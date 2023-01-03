ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
ehshive.com

Voices of Vermont Hunters

[Content Warning: Images below might be disturbing for some.]. Hunting in Vermont is a tradition that extends back before the country’s founding. In fact, Vermont was the first state with constitutional language that protects its citizens’ right to hunt. With the state’s combination of rolling farmland and thick woods, hunting remains a popular activity and a way to put truly fresh, local food on the table.
VERMONT STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

NY State Lands Kiosk Survey Launched

Feedback received is expected to help inform DEC improvements to informational kiosk signage throughout the state. Kiosks are small, open wooden structures that provide cover for educational and informational signs that feature trail maps, emergency phone numbers, and other important information. Kiosks are located at various State properties such as State forests, wilderness areas, conservation easements, wildlife management areas, boat launches, and more.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont

Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record

Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

Vermont border sector leads northern border with illicit crossings

(The Center Square) – The Swanton Sector, which includes all of Vermont, leads the northern border in illicit border crossings, Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said. Agents in the past few months are continuing to see a record number of foreign nationals illegally enter New York, Vermont and New Hampshire through Canada. “In less than three months, Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents have encountered more illegal border crossers than the entire previous fiscal year,” Garcia said. “Our agents are committed to their...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

THC cap once again being brought to Vermont legislature

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The limits on THC are up for debate once again in the Vermont legislature. A measure to allow more than 60% THC cap on solid concentrates and 30% on the cannabis flower failed last year. Vermont's Cannabis Control Board wants to eliminate the caps again. The...
VERMONT STATE
PIX11

NY lawmakers introduce bill to legalize some hallucinogens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York introduced a bill in the state Assembly Wednesday to legalize adult possession and use of some hallucinogens. The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes, would apply to DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. If passed, the bill would legalize the adult […]
COLORADO STATE
VTDigger

What about the rights of Christians in Vermont?

Thank you for your completely biased and one-sided article. Why don't my rights as a Christian matter? I was forced to pay into the state's religious system for years while I pay out of pocket to provide my daughter with a biblical Christian education. Why doesn't “compelled support clause” apply...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners

It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
VERMONT STATE
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Independent boutique hotel operator Hay Creek Hotels of Exeter is part of an investment team seeking to purchase Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant on Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.. According to a report in Albany Business Journal, Hay Creek has been interested in purchasing the nine-acre, 50-room hotel and conference center for several years and wants to renovate the property and operate it as a boutique hotel with a restaurant and spa. Hay Creek is working on renovations with Balzer & Tuck Architecture, The LA Group Landscape Architecture & Engineering and Bonacio Construction of Saratoga Springs. Bonacio Construction also will have an equity stake in the project, the newspaper reported.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WCAX

The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. “We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We’re also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities,” said VTrans’ Mandy White.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy