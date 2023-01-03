ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

wochamber.com

New & Renewed Members for December 2022

Welcome to our newest Chamber Members! We are thrilled to have you doing business in the West Orange Community. We would also like to recognize our long-standing member businesses for their continued commitment to Advancing Community, Collaboration, and Leadership. NEW MEMBERS. SUPPORTING TRUSTEES. Florida Blue Center – Clermont. EXCLUSIVE.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students

PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick

East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Hines pays Turnbridge $127M for Newark distribution center

It’s a new year, but some of the country’s biggest real estate companies are turning to an old friend from the pandemic: industrial real estate. Hines purchased a three-property industrial portfolio in Newark, New Jersey for $127.5 million. The deal was announced by the seller, Turnbridge Equities, which co-owned the Newark Distribution Center with Long Wharf Capital.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dominican restaurant opens its 4th New Jersey location

Mamajuana Cafe, a Dominican-styled restaurant, has opened its fourth New Jersey location, this one in Plainfield. Their other New Jersey restaurants are in Woodbridge, West New York, and Paterson. According to the restaurant chain’s website:. Mamajuana Café was born in the year 2006 in Inwood NY with the intention...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Wayne mayor seeks 647% pay hike

Wayne Mayor Christopher Vergano wants to raise his own salary from $18,750 to $140,000 annually, an increase of 647%. The Wayne Township Council has included an ordinance creating a full-time mayoral post on their agenda when they reorganize on Wednesday. The salary hike would become effective immediately. A Republican who...
WAYNE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Upset in Teaneck: Pagan becomes mayor with help of Weinberg allies

Boosted by newly-elected councilmembers allied with former Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, Councilman Michael Pagan was elected mayor of Teaneck tonight in a surprise move that passed over the man who was expected to win the post, seven-term Councilman Mark Schwartz. Three women who ran on the Weinberg-backed Rise4Teaneck slate...
TEANECK, NJ
94.5 PST

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ

