Damar Hamlin health latest – NFL holds call on Buffalo Bills safety collapse after hit in game & teammates break silence

THE NFL held a conference call after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed mid-game.

The 24-year-old safety collapsed during Monday night's game moments after taking a hit to the chest from Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins, causing medics to run onto the field and start CPR.

Buffalo Bills put out a statement on Twitter at 1.48am ET explaining "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's friend and marketing rep, had earlier tweeted an update stating that his vitals were "back to normal" and "they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests."

Hamlin's teammates have spoken out on social media to ask for prayers and support from fans after being visibly shaken and emotional after the incident.

CBS co-host calls injury a 'worst nightmare'

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson has called Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest an NFL player's "worst nightmare" in an emotional reaction to the Buffalo Bills safety's injury.

On Tuesday morning, Burleson — a former wide receiver who now co-hosts CBS Mornings — discussed a player's mindset when pursuing a football career, emphasizing the extremely high likelihood of injuries.

"It's unfortunate that players had to witness this, coaches, fans in the stadium, but also fans at home," Burleson, 42, said.

"As players, we come to grips that the injury rate in the NFL is 100 percent. Let me repeat that - you will get injured - it's inevitable."

Co-host Vladimir Duthiers then asked Burleson whether players are aware of the risks associated with the sport when deciding to play football.

"When I write my signature down, I understand that," Burleson replied.

"But what we struggle to wrestle with is that it could be worse. And oftentimes we avoid it. Skate by. 11 years for me. I've had broken bones, torn ligaments. I've done it all: concussions all the way down to my pinky toes.

"I've hurt everything on my body. But your worst nightmare is what we saw last night."

Cardiology experts theorize on Hamlin's injury

Two cardiology experts have put forward their theory for what "likely caused" Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest.

Chris Haddock, a cardiology physician from Ringgold, GA, proposed that Hamlin had suffered a "commotio cordis".

Haddock explained: "As a physician I believe Damar Hamlin was likely suffering from commotio cordis where a blow to the chest at a precise moment in the electrical cycle stops the heart."

His hypothesis was backed up by fellow cardiologist Khalid Aljhabri, who practices in Boston, Massachusetts.

He wrote: "My prayers are with Damar Hamlin. As an arrhythmia specialist, I believe the blow to his chest during a certain period in the cardiac cycle triggered ventricular fibrillation, a condition called commotio cordis.

"It is not associated with pre-existing heart damage or COVID.

"Damar Hamlin stood up for a few seconds then lost his consciousness.

"Is commotio cordis still the likely diagnosis? The answer is yes.

"Loss of consciousness starts about 8 seconds after the last heart beat and circulatory standstill occurs after 10–15 seconds."

Heartbreaking picture shows Higgins after Hamlin's collapse

A heartbreaking photo of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was taken after Damar Hamlin from the Buffalo Bills collapsed on the field following a routine tackle from Higgins during Monday night's game.

Players and coaches from both teams were visibly shaken after Hamlin went down with just under 6 minutes left to play in the first quarter.

Higgins looked "distraught" leaving the locker room with his mom, according to reporter Richard Skinner.

Tee Higgins was shown arm-in-arm with his mom after Hamlin's shocking injury

NFL Commissioner offers support to players

In his memo to all 32 NFL teams, Roger Goodell continued: "Earlier today, the Head of Player Engagement and Team Clinician for each club received information from Dr. Hyaka NiiLampti about mental health and support resources that are available to your players and staff.

"Additional resources including on-site services can be available for any club that wishes this assistance.

"If your club would like to make use of these additional resources, please have your Player Engagement lead or Team Clinician contact Dr. NiiLampti."

The NFL commissioner added: "A short time ago, and after discussions with the two teams and the NFLPA, we advised Buffalo and Cincinnati that last night's game will not be resumed this week.

"No decision has been made regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date and we have not announced any changes to this weekend's schedule.

"We will promptly advise all clubs of any decisions that are made regarding these matters."

NFL boss sends memo to all 32 teams

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a memo to all 32 teams offering help and support after Damar Hamlin's collapse.

A copy of the message sent by Goodell was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, among others.

Goodell said: "During last night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

"Damar experienced cardiac arrest and was promptly resuscitated by on-site club physicians and independent medical personnel, all of whom are highly trained in implementing the plans for medical emergencies.

"Damar was stabilized and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a Level One trauma center, where he remains in the ICU.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, I decided to postpone last night's game and have our focus remain on Damar and his family.

"We are in regular contact with both clubs and with the medical team caring for Damar and will share additional information as we receive it."

Cardiologist gives his opinion on the Damar Hamlin incident

Dr. Kim Williams describes what could have caused the Damar Hamlin incident.

Fans in uproar after former NFL Linebacker blames Tee Higgins

Former NFL Linebacker Bart Scott spoke on ESPN's live show First Take this morning and allegedly blamed Tee Higgin's for Damar Hamlin's incident.

Fans have taken to Twitter to bash Bart Scott for his take on the incident.

One user wrote, "Bart Scott was one of my favorite players on those 09-10 Jets teams but he’s a BOZO for what he said about Tee Higgins this morning. Totally uncalled for."

Another wrote, "On ESPN, Bart Scott blamed #Bengals WR Tee Higgins for the incident with Damar Hamlin. That is totally ridiculous, what happened was a freak accident.

A third wrote, "Bart Scott is an idiot. This was known. Also a trash person. Seems to go hand in hand."

Former NFL MVP applauds both head coaches

Former NFL MVP and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talked to the Pat Mcafee Show this afternoon praising the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals head coaches.

He said, "I think one person who deserves a lot of credit in this situation is Coach Taylor. I saw him walk across the field, and just the empathy that I saw in his face and the way he handled that thing."

He added, "We can second guess the NFL and all the decisions afterward but I don't know had it not been for Zach and coach McDermott coming together would they have not gone in the locker room and tried to play because playing at that point was not even close to important as this young man's life."

Former college teammate sends prayers

Kenny Pickett took to Twitter to show his support for his former college teammate Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest in last night's Monday Night Football game.

In the video Kenny and Damar are seen approaching each other and sharing a hug.

Bills fans hold a prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin

Bills fans are holding a prayer vigil outside the Buffalo Bill's home stadium, Highmark Stadium for Damar Hamlin.

Jill Kelly, the wife of Bills legend Jim Kelly, is in the middle leading the vigil.

Who is Damar Hamlin's father Mario?

Hamlin's father Mario and his mother Nina had Damar on March 24, 1998, in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

The couple was just 16 when Nina gave birth to the now 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player.

They founded an office cleaning business together, while Nina also ran a daycare.

However, Mario also took to dealing drugs to make ends meet and was jailed for three and a half years while Damar was still young.

Every NFL team changes its Twitter picture

During the Buffalo Bills' Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

After the strategic attack, Hamlin got up with under six minutes remaining in the game but immediately collapsed onto the field.

Medical staff rushed onto the field to administer CPR. A stretcher and backboard were brought out to transport him out of Paycor Stadium and to Cincinnati hospital.

NFL teams have banded together in unity this evening as every team has changed their profile picture to the back of a Damar Hamlin jersey with the statement that reads, "Pray for Damar."

Damar Hamlin on his close relationship with Dane Jackson, continued

"He was next to me and I just grabbed his hand a little bit harder — just because, you know, you never know when your last day could be that you get to experience something like this.

"So I’m just cherishing every moment I can."

After the win over

, Hamlin told reporters how difficult it was to witness Jackson get badly hurt and then switch his focus to football.

“Real tough," he said. "It’s like real-life stuff going on. Life is bigger than football."

Hamlin and Jackson played together for Pittsburgh before reuniting in Buffalo when the Bills drafted the former last year.

Dane Jackson was the first player to rush to Damar Hamlin's side after his Buffalo Bills teammate suffered a cardiac arrest last night in their game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Damar Hamlin on his close relationship with Dane Jackson

In the clip from his appearance on One Bills Live, Hamlin speaks of his relationship with Dane Jackson, 26, who had to be taken to hospital after sustaining a scary neck injury in a Week 2 win over the Tennesee Titans.

"I can’t even describe it, but I cherish it every second that I can," he says.

"Every second of every day. We just had our prayer, our DB prayer we do every Wednesday.

Jordon Rooney speaks with Pat Mcafee

Jordon Rooney joined the Pat Mcafee Show this afternoon via video to share what he could on Damar Hamlin.

He said, "There really hasn't been any major updates like even right now I don't have a concrete update for you, they are still doing a lot of tests, there's still you know, hour by hour, day by day, just seeing how he recovers so that's why we haven't officially posted anything yet, we don't have anything concrete."

NFL Executive comments on restarting the game

During the broadcast of the Monday Night Football game last night after Damar Hamlin was taken off the field with an ambulance announcer Joe Buck stated multiple times both teams were each reportedly given five minutes to warm up till play would resume.

Since then NFL Executive Troy Vincent commented on the situation saying, "Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up frankly the only thing that we asked was that Shawn communicates with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best."

Buffalo Bills update profile picture

The Buffalo Bills have changed their icon picture on Twitter to a picture of Damar Hamlin's jersey.

The memo sent out from Roger Goodell

A memo was sent out to all NFL teams today from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Bills vs Bengals will not resume this week

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero has tweeted that the NFL has decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this week.

The game began last night and was suspended and then canceled after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Tee Higgins.

Buffalo Bills issue statement

The Buffalo Bills have released a statement updating the reported status of Damar Hamlin and thanked everyone for the support they have received.

'Big on family'

In a previous interview, Damar Hamlin was asked what is important to him besides football.

He said, "The only thing I could think of saying right now, I'm big on family, like, I'm big on my family unit.

"Like my mom, my dad, my little brother like that's pretty much my whole world outside of any other thing going on, my life revolves around them like I don't really do too much without my mom and dad's opinion whether I take it or whether I don't."

He added, "Sometimes I just want to hear it, you know because it's just how I was raised."

Former NHL player sends prayers after experiencing a similar situation as Bill's safety

Former NHL player Chris Pronger took to Twitter to send prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the NFL community during this chaotic time.

Pronger's tweet read: "Prayers that Damar Hamlin can have the same outcome that I was fortunate to have with my incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar, his family, teammates and the greater NFL community during this incredibly scary time."

Chris Pronger experienced a similar situation to Damar Hamlin's in 1998 when he was struck in the chest with a hockey puck from a slapshot.

Pronger fell down, covered up the puck, and got up. He proceeded to take two strides and collapse. He was unconscious for about 20 seconds.

The Bengals team president releases a statement

Bengals team president Mike Brown has released a statement regarding Damir Hamlin and thanking everyone for the love and compassion shown.

Multiple NBA athletes send condolences in press conferences

A variety of NBA athletes sent well wishes to Damar Hamlin in their postgame press conferences last night.

Hamlin collapsed with 6 minutes to go in the first quarter during the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Before answering a question Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson said "Before I answer that question, I just wanted to send my condolences to Mr. Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, his family, his teammates, and the city of Buffalo.

As athletes, sometimes the game can overshadow us as individuals or people, and just on behalf of this organization, we just wish him the best, keeping them in our prayers and hoping for the best possible outcome."

After scoring a career-best 71 points Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovon Mitchell offered his condolences to Damar Hamlin as well.

He said, "I wanna say prayers up for the Bill's safety, I heard about it but didn't see it but I wish him and his family, we're praying for him all of us in the locker room."

