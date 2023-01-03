Read full article on original website
Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line
Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
Toxic heavy metals found in many chocolate bars including Hershey’s, Ghirardelli
Dark chocolate has long been seen as a healthy sweet — but a new report suggests that the treat might actually be harmful. A new investigation by Consumer Reports found that dark chocolate bars may contain two heavy metals that are linked to a wide range of health problems. The organization tested 28 dark chocolate bars from the following brands: Hershey’s, Ghirardelli, Lindt, Dove, Godiva, Trader Joe’s, Hu, Mast, Taza Chocolate, Valrhona, Beyond Good, Equal Exchange, Scharffen Berger, Alter Eco, Pascha, Tony’s, Lily’s, Chocolove, Endangered Species, Theo and Green & Black’s. Researchers found that all 28 chocolate bars contained cadmium, a natural element...
'Dangerous' heavy metals found in several popular dark chocolate bars, research finds
New research found a considerable presence of "dangerous" heavy metals in several popular dark chocolate bars, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's.
Chips Ahoy Is Launching This New Cookie Flavor In Honor of Its 60th Birthday
Whether you love or hate birthdays, it can’t be denied that they frequently entail some extraordinary celebrations. Plus, let’s not forget that birthdays are often the day to indulge in some of the best sweet and savory desserts that help ring in any new age!. Chips Ahoy! seems...
Woman Shares Succulent Arrangement In Broken Planter That is Simple Jaw-Dropping
BRB Breaking an old pot stat.
How To Use a French Press Coffee Maker
If you like your cup of joe to be full-bodied and flavorful, a French press is the ideal brewing option. A French press coffee maker is a manual machine that comes with a cylindrical carafe, a built-in filter, and a plunger, and it uses boiled water to steep coffee grinds for about four to five minutes.
Hershey’s Sued Over Dark Chocolate Contents
The Hershey Company is under fire for allegedly selling dark chocolate containing lead and cadmium. Last week in New York, resident Christopher Lazazzaro filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Hershey in federal court, according to Fox Business. The lawsuit claims that Lazazzaro would not have purchased Hershey’s Special Dark...
The 8 best beverages to buy at Costco
As we've stated before, Costco is arguably the single best one-stop-shop for bulk groceries and that convenience is especially welcome during the holiday season. Costco has no limitations when it comes to the sheer breadth of its products, and when it comes to beverages, they truly run the gamut. From coffees and teas to sodas and plant-based milks, Costco has you fully covered when it comes to your drink needs, for both the holiday season and beyond.
The Margin: Hershey is being sued over concerns about lead and cadmium in its chocolate
Two weeks after Consumer Reports issued a study about potentially risky levels of heavy metals in several brands of dark-chocolate bars, a New York man has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the Hershey Company. HSY,. -0.72%. , the prominent candy manufacturer. Christopher Lazazzaro, the plaintiff in the case, said...
This Best-ever Vegetable Soup Recipe Is the Only One You Need To Survive Winter
A new year calls for new soup recipes! So Parade Chef Jon Ashton is walking us through how to make the perfect vegetable soup recipe at home. Loaded with in-season veggies, herbs, beans and broth, it's classic comfort food after a long day in the cold. It's also customizable. Don't...
Make a Tasty Instant Brew With the Best Keurig Coffee Maker
Everyone loves a good cup of joe in the morning, right? Whether you need just one cup to face the day or could instead use a few, a coffee machine that brews quickly and has a large capacity can end up being a blessing. With that being said, not all coffee machines are easy to use, and some just don’t offer the options you’ll need to achieve your perfect brew.
Barbecue pork bites
For this recipe, I use two pounds of store-bought pork cubes, and make my homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in. But before I add the sauce to the meat, I sauté an onion with some crushed garlic, then I add the pork cubes, extra spices, and I cook the pork over a medium-high heat inside a Dutch oven before making a homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in.
Everyone’s Favorite Chocolate Bar Has High Levels of Heavy Metals
Put down that mini bar of Special Dark — a new report found that Hershey’s chocolate contains high levels of lead and cadmium, and a customer has filed a class action lawsuit against the candy brand. According to Reuters, New York state resident Christopher Lazazzaro filed the lawsuit after Consumer Reports released scientific test results that found 28 chocolate bars contained the heavy metals.
Pecan praline cheesecake: Decadent desserts
Living in the South, there's no shortages of pecan trees so it should come as no surprise that there is an abundance of recipes that we use including pecans. From pies, cookies, ice cream and cakes, pecans dishes can be found just about everywhere. Even candied pecans are a sweet treat, sold at our local fairs and festivals. So, if you love cheesecake and are craving a decadent dessert filled with so much goodness, this pecan praline cheesecake recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen will hit the spot.
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
Marshmallow Roll Cookies (10-Minute Recipe)
These little Marshmallow roll cookies are so easy to prepare! Plus, freezer friendly and no-bake! This is probably the ideal dessert – especially if you are a fan of marshmallows and coconut! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients. 1 1/2 cups Graham cracker crumbs. 5 tablespoons cocoa powder. 1 cup...
I tried 4 brands of buttery spread from the store, and the cheapest was my favorite
I tried butter alternatives from Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Earth Balance, and Smart Balance to see which one is best.
Espresso Drinks Menu: A Quick Beginner's Guide
I love coffee. I love the smell, I love the taste and I love the energising boost it gives me. There are few things better than reading a good book while drinking a great cup of coffee. Once upon a time (in England at least), ordering a cup of coffee...
Kind Chicken Owners Create Brilliant Way To Keep Their Flock Warm
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Good pet owners know that it's imperative to take your cat or dog inside, or at least provide them heated shelter, when the weather gets cold outside. TikTok account holder and chicken mom @Bee.Jeweled.Coop understands that this also holds true for chickens, and when the weather dipped 50 degrees they became worried about their flock of chickens getting frostbite.
