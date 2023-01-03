2nd Hutchinson City Council Seat Opens Up, Northeast District Representative Jade Piros de Carvalho Resigning

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson City Council Opens Application for Consideration to Fill Vacant Council Seats
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson City Council is currently accepting applications for consideration as they decide who will fill two unexpired council terms that run through the end of 2023. After At-large Councilwoman Sara Bagwell resigned her seat at the December 20 meeting to allow her to spend more time focused on her family, an agenda item was added to the January 3 meeting concerning how that position would be filled. During the Council’s discussion today, Northeast District Councilwoman Jade Piros de Carvalho notified council of her intention to resign her seat after the January 17 council meeting.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Housing Coalition Sets Date for Annual Brush Up Mac
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Housing Coalition (MHC) has set the date for the annual Brush Up Mac service project. This one-day event will kick off on Saturday April 29th, 2023 and with the help of 300 + community volunteers; MHC will help “Brush up” single family homes for those who need assistance.
adastraradio.com
2023 Youth Empowerment Summit is January 16th in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The 2023 Youth Empowerment Summit (YES) is an all-day event for Reno County students in 5th through 8th grades, led by Reno County high school students and Rise Up Reno staff. Through a series of activities and discussions with community members, students will become better equipped...
adastraradio.com
City of Hutchinson Announces Launch of Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant Program is intended to respond to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency, as well as responding to the needs of an adequate workforce to fully support our local Small Businesses. This grant...
adastraradio.com
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
adastraradio.com
Stage 9 Hutch Announces Audition Dates for Upcoming Production
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Stage 9 Hutch has announced the audition date for its next production. Auditions for ‘Barefoot in the Park’ will be held on two dates in January. The cast will be made up of four individuals. Audition dates are Saturday, Jan. 7th, from 10 am. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 10th, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Stage 9, 9 S. Main St. in Hutchinson.
adastraradio.com
Dana LeeAnn Popp
Dana LeeAnn Popp, 68, of Haven, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home. She was born June 16, 1954, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Sylvester and Louise (Gillen) Wendler. She graduated from Haven High School with the class of 1972. She later attended Emporia Technical College.
adastraradio.com
Lloyd Armstrong
Lloyd H. Armstrong, 78, died December 30, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born May 24, 1944, in Hutchinson, to Harold ‘Mike’ Guy and Margaret Ella (Johanning) Armstrong. Lloyd graduated from Hutchinson High School and attended Hutchinson Community College. He worked at Eaton Corporation, formerly Cessna...
adastraradio.com
Wilma Jean Buhrman
Wilma Jean Buhrman, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 4, 2023, at Pine Village in Moundridge. She was born December 22, 1931, on a farm ten miles northwest of Sharon, to Will and Leafa Kernohan. Jean graduated from Sharon High School in 1950....
adastraradio.com
Joan R. Emmerich
Joan R. Emmerich, 91, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler, KS. Joan was born on March 9, 1931, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Wolk) Appleby. On June 21, 1952, she married Joseph E. Emmerich in St. Louis, MO, to this union they were blessed with six children, Kim, Kip, Kandy, Kevin, Kris and Keith. Joan was an avid singer and dog lover.
adastraradio.com
Benjamin “Ben” Agoitia Sr
Benjamin ‘Ben’ Agoitia, Sr., passed away December 22, 2022, at Diversicare of Hutchinson, KS. He was born October 6, 1930, in Reno County, KS, to Calixto Agoitia and Delfina (Cordova) Agoitia. He married Wanda Anzo on June 30, 1952, they would later divorce. They had three children, Debbie,...
adastraradio.com
Lewis W. Ediger
Lewis W. Ediger, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully December 30, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born in 1931, the son of John and Martha (Kroeker) Ediger, of Hutchinson. Lew graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1949, attended Juco, and then served in the weather division of the U.S....
adastraradio.com
Brittany Rae (Magby) Logan
Brittany Rae Logan, 31, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away December 30, 2022, at her home. She was born January 30, 1991, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Gary D. and Susan R. Johns Magby. Brittany has resided in Lyons since 2019, formerly of Hutchinson, Kansas. She graduated from Pretty Prairie High School, Pretty Prairie, Kansas, with the class of 2009. She was a housewife. Brittany also wrote articles for the Hutchinson News. On May 20, 2022, Brittany was united in marriage with Chris Logan in Lyons. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her two daughters, Chloe Rae and Anna Mae Logan both of Lyons, KS; parents, Gary and Susan Magby of Hutchinson, KS; paternal grandmother, Janice Magby of Hutchinson, KS; maternal grandparents, W.H. and Dorothy Johns of Hutchinson, KS, and Shirley and Eugene McColm of Wichita, KS; half-sister, Sylvia Mileg of Nebraska; mother and father in-law, Cynthia and Max Morales of Lyons, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Brittany is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joe Magby. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Randy Hoskinson officiating. Memorials may be given to Donor’s Choice in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
adastraradio.com
Irene Beckler
Irene (Schrock) Beckler was born at home near Yoder, Kansas, on October 5, 1933, to R.J. and Edna (Troyer) Schrock. Irene was the oldest of 6 children. She grew up on the farm and learned to work hard from her parents. It was her job to care for her younger siblings while her parents were in the barn milking cows. She learned to sew, garden, cook, clean, butcher chickens and can and freeze produce. Her family was a part of the Amish church until she was seven when her parents joined Yoder Mennonite Church where she was actively involved, teaching Sunday school, Bible School, participating in the women’s sewing circle and was president of Homemakers. She was on the committee that created the first Yoder Church cookbook. Irene, along with her parents and siblings, often spoke in Pennsylvania Dutch when they didn’t want her children to know what they were talking about. Irene attended Daisy Grade School and Haven High School for two years. She then went to work in Hutchinson as a nanny, caring for a young boy.
adastraradio.com
Cheney Woman, Infant Killed in New Year’s Day Crash East of Greensburg
KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. – A Cheney woman and an infant were killed when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on New Year’s Day east of Greensburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol Reports that a Kia Soul, driven by Adrienne R. Deal, 40, of Cheney, was parked in the eastbound lane of US 54 with its lights off. Officers believe the vehicle was possibly disabled.
adastraradio.com
Reverend Lydia Ganaden Cordaro
The Reverend Lydia Ganaden Cordaro was born on November 19, 1941, in Baguio City, Philippines. Her parents were Salvador and Rufina Ganaden. Salvador was a minister and part-time miner, and Rufina was a seamstress. Lydia had two sisters, Fe and Priscilla, and two brothers, Andres and Salvador Jr. Tragedy struck...
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Prepare for Showdown with Circle Friday
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Bullpup Basketball teams will tangle with the Circle Thunderbirds on Friday, January 6, in a compelling AVCTL Div. III contest to begin the 2023 portion of the 2022-23 season. The Bullpup Girls will be in action for the first time since defeating St. James...
Comments / 0