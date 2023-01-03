Read full article on original website
MISSING: Springfield teen ran away from home on New Year’s Day
The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.
5-Year-Old Boy Dies From Wounds In Christmas Eve Chicopee House Fire: Officials
A 5-year-old boy who was seriously burned when a home caught fire in Chicopee on Christmas Eve has died, state officials said on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Fire crews were called to a fire at a multi-family home at 759 Chicopee Street just after noon and were told the boy was trapped inside, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal's Office said. Firefighters rushed inside and pulled the boy out, but he was seriously injured. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he fought for his life for several days before succumbing to his injuries.
Two Dead After Wrong-Way Crash in Connecticut
Two people have died after a wrong-way head-on crash on Route 9 in Cromwell early Thursday morning. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. and state police said one driver was heading south on Route 9 South, near the exit 18 entrance ramp, and the other vehicle was going the wrong way, heading north in the southbound lane, and hit the other-vehicle head-on.
Springfield man arrested on Main Street for allegedly shooting gun
A suspect was arrested in connection with shooting a firearm on Main Street in Springfield Thursday morning.
Southwick woman dies in New Year’s Eve accident on College Highway
One person has died in a two car accident on College Highway in Southwick on New Year's Eve.
Greenfield man suffering medical issue while in custody has died
A man from Greenfield suffering a medical episode while in police custody has died.
Man dies after being found shot in Springfield parking garage on Dec. 31, police say
A man was reportedly shot and killed during an alleged scuffle inside a Springfield parking garage early New Year’s Eve, according to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Saturday at 2 a.m., Springfield police monitored a parking garage on Bridge Street when officers heard gunshots and spotted two...
Driver in Springfield head-on car crash has died
The driver in a head-on car crash on Armory Street in Springfield has died.
Man found dead in Waterbury apartment building
Waterbury police are investigating the death of a city man in an apartment building this morning. Officers say they were notified a little after 10:00 a.m. of the discovery by firefighters who were evacuating the Grove Street building in response
7-Year-Old Hartford Boy Has Been Missing Since Christmas
Police are looking for a 7-year-old from Hartford who has been missing since Christmas. A Silver Alert has been issued for Taylor Funnye after he went missing on Christmas Day. Funnye is approximately 4-foot-8 and weighs 85 pounds. State police said he has black hair and brown eyes. Hartford Police...
1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
Bridgeport man identified as victim killed in New Year's Day Route 15 shooting
Friends and family of a Bridgeport man killed on New Year's Day in Hamden spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday about their loss. Those who knew and loved 23-year-old Adrian Lopez say their community has been deeply impacted by his death — and they're still trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
Woman Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into Utility Pole In Bristol
A 57-year-old woman died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County city of Bristol at about 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Bristol Police Department said. A woman's vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the 700 block...
Mixed reactions from public after Hartford PD releases video of recruits walking through the city
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a mixed reaction from the community after the Hartford Police Department released a video on Twitter that showed recruits walking down Park Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. It was posted last Thursday and now has more than 55,000 views. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the police department […]
No arrest after Springfield man shot and killed on New Year’s Day
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on New Year’s Day, but so far, did not arrest the person involved in the shooting. Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh stated on Twitter that police had responded at 7:05 p.m. to the 200 block of Allen Street for a ShotSpotter activation and that authorities had found a male gunshot victim. The man was brought to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, Walsh wrote.
City of Springfield receives complaints of “trash, heavy urine smell and cockroaches” at Edgewater Apartments
Residents of one Springfield apartment complex have been complaining of poor living conditions and safety hazards.
2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
Divers find body after search of Lake Quinsigamond near White City in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Rescue divers retrieved a body from Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon, hours after authorities received a report that a missing person could be in the water. Crews from Shrewsbury and Worcester focused on the shoreline and water at the base of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, on the Shrewsbury side,...
