ehshive.com
Voices of Vermont Hunters
[Content Warning: Images below might be disturbing for some.]. Hunting in Vermont is a tradition that extends back before the country’s founding. In fact, Vermont was the first state with constitutional language that protects its citizens’ right to hunt. With the state’s combination of rolling farmland and thick woods, hunting remains a popular activity and a way to put truly fresh, local food on the table.
newyorkalmanack.com
NY State Lands Kiosk Survey Launched
Feedback received is expected to help inform DEC improvements to informational kiosk signage throughout the state. Kiosks are small, open wooden structures that provide cover for educational and informational signs that feature trail maps, emergency phone numbers, and other important information. Kiosks are located at various State properties such as State forests, wilderness areas, conservation easements, wildlife management areas, boat launches, and more.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
VTDigger
Cathedral Square announces appointment of Dr. Mark Levine, Aaron Ferenc, and Sarah Muyskens to board of directors
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT — Dr. Mark Levine, Aaron Ferenc, and Sarah Muyskens have been named to the Board of Directors for Cathedral Square, a leading nonprofit provider of affordable housing for older Vermonters and people with diverse needs. Dr. Mark Levine has served as Vermont’s commissioner of health since...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
Vermont border sector leads northern border with illicit crossings
(The Center Square) – The Swanton Sector, which includes all of Vermont, leads the northern border in illicit border crossings, Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said. Agents in the past few months are continuing to see a record number of foreign nationals illegally enter New York, Vermont and New Hampshire through Canada. “In less than three months, Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents have encountered more illegal border crossers than the entire previous fiscal year,” Garcia said. “Our agents are committed to their...
mynbc5.com
THC cap once again being brought to Vermont legislature
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The limits on THC are up for debate once again in the Vermont legislature. A measure to allow more than 60% THC cap on solid concentrates and 30% on the cannabis flower failed last year. Vermont's Cannabis Control Board wants to eliminate the caps again. The...
NY lawmakers introduce bill to legalize some hallucinogens
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York introduced a bill in the state Assembly Wednesday to legalize adult possession and use of some hallucinogens. The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes, would apply to DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. If passed, the bill would legalize the adult […]
VTDigger
What about the rights of Christians in Vermont?
Thank you for your completely biased and one-sided article. Why don't my rights as a Christian matter? I was forced to pay into the state's religious system for years while I pay out of pocket to provide my daughter with a biblical Christian education. Why doesn't “compelled support clause” apply...
Vermont Is the Most Moved to State in the U.S.
‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
Final Reading: An accusation of retaliation in the Vermont House
Rep. Anne Donahue, R-Northfield, was a vocal opponent of Vermont’s reproductive rights amendment. She believes her advocacy work led to her removal from the House Health Care Committee. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: An accusation of retaliation in the Vermont House.
WCAX
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Independent boutique hotel operator Hay Creek Hotels of Exeter is part of an investment team seeking to purchase Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant on Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.. According to a report in Albany Business Journal, Hay Creek has been interested in purchasing the nine-acre, 50-room hotel and conference center for several years and wants to renovate the property and operate it as a boutique hotel with a restaurant and spa. Hay Creek is working on renovations with Balzer & Tuck Architecture, The LA Group Landscape Architecture & Engineering and Bonacio Construction of Saratoga Springs. Bonacio Construction also will have an equity stake in the project, the newspaper reported.
WCAX
The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. “We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We’re also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities,” said VTrans’ Mandy White.
New Hampshire witness says hovering disc looked like a carnival ride
A New Hampshire witness at Conway reported watching a disc-shaped object with multiple colored lights hovering nearby at 5 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Vermont’s statewide executives, including 3 new faces, sworn in to office
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, Attorney General Charity Clark, Auditor Doug Hoffer, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas and Treasurer Mike Pieciak officially commenced their two-year terms Thursday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s statewide executives, including 3 new faces, sworn in to office.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Vermont with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
