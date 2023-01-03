2nd Hutchinson City Council Seat Opens Up, Northeast District Representative Jade Piros de Carvalho Resigning

Irene (Schrock) Beckler was born at home near Yoder, Kansas, on October 5, 1933, to R.J. and Edna (Troyer) Schrock. Irene was the oldest of 6 children. She grew up on the farm and learned to work hard from her parents. It was her job to care for her younger siblings while her parents were in the barn milking cows. She learned to sew, garden, cook, clean, butcher chickens and can and freeze produce. Her family was a part of the Amish church until she was seven when her parents joined Yoder Mennonite Church where she was actively involved, teaching Sunday school, Bible School, participating in the women’s sewing circle and was president of Homemakers. She was on the committee that created the first Yoder Church cookbook. Irene, along with her parents and siblings, often spoke in Pennsylvania Dutch when they didn’t want her children to know what they were talking about. Irene attended Daisy Grade School and Haven High School for two years. She then went to work in Hutchinson as a nanny, caring for a young boy.

