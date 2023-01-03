Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New YorkCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
Credit Acceptance Faces Lawsuit Over "Nightmare" Auto Loan PracticesAdvocate AndyNew York City, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Related
wochamber.com
New & Renewed Members for December 2022
Welcome to our newest Chamber Members! We are thrilled to have you doing business in the West Orange Community. We would also like to recognize our long-standing member businesses for their continued commitment to Advancing Community, Collaboration, and Leadership. NEW MEMBERS. SUPPORTING TRUSTEES. Florida Blue Center – Clermont. EXCLUSIVE.
insidernj.com
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
roi-nj.com
Holy Name receives $3.3M appropriation to launch graduate medical education program
Holy Name received a $3.3 million federal appropriation to launch a new graduate medical education program in the U.S. Senate omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden. The funding couldn’t come at a better time, as New Jersey (like the rest of the country) faces a critical shortage of physicians.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 21-27, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 21-27, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Jersey Proud: West Orange swears in first female mayor
The historic event was coupled with more Jersey Proud history at the swearing in.
Renowned Hudson County Cardiologist Named Medical Director
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, has announced the appointment of Raashan Williams, M.D. to the position of Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson...
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
roi-nj.com
Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick
East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
therealdeal.com
Hines pays Turnbridge $127M for Newark distribution center
It’s a new year, but some of the country’s biggest real estate companies are turning to an old friend from the pandemic: industrial real estate. Hines purchased a three-property industrial portfolio in Newark, New Jersey for $127.5 million. The deal was announced by the seller, Turnbridge Equities, which co-owned the Newark Distribution Center with Long Wharf Capital.
New Jersey golfers have a new high-tech way to improve
If you’re looking to improve you golf game and score better on the course when the weather warms up, this could be a new option to consider. What is being described as the first high-tech indoor golf training center in the nation has opened right here in New Jersey.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Former N.J. official admits defrauding health care fund of millions of dollars
The former manager of a publicly-funded state program and a woman who aided him admitted Wednesday that they defrauded it of more than $4.5 million, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office. Harry Pizutelli, 64, of Edison, and Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
From slave mines to plantations, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
fox5ny.com
NY, NJ residents moving out in high numbers in 2022, but to where?
NEW YORK - The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study is out but it wasn't good news for New Jersey or New York. The Garden State ranked first on the list of Most Moved From States, with New York listed as third. JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 1:...
Dominican restaurant opens its 4th New Jersey location
Mamajuana Cafe, a Dominican-styled restaurant, has opened its fourth New Jersey location, this one in Plainfield. Their other New Jersey restaurants are in Woodbridge, West New York, and Paterson. According to the restaurant chain’s website:. Mamajuana Café was born in the year 2006 in Inwood NY with the intention...
New Jersey Globe
Wayne mayor seeks 647% pay hike
Wayne Mayor Christopher Vergano wants to raise his own salary from $18,750 to $140,000 annually, an increase of 647%. The Wayne Township Council has included an ordinance creating a full-time mayoral post on their agenda when they reorganize on Wednesday. The salary hike would become effective immediately. A Republican who...
New Jersey Globe
Upset in Teaneck: Pagan becomes mayor with help of Weinberg allies
Boosted by newly-elected councilmembers allied with former Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, Councilman Michael Pagan was elected mayor of Teaneck tonight in a surprise move that passed over the man who was expected to win the post, seven-term Councilman Mark Schwartz. Three women who ran on the Weinberg-backed Rise4Teaneck slate...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Comments / 0