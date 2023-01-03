ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

CWRU community mourns faculty member Christine Cano

Alan Rocke’s 22-year friendship with Christine Cano began with a single question. Then a first-year faculty member at Case Western Reserve, Cano had approached the endowed professor of history after a research presentation. Her “penetrating” query was posed “with such intellectual intensity,” Rocke recalled, that the two ended up scheduling an additional discussion over coffee. And then another. Ultimately, she gave Rocke the “honor and privilege” of asking him to be her official pre-tenure mentor.
CLEVELAND, OH
Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Peter Lawson Jones has a major supporting role in new Tom Hanks film ‘A Man Called Otto’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A second act is how former Shaker Heights state legislator and Cuyahoga County Commissioner Peter Lawson Jones describes his acting career. After appearing in a 2021 episode of “Chicago Fire” and the feature film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the attorney and business consultant’s latest credit is his biggest yet, with a major supporting role in the new Tom Hanks film “A Man Called Otto,” which is now in theaters.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
2 students hurt at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
LORAIN, OH
Ohio man, jailed for fake Facebook page, asks SCOTUS to let him sue police

(PARMA, Ohio) — The parking lot arrest in 2016 stunned Anthony Novak as much as the charge: alleged disruption of law enforcement operations for making a parody of his local police department’s page on Facebook. “They said, ‘put your hands behind your back.’ They said, ‘fake Parma Facebook...
PARMA, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain

CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
OHIO STATE
Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

