Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 17

The Chicago Bears (3-13) were defeated, 41-10, by the Detroit Lions (8-8) on New Year’s Day.

The Bears have lost nine straight games, and they’re competing for a top-two draft selection. Chicago currently holds the second overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.

Now that Week 17 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands with one game left:

Offense

Rank Stat

Points per game 23rd 19.6 ppg

Passing offense 32nd 129.9 ypg

Rushing offense 1st 181 ypg

Total offense 28th 310.9 ypg

3rd down conversions 11th 41.71%

Red zone scoring 15th 55.10%

Sacks allowed 30th 57

Turnovers T-25th 23

Defense

Rank Stat

Points allowed 32nd 27.1 ppg

Passing defense 13th 210.9 ypg

Rushing defense 31st 158.3 ypg

Total defense 28th 369.3 ypg

3rd down conversions 32nd 48.70%

Red zone defense 29th 64.91%

Sacks 32nd 20

Takeaways T-13th 21