ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

5-Year-Old Boy Dies From Wounds In Christmas Eve Chicopee House Fire: Officials

A 5-year-old boy who was seriously burned when a home caught fire in Chicopee on Christmas Eve has died, state officials said on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Fire crews were called to a fire at a multi-family home at 759 Chicopee Street just after noon and were told the boy was trapped inside, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal's Office said. Firefighters rushed inside and pulled the boy out, but he was seriously injured. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he fought for his life for several days before succumbing to his injuries.
CHICOPEE, MA
NECN

Two Dead After Wrong-Way Crash in Connecticut

Two people have died after a wrong-way head-on crash on Route 9 in Cromwell early Thursday morning. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. and state police said one driver was heading south on Route 9 South, near the exit 18 entrance ramp, and the other vehicle was going the wrong way, heading north in the southbound lane, and hit the other-vehicle head-on.
CROMWELL, CT
NBC Connecticut

7-Year-Old Hartford Boy Has Been Missing Since Christmas

Police are looking for a 7-year-old from Hartford who has been missing since Christmas. A Silver Alert has been issued for Taylor Funnye after he went missing on Christmas Day. Funnye is approximately 4-foot-8 and weighs 85 pounds. State police said he has black hair and brown eyes. Hartford Police...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NECN

Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, Conn.

A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday. State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median. The impact caused his vehicle to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
MassLive.com

No arrest after Springfield man shot and killed on New Year’s Day

Springfield police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on New Year’s Day, but so far, did not arrest the person involved in the shooting. Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh stated on Twitter that police had responded at 7:05 p.m. to the 200 block of Allen Street for a ShotSpotter activation and that authorities had found a male gunshot victim. The man was brought to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, Walsh wrote.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy