector general. Police say Osby’s mother admitted to suffocating her daughter after drinking bleach and while high on […]
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons bill
Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, IllinoisPhoto bySusan DeVilder. In a statement released Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff expressed his concern and opposition to an Illinois house bill that would ban assault-type weapons.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
“This is an unconstitutional gun grab.” Swanson critical of assault weapon ban that passed the IL House
The Illinois House has approved a ban on certain types of semiautomatic weapons. The legislation passed on a 64-43 vote early Friday and now moves to the Senate, where it would take 30 votes to pass in the lame-duck session that ends Tuesday. The bill bans assault rifles, rapid-fire devices,...
wmay.com
Bill Could Keep Mentally Ill Inmates In County Jail Even Longer
Legislation has passed the Illinois Senate that could leave mentally ill prisoners in county jails for longer periods of time. Currently, the state Department of Human Services is supposed to transfer inmates who are unfit to stand trial to a suitable psychiatric facility within 20 days, although the department routinely misses that deadline. The bill that passed the Senate Friday extends that deadline to 60 days, but allows the department to miss that deadline if it can show a “good faith” effort at placement and can demonstrate a lack of bed availability.
kjfmradio.com
Man for whom Pike counties are named celebrates birthday
PIKE COUNTY — The man for whom twin counties in Missouri and Illinois are named would have celebrated a birthday Thursday (Jan. 5). It’s been almost 245 years since American explorer Zebulon Montgomery Pike was born in New Jersey. His story reads like an adventure novel. Pike grew...
BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023
As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Comments / 0