ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Mt. Vernon man pleads guilty to aggravated fleeing and eluding charge

A 41-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty in Marion County Court to aggravated fleeing and eluding police. James Holenka of South 20th admitted to fleeing a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy at more than 21 miles per hour on State Route 161 and Route 37 on June 22nd.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois general assembly and assault weapon ban

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, municipalities can tax local sales. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Scott County Sheriff is...
ILLINOIS STATE
KYTV

Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys say the Camden County prosecutor has dropped all charges against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faced a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. A judge had scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor says outgoing Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham dismissed the charges on December 29.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
wdayradionow.com

Texas man dies after falling into pit at North Dakota oil rig site

(Montrail County, ND) -- An oil worker from Texas is dead after he fell into a pit last week at an oil rig in Bismarck. The Montrail County Sheriff's Office says, 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete fell through an open hatch at a Nabors Industries' rig on Thursday. Efforts to rescue him from the pit were unsuccessful. Industry officials say the pits are used to collect spent drilling fluids and related materials.
BISMARCK, ND
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Q985

Why Slamming on Your Brakes When You See a Cop in Illinois is a Bad Idea

As a driver in Illinois, it's important to remember that the road is a shared space and that we all have a responsibility to follow the rules of the road and drive safely. That's why I wanted to write this open letter to all the drivers in the state who have a tendency to slam on their brakes when they see a cop on the side of the road. Not only is this behavior dangerous, but it's also unnecessary and unproductive.
ILLINOIS STATE
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Report: More children dying despite DCFS contact

CHICAGO — Amaria Osby, 8, told a case worker she felt safe with her mother one day before she was murdered.  That’s among the findings of an investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services’ inspector general. Police say Osby’s mother admitted to suffocating her daughter after drinking bleach and while high on […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri

(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
MISSOURI STATE
wmay.com

Bill Could Keep Mentally Ill Inmates In County Jail Even Longer

Legislation has passed the Illinois Senate that could leave mentally ill prisoners in county jails for longer periods of time. Currently, the state Department of Human Services is supposed to transfer inmates who are unfit to stand trial to a suitable psychiatric facility within 20 days, although the department routinely misses that deadline. The bill that passed the Senate Friday extends that deadline to 60 days, but allows the department to miss that deadline if it can show a “good faith” effort at placement and can demonstrate a lack of bed availability.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
kjfmradio.com

Man for whom Pike counties are named celebrates birthday

PIKE COUNTY — The man for whom twin counties in Missouri and Illinois are named would have celebrated a birthday Thursday (Jan. 5). It’s been almost 245 years since American explorer Zebulon Montgomery Pike was born in New Jersey. His story reads like an adventure novel. Pike grew...
PIKE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy