ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 6

Jon Long
4d ago

So the wife and the two friends walked for over an hour to try to get off the pond, but couldn’t find their way off so then they decided to call for help?!?!! something don’t sound right here

Reply(2)
6
Related
Outsider.com

Trail Cam Captures Massive Black Bear in State of Torpor Under a House: WATCH

Hibernating bears have become a major problem for residents living near Lake Tahoe in California. But if they’re hibernating, how exactly are they creating problems? Because many of these bears, who have long become accustomed to humans, are taking up residence inside people’s crawl spaces. One trail cam video captures an absolutely massive black bear in a state of torpor beneath one person’s home. Check it out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WMTW

Speeds lowered on Maine Turnpike due to snow

MAINE — The speed on the Maine Turnpike has been lowered as snow continues to fall throughout the state. The Maine Turnpike Authority has lowered the speed limit from the New Hampshire Line to the end of the Maine Turnpike to 45 mph at the request of the Maine State Police.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Dive team in Massachusetts searching for missing Maine man

SALEM, MA (WGME) -- A dive team is searching for a missing Maine man in the water off Juniper Beach in Salem, Massachusetts, after clothing reportedly belonging to him was found nearby. The search team was deployed on Wednesday after clothing items believed to belong to 31-year-old Michael Gray were...
SALEM, MA
Q106.5

25 Years Later: Remembering the Ice Storm of 1998

I somehow can't believe it's been 25 years since one of the biggest weather events this area has seen brought much of the state to a grinding halt, but it's true. For those of us who experienced the Ice Storm of '98 here in Maine, it's an experience we'll likely never forget. (It's the reason that a lot of people insist on backup heat sources now, just in case.) For those of you who didn't, either because you weren't born yet, or were too young to remember it, or perhaps were somewhere else at the time, let me help put it into perspective for you.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Is It Legal To Have A Campfire On Ice In Maine?

Can you warm up while ice fishing with a campfire on the ice? We did a little research to get to the bottom of this burning question. It's been a warm start to winter in Maine. Lakes and ponds around the state are slowly beginning to freeze over. Soon enough, we'll be hitting the hardwater. A regular topic that pops up in online ice fishing groups - Can you have a fire on the ice?
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

25 years ago, the Ice Storm of '98 brought Maine to a standstill

It was 25 years ago this weekend that much of Maine was gripped by an icy disaster. Freezing rain pulled down power lines and toppled trees, leaving roads impassable, pipes frozen and most Mainers in the dark for nights on end. Schools turned into shelters. Power crews worked feverishly around...
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm

When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.9 HOM

Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck

It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
LONG ISLAND, ME
WPFO

Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks

(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

National Park Service Proposes Ban on Bear Bait in Alaska

The National Park Service is proposing a new rule prohibiting bear baiting amid the Alaskan national preserves. Bear baiting is the latest practice being questioned by animal rights supporters who cite it as being cruel. Based on the proposal, Alaska bear hunters would no longer be allowed to draw in bears using bait tactics.
ALASKA STATE
WMTW

Snow moves into Maine

Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount across York and Cumberland County. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, making for a slushy mess on the roads. The snow will continue through the evening commute making for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Temporary 9-1-1 System Outage Affects A Large Part Of Maine

According to WGME, on Wednesday, a large part of the state was affected by a temporary outage in the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch system. The outage affected 12 of the State of Maine's public safety service organizations. The outage was reportedly caused by an internal power outage at two of the...
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy