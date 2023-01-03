Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
case.edu
CWRU community mourns faculty member Christine Cano
Alan Rocke’s 22-year friendship with Christine Cano began with a single question. Then a first-year faculty member at Case Western Reserve, Cano had approached the endowed professor of history after a research presentation. Her “penetrating” query was posed “with such intellectual intensity,” Rocke recalled, that the two ended up scheduling an additional discussion over coffee. And then another. Ultimately, she gave Rocke the “honor and privilege” of asking him to be her official pre-tenure mentor.
Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Peter Lawson Jones has a major supporting role in new Tom Hanks film ‘A Man Called Otto’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A second act is how former Shaker Heights state legislator and Cuyahoga County Commissioner Peter Lawson Jones describes his acting career. After appearing in a 2021 episode of “Chicago Fire” and the feature film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the attorney and business consultant’s latest credit is his biggest yet, with a major supporting role in the new Tom Hanks film “A Man Called Otto,” which is now in theaters.
Disgraced former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora, acting as his own attorney, files new appeal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jimmy Dimora has been many things over the years— Cuyahoga County commissioner, corrupt political powerbroker and federal inmate. Dimora is now trying his hand at another occupation from his prison cell: attorney. Dimora on Thursday filed an appeal to his 23-year prison sentence while acting...
cleveland19.com
Tiny tags developed in Elyria tracing food and drug origins, ensuring consumer safety
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A local lab is creating technology as small as a grain of salt, and attaching it to things we eat, medicine, even car parts, to ensure they’re safe and authentic. Every year there’s roughly four and a half million wheels of Parmesan Reggiano cheese made in...
Major Burger King franchisee files for bankruptcy protection in Akron
AKRON, Ohio - One of the largest U.S. franchisees of Burger King fast-food restaurants has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Akron, citing revenue declines worsened by the pandemic as well as recent inflation and worker shortages. Though based in suburban Chicago, Toms King LLC, its Toms King (Ohio)...
cleveland19.com
2 students hurt at Lorain High School
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
Suspended judge resigns: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.
southernillinoisnow.com
Ohio man, jailed for fake Facebook page, asks SCOTUS to let him sue police
(PARMA, Ohio) — The parking lot arrest in 2016 stunned Anthony Novak as much as the charge: alleged disruption of law enforcement operations for making a parody of his local police department’s page on Facebook. “They said, ‘put your hands behind your back.’ They said, ‘fake Parma Facebook...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
spectrumnews1.com
Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain
CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
Teen arrested for threats to students at Olmsted Falls High
The Olmsted Falls Police Department says it has a juvenile in custody for threats to students at Olmsted Falls High School.
Local disability applicants suffering; Social Security admits problems
This week people on Social Security got an 8.7% increase in payments. It’s a big boost when the system works the way it’s supposed to, but often it doesn’t.
List names CLE spot one of 22 best new restaurants in U.S. in 2022
A new restaurant in Cleveland has been named one of the best in the United States in 2022.
Wayne Dawson joins Chick-fil-A for food giveaway
FOX 8's Wayne Dawson and the Dawson Foundation have joined forces with Chick-fil-A for a food giveaway on Tuesday.
Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
Detroit Wing Company opens Lorain restaurant, offers free chicken for a year
LORAIN, Ohio – Chicken wing lovers be aware. Detroit Wing Company is opening its first Ohio restaurant on at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, in Lorain. The 1,200-square-foot takeout and delivery-only shop will be at 3000 Cooper Foster Park Road. The first customers on day one will receive prizes....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for 2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The second man convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street in March 2021 was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued to Feb. 21.
Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest files suit
Police body camera footage showed the man struggling with officers as they took him to the ground and tried to handcuff him, and one officer putting snow in the man's face.
Comments / 1