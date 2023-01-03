Read full article on original website
4 HR buzzwords from 2022 – and why they’re not going away in 2023
It’s no secret that HR is a constantly evolving field, and it’s important to stay on top of current trends and HR buzzwords to help prepare for what’s to come in the future. Think about the HR landscape five or 10 years ago. Compared to the past...
The science behind big mistakes – and what you can do to avoid them
We all make mistakes. Then there are those times when it’s A REALLY BIG mistake. You know the kind: Something goes horribly wrong and everyone gets together after and tries to figure out, “What the hell just happened?”. One researcher says many big mistakes – such as the...
5 steps to becoming a diabetes-friendly workplace & offering vital healthcare coverage
You probably know someone at your company who has diabetes. But there are probably even more employees you aren’t aware of because they’re hiding it or they haven’t been diagnosed. In fact, more than 37.3 million U.S. adults have diabetes, and 23% (8.5 million) don’t know they...
It seems like Baby Boomers are aging faster and faster
You don’t have to be a boomer to appreciate the value of time. If you were born between the years 1946 and 1964, you’re in the Baby Boomer (“boomer”) generation category. According to MedicareWorld, “There are over 76 million baby boomers and their ages range from 50s to 70s now.”
