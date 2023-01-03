Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
wrganews.com
National Weather Service: Potential For Strong/Severe Storms in NWGA
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected across Chattooga, Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding, and Polk County starting in the afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and also tonight. Severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding. Wednesday through Monday, Showers, and thunderstorms will continue across north Georgia Wednesday morning and afternoon ahead of an advancing cold front. Several storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding concerns.
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
Newnan Times-Herald
Update: NWS confirms tornado strike in Coweta
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Coweta County during the severe storms overnight. According to NWS officials, an EF0 tornado touched down Tuesday night on Sullivan Road. Authorities estimate strong winds took down approximately 30 trees on Sullivan Road near Fairway Court. The road...
Severe weather is moving through Georgia
Several waves of showers and severe thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia starting this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy...
Confirmed tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through metro in past 24 hours
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one in Coweta County and another in Heard County. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the storms live all...
Round 2 Of Severe Storms On The Way
An additional round of storms will move across the state tonight, and the atmosphere has recovered from the afternoon storms and is again primed to support storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
Possible tornado tears through northern Heard County
The National Weather Service will head to Heard County to survey damage and see whether a tornado did touch down in the area. The violent storm tore through Roosterville leaving debris scattered across the small community.
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
Severe Weather causes damage in Chambers County
ALABAMA (WRBL) – As the News 3 weather team tracked a line of storms in the local area on Tuesday, multiple counties did not reportedly incur much damage throughout the day. Another wave of severe weather storms entered northern Alabama, affecting Chambers County; causing property damage to several homes. The News 3 team spoke with […]
First round of severe storms leaves behind flooded streets, downed trees Tuesday night
ATLANTA — Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in west Georgia as storms moved into the metro Atlanta area Tuesday. A tornado watch is in effect for south metro counties. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said there are strong to severe storms moving in overnight into...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
Powerful Storm Threatens Multiple Georgia Counties
See if your county will be affected.
WEATHER UPDATE: Tornado watch moves out of metro Atlanta
With many people getting back to their post-holiday schedules, it’ll be a mild, foggy drive to work Tuesday. But the drive home won’t be as quiet, weatherwise.
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED — Severe T-Storm Warning for Portions of Chambers, Lee Co. Until 4:15 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southeastern Chambers County in east central Alabama…. * At 331 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line. extending from near Oak Bowery to near Tuskegee, moving east at 35. mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect...
fox35orlando.com
Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Tornado confirmed in Coweta County, Flood Warnings continue in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - It was a day of cleaning across north Georgia after a series of strong to severe storms tore through the state Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. The storms caused a few brief tornados, according to the National Weather Service, snapping trees and causing some structural damage. Keep up...
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
Comments / 0