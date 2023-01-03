ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Crime report

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 1 day ago

An incident involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury at Powhatan Drive, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Allendale Drive, Pembroke; El Paso Drive, Lumberton; Samp Road, Pembroke; McNeill Road, Maxton; Preston Road, Maxton.

The following incidents of discharging a firearm into occupied property were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Paul Road, Pembroke; Covington Farm, Lumberton.

The following larcenies of a firearm were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Chicos Drive, Lumberton; Ponderosa Drive, Pembroke; Prospect Road, Pembroke.

The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Highway 72 West, Lumberton; Highway 71 North, Parkton; Interstate 95, Rowland.

The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Union Chapel Road, Lumberton; Quail Run Road, Lumberton; Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton; McCrimmon Road, Maxton.

An incident of larceny at Mercedes Lane, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The following incidents involving arson were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Red Bank Road, Maxton; Davis Bridge Road/Barlow Road, Parkton.

jocoreport.com

Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase

PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
PRINCETON, NC
wpde.com

2 shot at Laurinburg apartment complex, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been shot Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the city limits of Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said via email “I can confirm that there are two people with gunshot wounds which occurred in...
LAURINBURG, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County teen found dead in Richmond County motel room

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Pitt County teenager was found dead in a Richmond County motel room on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said that evidence suggests that it was due to some sort of drug overdose. Allison Johnson was first reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022.
PITT COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

SC man sentenced for kidnapping, murder of 80-year-old Horry County woman

FLORENCE S.C. (WCIV) — Dominique Brand is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.for the kidnapping, carjacking, and murder of Mary Anne Elvington. On March 28, 2021, police said Brand went inside Elvington's home in Nichols and forced her to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, NC, and back into South Carolina. Brand reportedly sat behind Ms. Elvington, holding a shotgun during the drive.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
whqr.org

The case against Jody Greene

Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Trooper involved in high speed chase, crash on I-95

PRINCETON, N.C. — A high-speed chase on Monday night ended with a crash on Interstate 95. Video shows the damage from the crash, which occurred after 10:30 p.m. The two cars crashed on I-95 between Godwin and Wade in northern Cumberland County. The pursuit began in Johnston County near Princeton but ended following the collision in Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
WBTW News13

Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13. John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cbs17

Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WITN

Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
