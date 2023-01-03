ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 17

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gPVZ_0k2E9oo400

The Chicago Bears (3-13) were defeated, 41-10, by the Detroit Lions (8-8) on New Year’s Day.

The Bears have lost nine straight games, and they’re competing for a top-two draft selection. Chicago currently holds the second overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.

Now that Week 17 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands with one game left:

Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ojxs_0k2E9oo400
Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Rank Stat

Points per game 23rd 19.6 ppg

Passing offense 32nd 129.9 ypg

Rushing offense 1st 181 ypg

Total offense 28th 310.9 ypg

3rd down conversions 11th 41.71%

Red zone scoring 15th 55.10%

Sacks allowed 30th 57

Turnovers T-25th 23

Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPYEY_0k2E9oo400
Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Rank Stat

Points allowed 32nd 27.1 ppg

Passing defense 13th 210.9 ypg

Rushing defense 31st 158.3 ypg

Total defense 28th 369.3 ypg

3rd down conversions 32nd 48.70%

Red zone defense 29th 64.91%

Sacks 32nd 20

Takeaways T-13th 21

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star LB TJ Capers names his top five schools

Elite linebacker recruit TJ Capers is the No. 7 recruit in the junior class. Capers is the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2024. Capers considers Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Colorado, and USC to be his top five schools. Capers has received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.
GEORGIA STATE
thesource.com

Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’

Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football RB transfers back into Big Ten East

His tenure in Ann Arbor never really took off, despite lavish practice reports. He gave it another go in the ACC, but now Christian Turner is back in the Big Ten. A member of the 2018 recruiting class and originally hailing from Buford (Ga.), Turner was set to take off with a starring role in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that same year. After ripping off a long run early in the game, the play was called back with his toe stepping out of bounds.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
252K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy