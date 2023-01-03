Ken Block dead at 55 – details on Hoonigan rally driver’s cause of death revealed after horror accident

RALLY car driving champ, Ken Block, has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident.

His team, Honnigan Racing Division, shared the news of his death saying "he will be incredibly missed."

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband," the team said in a statement.

The action sports star was snowmobiling in Utah, sharing pictures of the snow-covered state on Instagram early Monday morning.

It's unclear how the accident occurred or what Block's cause of death was yet.

Block became one of the most famous Rally car drivers in the world after he started competing in the mid-2000s.

The rally car star also competed in motocross, skateboarding, and other action sports.

He co-founded the skating fashion brand DC Shoes in 1994 with his business partner Damon Way.

Ken leaves behind his wife Lucy and his daughter Lia, 16, - who is also a driver.