ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KBTX.com

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Salina Post

Edmond, Okla., Police Major Wise named new Salina Police Chief

City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Clarence “C.J.” Wise as the new Salina Police Chief. Wise will begin his new role by early February. Wise’s career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Okla., since 1998, and currently serves as a major. He has been a major since 2016 and has also served as captain, sergeant, and officer.
SALINA, KS
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy