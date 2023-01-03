ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Ken Block dead at 55 – details on Hoonigan rally driver’s cause of death revealed after horror accident

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

RALLY car driving champ, Ken Block, has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident.

His team, Honnigan Racing Division, shared the news of his death saying "he will be incredibly missed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nnuj_0k2E38EB00
Rally car driving champ, Ken Block, has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident Credit: Getty

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband," the team said in a statement.

The action sports star was snowmobiling in Utah, sharing pictures of the snow-covered state on Instagram early Monday morning.

It's unclear how the accident occurred or what Block's cause of death was yet.

Block became one of the most famous Rally car drivers in the world after he started competing in the mid-2000s.

The rally car star also competed in motocross, skateboarding, and other action sports.

He co-founded the skating fashion brand DC Shoes in 1994 with his business partner Damon Way.

Ken leaves behind his wife Lucy and his daughter Lia, 16, - who is also a driver.

OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' After Snow Plow Ran Over His Leg In Horrific Accident

New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
