Read full article on original website
Trav
3d ago
Perhaps it is time for our local and federal government to prioritize the climate issues impacting this country before sending so much of our tax payer dollars everywhere else in the world, you think???
Reply
2
Related
U.S. Battered by Record Number of January Tornadoes
Though we’re only 6 days into 2023, the United States has already been battered by a record number of Tornados for the month of January. The Express reports that a total of 43 twisters have been confirmed by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. Quite a few of them have touched down on the ground too. It sounds like more of them are likely on the way too.
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much better weather is pushing into the region as a cold front pushes off to the east of us. This is ushering in colder air as our active setup looks to continue through the weekend, at least. Another round of heavy rain did hit parts of...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Likely to Be Issued Within the Next Couple of Hours
We will most likely have a Tornado Watch issued for portions of North/Central Alabama issued within the next couple of hours, east of the current Tornado Watch that stretches from Central Kentucky down to northeastern Louisiana. Here i the text from the latest Mesoscale Discussion from the SPC…. SUMMARY… A...
Popular Beach Washed Away in California During Bomb Cyclone
A popular beach has reportedly washed away in California during the bomb cyclone that continues to wreak havoc on the west coast. According to FOX Weather, the town of Capitola in Santa Cruz County witnessed the popular beach’s demise as the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river caused high waves and extensive flooding. A resident managed to grab some footage at the Stockton Avenue bridge over Soquel Creek in Capitola. It showed the beach has disappeared under brown water.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TODAY.com
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
Great Salt Lake Could Disappear in 5 Years Without an ‘Emergency Rescue’
Scientists are reporting that Utah’s Great Salt Lake, a major body of water enjoyed regularly by outdoor enthusiasts, is headed towards disappearing entirely within the next five years. This, experts note, is very likely unless massive “emergency rescue” changes are implemented very soon. The Famous Utah Lake...
Wisconsin Canal Clogged by Butter After Dairy Plant Fire
Wisconsin authorities have a strange problem on their hands this week. One of the state’s most historic canals is clogged—with butter. The incident began on Monday, Jan.2, after the Associated Milk Producers Inc. dairy plant burst into flames and melted a massive storage room that was filled with sticks of the delicious condiment. The creamy liquid then oozed right into a nearby waterway.
lite987whop.com
Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 03
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Arkansas Southwestern and central Kentucky Northern Louisiana Western and northern Mississippi Western and middle Tennessee Extreme east Texas * Effective this Tuesday morning from 255 AM until 1100 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A corridor of strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms will continue to pose an intermittent tornado and damaging-gust hazard as it shifts slowly eastward across the watch area, and through a favorable environment, during the remainder of this morning. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southeast of Shreveport LA to 55 miles northeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...This tornado watch replaces tornado watch number 3...tornado watch number 4...tornado watch number 5. Watch number 3 4 5 will not be in effect after 255 AM CST. AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1 inch. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector 24035.
Experts Claim ‘Brutal’ California Flooding Still Won’t Quench Relentless Drought
It’s not been a great start to the new year for California residents. So far, the state has seen disastrous flooding, dangerous landslides, and widespread power outages due to powerful storms. Now, meteorologists say a bomb cyclone will potentially drench the state with more precipitation at a rapid rate. Despite this, experts say the torrential downpour won’t make a dent in California’s ongoing drought.
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
Chapel Hart Honored in Home State of Mississippi
Chapel Hart, the trio made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle started making a name for themselves in 2021. That year, CMT featured them in its Next Women of Country. Last year, they exploded onto the country scene with a unanimous Golden Buzzer during America’s Got Talent. Later in the year, they recorded a track with Darius Rucker. These days, everyone knows who they are and they’ve put their hometown of Poplarville, Mississippi on the map.
Coyote’s Paw Amputation Leads to Wildlife Advocates Blasting Trapping Laws
Fur trapping laws in Illinois are facing more and more criticism lately. This comes after a Cook County coyote faced an injury resulting in a paw amputation. According to reports, wildlife rescue groups are calling for changes in the state’s laws surrounding trapping guidelines after the injured animal was discovered.
WSAZ
Flood warnings in effect
(WSAZ) -- Tuesday, a flood warning is in effect for several counties in the region. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are under a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.:. OHIO. Athens. Gallia. Jackson. Lawrence. Meigs. Vinton. KENTUCKY. Greenup. WEST VIRGINIA. Mason. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
Outsider.com
628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 2