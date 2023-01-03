Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And TastefulMadocOklahoma City, OK
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House RepairsJudyDNoble, OK
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
FHSU Football Coach Remembers Life Of Former Player Killed In Metro Shooting
The current coach of a former Millwood High football player is remembering his life after a deadly shooting in midtown on New Year's Eve. Daniel Howard was a junior at Fort Hays State University where he was a defensive back for the Tigers. His coach, Chris Brown, said he was...
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
Oklahoma Lands Transfer Portal Offensive Line Commitment
The Sooners need help on the offensive line, and brought in one of the best from Miami-Ohio in Caleb Shaffer.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Announces Decision On Next Season
The Sooners quarterback made his highly-anticipated announcement on his future on Thursday.
Oklahoma pair arrested in Missouri drug bust
Two Oklahomans are in hot water after they were arrested during a traffic stop in Missouri.
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
Edmond, Okla., Police Major Wise named new Salina Police Chief
City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Clarence “C.J.” Wise as the new Salina Police Chief. Wise will begin his new role by early February. Wise’s career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Okla., since 1998, and currently serves as a major. He has been a major since 2016 and has also served as captain, sergeant, and officer.
ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plans back in motion after pausing due to open meetings violation
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s controversial $5 billion project to build several new turnpikes and remove hundreds of homes throughout the state is back on after the Authority’s board took a unanimous vote Tuesday. The vote came a little over a month after a...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Oklahoma City crash
A motorcyclist is fighting to survive after a crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
OKC mover accused of robbing clients, couple held at gunpoint while $15k stolen
Shortly after an elderly couple moved into a new home in NW Oklahoma City, they were robbed at gunpoint by three masked men while a man who moved them into their home waited outside as the getaway driver.
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma to host annual fashion show
Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma is hosting its annual "3.21 Fashion Show".
Teenager from Tennessee arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over, acting as deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A teenager from Tennessee has been arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over and acting as a deputy. The 19-year-old suspect had gear that mirrored an officer. Now, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson has a warning for drivers. The sheriff said when you get...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
OU Health, Norman Regional planning to open cancer center
OU Health is partnering with Norman Regional to expand cancer care in the state of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City police release identity of man killed in New Year's Day shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities identified the victim killed in a shooting on New Year's Day in Oklahoma City's Midtown as a 22-year-old man. At 12:22 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue. A news release states that a fight broke out...
