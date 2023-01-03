ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEA warns that ADHD over prescription could be as bad as opioid crisis in stinging letter to pharma

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has expressed concern that 'aggressive marketing practices' by telehealth companies may be contributing to excessive prescriptions for medications used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ( ADHD ), according to a letter from the agency.

While the letter does not mention specific companies, it is believed to refer to telehealth companies such as Cerebral Inc. and Done Global Inc., whose prescribing practices have reportedly been under investigation by the DEA after blitzing social media with online adverts on platforms including Instagram and Facebook .

This decision follows an increase in Adderall prescriptions of 10.4% in 2021 and 10.9% through October 2022, after a roughly 5% annual increase in the three years prior, according to data from research firm IQVIA.

Adderall and the amphetamines used to make it are classified as Schedule II controlled substances by the DEA due to their high potential for abuse, along with opioids such as OxyContin and fentanyl.

The DEA is legally required to set production quotas each year for ingredients in Schedule II drugs.

In December, the DEA announced that it would not permit any increase in the production of pharmaceutical ingredients used to make Adderall and other stimulants for ADHD treatment in 2023.

The letter, which was sent to drug manufacturers over the summer but has not previously been reported, was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal .

The federal government will regulate the production of the ingredients needed to create the ADHD-drug due to the potential for abuse.

The DEA's decision to limit production, coupled with a rise in prescriptions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has reportedly contributed to a shortage of Adderall, as noted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October.

A spokesperson for Teva, the largest maker of Adderall stated: 'Teva is committed to patients who need access to the products their healthcare providers prescribe while also fully committed to carefully monitoring products controlled by the DEA.'

The letter from the DEA explained how it was looking at manufacturers' production quota requests due to the 'the sheer volume of ADHD medications on the market coupled with aggressive marketing practices and non-registrant marketing companies driving quota requests.'

'DEA must ensure that any quota granted for the manufacturing of controlled substances used to treat ADHD is driven by a legitimate need and not improperly driven purely by profit motive, pressure from marketing firms, or a desire to obtain more market share—all factors that led to an oversupply of opioids during the prescription opioid crisis,' stated the letter, signed by Kristi O'Malley, an assistant administrator in the DEA's Diversion Control Division.

In December, the DEA announced that it would maintain the same production quota for ingredients used in the manufacture of Adderall and other attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs in 2023 as it did in 2022.

According to The Journal, telehealth companies Cerebral and Done have run advertisements featuring images of pills and promising quick ADHD diagnoses.

Some clinicians at these companies have claimed to feel pressured to prescribe stimulants, and internal presentations at Cerebral have reportedly highlighted the higher profitability of clients prescribed stimulants.

Both Cerebral and Done have stated that they do not pressure clinicians and provide essential services but the DEA is currently investigating the prescribing practices of these companies.

Cerebral has claimed that it has not been accused of violating any laws and is fully cooperating with the investigation, while Done has stated that it is committed to providing high-quality psychiatric care while following all relevant laws and regulations.

The DEA has also announced that it is considering revoking the ability of mail-order pharmacy Truepill to handle controlled substances, alleging that the company has filled unlawful prescriptions for Adderall in the past.

Truepill has stated that it is cooperating with the DEA and will be able to demonstrate that there was no wrongdoing.

Both Truepill and Cerebral have also announced that they will stop filling or prescribing stimulants, respectively.

What is Adderall?

Adderall is an amphetamines drug used to help people concentrate and avoid unwanted behaviors.

It was heralded as a 'game-changer' when it hit the market back in 1996.

Who takes the drug?

The drug is prescribed for people who are diagnosed with ADHD.

But addiction centers say many otherwise healthy people are taking the drug to help with their work or social life.

How does it work?

It works by boosting levels of 'feel good hormones' dopamine and norephinephrine in the brain.

This helps ADHD sufferers to concentrate better and avoids behavioral issues.

How is it taken?

It is available as a fast-acting pill, taken two to three times a day.

Or it can be taken as a long-lasting pill, taken once a day.

These are priced from $12.68 per 30 tablets, or about 42 cents a pill.

What is it like coming off the drug?

People who come off the drug are left in a heightened state of agitation.

They also have slowed brain and body movements, a higher appetite and unusual levels of tiredness.

citizenzero
1d ago

Duh.. it’s like cocaine in a pill form. The side effects from using it was far worse than the trouble focusing on one thing caused by my adhd. My health greatly improved after stopping adderall. However, there are some people who cannot function without it. I’m tired of government agencies coming between physicians and their patients. We sure don’t focus much on the illegal drugs being manufactured and consumed in our nation, but let somebody use a pharmaceutical as prescribed or a naturally occurring plant and it’s game on.

everyonesfakeonhere
1d ago

They better hurry and find a bio marker test because some people really need that drug to live a normal life.

