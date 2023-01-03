The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected across Chattooga, Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding, and Polk County starting in the afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and also tonight. Severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding. Wednesday through Monday, Showers, and thunderstorms will continue across north Georgia Wednesday morning and afternoon ahead of an advancing cold front. Several storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding concerns.

POLK COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO