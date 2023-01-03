ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Free Public Library breaks 2022 digital checkout record

By Katie Molck
6AM City
 4 days ago
You can checkout e-books and audiobooks anytime anywhere.

Photo by LOUtoday

The Louisville Free Public Library hit a two-year streak for surpassing one million digital library checkouts and broke its 2021 e-book record with 1,235,000 e-books borrowed in 2022.

Since 2011, the library has provided free, 24/7 access to its
e-book and audiobook catalog to library cardholders. Don’t have a library card? Time to get one .

Here are the top three e-books and audiobooks borrowed in 2022:

💻 E-books

  • “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
  • “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
  • “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty

🎧 Audiobooks

  • “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
  • “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
  • “Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling

