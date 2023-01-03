Kamala Harris swears in Democrat John Fetterman as Pennsylvania Senator

Vice President Kamala Harris swore in the 6-foot-8-inch John Fetterman Tuesday as the newest U.S. senator from Pennsylvania.

Fetterman, the Keystone State's former lieutenant governor, was the only Democrat to flip a Senate seat during the 2022 midterms and gives the party its 51st Senate seat.

Fetterman traded in his trademark hoodie and gym shorts for a suit, as he walked alongside Pennsylvania's other Democratic senator, Sen. Bob Casey, to take the oath of office in the well of the Senate chamber alongside several other Senate colleagues.

Later, at a ceremonial swearing-in, the new senator was joined by his wife Gisele and the couple's three children.

The former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania beat out the Trump-backed television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz in one of the most closely watched races of the 2022 cycle.

Just days before his May Democratic primary, Fetterman suffered a stroke leaving him with lingering auditory processing issues throughout his Senate run.

Fetterman had to be aided by closed captioning when debating Oz in mid-October, with his shaky performance leaving many Democrats worried that Oz, who had been trailing Fetterman in the polls for most of the campaign, might jump ahead.

But on election night the race was called for Fetterman before 1 a.m.

Once all the votes were counted, Fetterman bested Oz by nearly five points.

Fetterman's team was successful in exploiting Oz's carpetbagger status - as the TV doctor primarily lived in New Jersey during the run of his television show.

The Fetterman campaign paid Snooki, a reality television star from the show Jersey Shore, to say Oz was welcome to return to New Jersey once his run was over, and paid for a plane to fly a banner over the Jersey Shore that said: 'Hey Dr. Oz. Welcome Home to NJ! Love John!'

When Oz made a trip to Philadelphia to eat Philly cheesesteaks Fetterman tweeted, 'Ah yes, the trip to Pats + Geno's - the rite of passage for every tourist.'

And Fetterman's team made a big deal when Oz used the term 'crudite' while filming a video grocery shopping to slam President Joe Biden for rising food prices.

That joke was alive and well on Tuesday as Fetterman was officially becoming a member of Congress.

His incoming communications director Joe Calvello tweeted a picture of a veggie tray writing: 'Yes, there is crudites at the Fetterman inauguration.'

Gisele Fetterman shared a series of snaps from swearing-in day.

'Allow me to introduce you to Pennsylvania's Junior (and very cute) Senator, John Fetterman,' she wrote.

The pictures included those with the family and Fetterman's name listed in the directory of a Senate office building.

She also said 'of course' the couple's two dogs were there in spirit, as she posed in the Capitol Building holding up cardboard cutouts of the pooches, Levi and Artie.

She also informed her Twitter followers that she had retired her nickname 'SLOP' - as she had previously served as the second lady of Pennsylvania.