Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Miley recently delivered a special blanket to five-year-old Isabella Solorzano, who is battling cancer. Over 200 law enforcement patches were donated from across the country for the design. In August, Isabella was given an honorary designation by the agency – Jr Officer ISA #1605.5. Contributed photo

Granite Shoals police collect badges for ISA News Staff Tue, 01/03/2023 - 02:20 ImageBody

Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Miley recently delivered a special blanket to five-year-old Isabella Solorzano, who is battling cancer. Over 200 law enforcement patches were donated from across the country for the design. In August, Isabella was given an honorary designation by the agency – Jr Officer ISA #1605.5. Contributed photo