ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

National Weather Service: Potential For Strong/Severe Storms in NWGA

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected across Chattooga, Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding, and Polk County starting in the afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and also tonight. Severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding. Wednesday through Monday, Showers, and thunderstorms will continue across north Georgia Wednesday morning and afternoon ahead of an advancing cold front. Several storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding concerns.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Update: NWS confirms tornado strike in Coweta

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Coweta County during the severe storms overnight. According to NWS officials, an EF0 tornado touched down Tuesday night on Sullivan Road. Authorities estimate strong winds took down approximately 30 trees on Sullivan Road near Fairway Court. The road...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Severe weather is moving through Georgia

Several waves of showers and severe thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia starting this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

Round 2 Of Severe Storms On The Way

An additional round of storms will move across the state tonight, and the atmosphere has recovered from the afternoon storms and is again primed to support storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.
ALABAMA STATE
Polk Today

WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours

Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Severe Weather causes damage in Chambers County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As the News 3 weather team tracked a line of storms in the local area on Tuesday, multiple counties did not reportedly incur much damage throughout the day. Another wave of severe weather storms entered northern Alabama, affecting Chambers County; causing property damage to several homes. The News 3 team spoke with […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
fox35orlando.com

Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy