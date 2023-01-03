ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line

Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
New York Post

Toxic heavy metals found in many chocolate bars including Hershey’s, Ghirardelli

Dark chocolate has long been seen as a healthy sweet — but a new report suggests that the treat might actually be harmful. A new investigation by Consumer Reports found that dark chocolate bars may contain two heavy metals that are linked to a wide range of health problems. The organization tested 28 dark chocolate bars from the following brands: Hershey’s, Ghirardelli, Lindt, Dove, Godiva, Trader Joe’s, Hu, Mast, Taza Chocolate, Valrhona, Beyond Good, Equal Exchange, Scharffen Berger, Alter Eco, Pascha, Tony’s, Lily’s, Chocolove, Endangered Species, Theo and Green & Black’s. Researchers found that all 28 chocolate bars contained cadmium, a natural element...
Money

How To Use a French Press Coffee Maker

If you like your cup of joe to be full-bodied and flavorful, a French press is the ideal brewing option. A French press coffee maker is a manual machine that comes with a cylindrical carafe, a built-in filter, and a plunger, and it uses boiled water to steep coffee grinds for about four to five minutes.
dallasexpress.com

Salon

The 8 best beverages to buy at Costco

As we've stated before, Costco is arguably the single best one-stop-shop for bulk groceries and that convenience is especially welcome during the holiday season. Costco has no limitations when it comes to the sheer breadth of its products, and when it comes to beverages, they truly run the gamut. From coffees and teas to sodas and plant-based milks, Costco has you fully covered when it comes to your drink needs, for both the holiday season and beyond.
Money

Make a Tasty Instant Brew With the Best Keurig Coffee Maker

Everyone loves a good cup of joe in the morning, right? Whether you need just one cup to face the day or could instead use a few, a coffee machine that brews quickly and has a large capacity can end up being a blessing. With that being said, not all coffee machines are easy to use, and some just don’t offer the options you’ll need to achieve your perfect brew.
Gin Lee

Barbecue pork bites

For this recipe, I use two pounds of store-bought pork cubes, and make my homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in. But before I add the sauce to the meat, I sauté an onion with some crushed garlic, then I add the pork cubes, extra spices, and I cook the pork over a medium-high heat inside a Dutch oven before making a homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in.
InsideHook

Tina Howell

Pecan praline cheesecake: Decadent desserts

Living in the South, there's no shortages of pecan trees so it should come as no surprise that there is an abundance of recipes that we use including pecans. From pies, cookies, ice cream and cakes, pecans dishes can be found just about everywhere. Even candied pecans are a sweet treat, sold at our local fairs and festivals. So, if you love cheesecake and are craving a decadent dessert filled with so much goodness, this pecan praline cheesecake recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen will hit the spot.
gordonramsayclub.com

Marshmallow Roll Cookies (10-Minute Recipe)

These little Marshmallow roll cookies are so easy to prepare! Plus, freezer friendly and no-bake! This is probably the ideal dessert – especially if you are a fan of marshmallows and coconut! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients. 1 1/2 cups Graham cracker crumbs. 5 tablespoons cocoa powder. 1 cup...
delishably.com

Espresso Drinks Menu: A Quick Beginner's Guide

I love coffee. I love the smell, I love the taste and I love the energising boost it gives me. There are few things better than reading a good book while drinking a great cup of coffee. Once upon a time (in England at least), ordering a cup of coffee...
pethelpful.com

Kind Chicken Owners Create Brilliant Way To Keep Their Flock Warm

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Good pet owners know that it's imperative to take your cat or dog inside, or at least provide them heated shelter, when the weather gets cold outside. TikTok account holder and chicken mom @Bee.Jeweled.Coop understands that this also holds true for chickens, and when the weather dipped 50 degrees they became worried about their flock of chickens getting frostbite.

