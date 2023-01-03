Independent boutique hotel operator Hay Creek Hotels of Exeter is part of an investment team seeking to purchase Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant on Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.. According to a report in Albany Business Journal, Hay Creek has been interested in purchasing the nine-acre, 50-room hotel and conference center for several years and wants to renovate the property and operate it as a boutique hotel with a restaurant and spa. Hay Creek is working on renovations with Balzer & Tuck Architecture, The LA Group Landscape Architecture & Engineering and Bonacio Construction of Saratoga Springs. Bonacio Construction also will have an equity stake in the project, the newspaper reported.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO