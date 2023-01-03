Read full article on original website
Jon Long
4d ago
So the wife and the two friends walked for over an hour to try to get off the pond, but couldn’t find their way off so then they decided to call for help?!?!! something don’t sound right here
Trail Cam Captures Massive Black Bear in State of Torpor Under a House: WATCH
Hibernating bears have become a major problem for residents living near Lake Tahoe in California. But if they’re hibernating, how exactly are they creating problems? Because many of these bears, who have long become accustomed to humans, are taking up residence inside people’s crawl spaces. One trail cam video captures an absolutely massive black bear in a state of torpor beneath one person’s home. Check it out.
WMTW
Speeds lowered on Maine Turnpike due to snow
MAINE — The speed on the Maine Turnpike has been lowered as snow continues to fall throughout the state. The Maine Turnpike Authority has lowered the speed limit from the New Hampshire Line to the end of the Maine Turnpike to 45 mph at the request of the Maine State Police.
Wolf Pack Responds in an Unexpected Way Following Death of Their Only Adult Male
For years, Wolf V071 stood as the fearless leader for Voyageurs National Park’s Lightfoot Pack. Since 2017, Wolf V071 and his mate have brought many pups into the world, their offspring so strong that an entire litter of five even survived through the 2021 winter, a rarity among wolves.
WPFO
Dive team in Massachusetts searching for missing Maine man
SALEM, MA (WGME) -- A dive team is searching for a missing Maine man in the water off Juniper Beach in Salem, Massachusetts, after clothing reportedly belonging to him was found nearby. The search team was deployed on Wednesday after clothing items believed to belong to 31-year-old Michael Gray were...
25 Years Later: Remembering the Ice Storm of 1998
I somehow can't believe it's been 25 years since one of the biggest weather events this area has seen brought much of the state to a grinding halt, but it's true. For those of us who experienced the Ice Storm of '98 here in Maine, it's an experience we'll likely never forget. (It's the reason that a lot of people insist on backup heat sources now, just in case.) For those of you who didn't, either because you weren't born yet, or were too young to remember it, or perhaps were somewhere else at the time, let me help put it into perspective for you.
observer-me.com
Maine’s plan for saving the Arctic charr in a Somerset County lake is illogical
I recently read an update from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in regard to the status of Bald Mountain Pond in northeast Somerset County, home to rare Arctic charr. Unfortunately, the native charr are collapsing under the weight of nonnative smelt and lake trout introductions. Smelt compete with...
Is It Legal To Have A Campfire On Ice In Maine?
Can you warm up while ice fishing with a campfire on the ice? We did a little research to get to the bottom of this burning question. It's been a warm start to winter in Maine. Lakes and ponds around the state are slowly beginning to freeze over. Soon enough, we'll be hitting the hardwater. A regular topic that pops up in online ice fishing groups - Can you have a fire on the ice?
mainepublic.org
25 years ago, the Ice Storm of '98 brought Maine to a standstill
It was 25 years ago this weekend that much of Maine was gripped by an icy disaster. Freezing rain pulled down power lines and toppled trees, leaving roads impassable, pipes frozen and most Mainers in the dark for nights on end. Schools turned into shelters. Power crews worked feverishly around...
Man Hooks Prehistoric Chainsaw-Faced Sea Beast on First-Ever Fishing Trip
When you head out on your first-ever fishing trip, all you’re hoping to do is bring home a decent-sized catch. However, when Daniel Nuzum took to the water to go fishing for the first time ever, he reeled in a prehistoric, incredibly endangered sea beast. Nuzum was part of...
Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm
When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.
Bears Seeking To Hibernate Wreak Havoc on Unsecured Crawl Spaces in California
We’re constantly being told not to feed the bears, but housing them probably isn’t a great idea either. In California, hibernating bears are wreaking havoc on some homeowners as they try to cozy up in unsecured crawl spaces. CBS News reports that the BEAR League, a volunteer-based organization...
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck
It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
WPFO
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
National Park Service Proposes Ban on Bear Bait in Alaska
The National Park Service is proposing a new rule prohibiting bear baiting amid the Alaskan national preserves. Bear baiting is the latest practice being questioned by animal rights supporters who cite it as being cruel. Based on the proposal, Alaska bear hunters would no longer be allowed to draw in bears using bait tactics.
Man rescued after falling through ice while trying to retrieve dog from Delaware pond
A man who came to the rescue of his dog in Delaware needed rescuing himself.
WMTW
Ice Storm of '98: The storm that devastated Maine but brought Mainers together
MAINE — In January of 1998, an ice storm devastated Maine and left thousands without power for weeks. The powerful storm caused unprecedented damage to communities across the North East United States and eastern Canada. In Maine alone, roughly 200,000 customers lost power, many for several days, with a...
WMTW
Snow moves into Maine
Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount across York and Cumberland County. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, making for a slushy mess on the roads. The snow will continue through the evening commute making for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.
WATCH: Family of 5 Mountain Lions Casually Use Colorado Homeowner’s Front Porch
Most of us will never see a mountain lion in our lifetime, let alone a family of five wandering onto our front porch. But that’s exactly what happened to Evergreen, Colorado’s Doug Williams as his security camera’s footage shows. Out for a leisurely morning stroll in the...
Temporary 9-1-1 System Outage Affects A Large Part Of Maine
According to WGME, on Wednesday, a large part of the state was affected by a temporary outage in the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch system. The outage affected 12 of the State of Maine's public safety service organizations. The outage was reportedly caused by an internal power outage at two of the...
Great Salt Lake Could Disappear in 5 Years Without an ‘Emergency Rescue’
Scientists are reporting that Utah’s Great Salt Lake, a major body of water enjoyed regularly by outdoor enthusiasts, is headed towards disappearing entirely within the next five years. This, experts note, is very likely unless massive “emergency rescue” changes are implemented very soon. The Famous Utah Lake...
