ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Winter Blues Jazz Fest Set For January 13-16 At New W&M Alumni House

WILLIAMSBURG-The annual Winter Blues Jazz Fest, presented by the local arts organization CultureFix in collaboration with the City of Williamsburg and Virginia is for Lovers, is scheduled this year for Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16. The event, now in its ninth year, will take place at the newly renovated William & Mary Alumni House, 500 Richmond Rd.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

High School Renovations Highlight Gloucester’s 2023 Projects

GLOUCESTER – As Gloucester County administrator Carol Steele worked on her state-of-the-county presentation, capital improvement projects took center stage. Steele, who has been in her current role since June 1, said those projects include public and private, with the largest in the public sector being renovations and improvements at Gloucester High School.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

James City County Parks & Rec Introduces Park Attendant For A Day Program

JAMES CITY-In an effort to fill a void at local parks, James City County’s Parks & Recreation department is starting a new volunteer program, Park Attendant For A Day. Citizens can volunteer with the department and learn more about what it takes to operate and maintain its parks, trails, the Warhill Sports Complex, and other facilities.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Grove Christian Outreach Center Seeking New Community Engagement Coordinator

JAMES CITY-Grove Christian Outreach Center, a non-profit organization that serves the families in the Grove section of James City County, is looking to hire a community engagement coordinator. The position is full-time. Duties involve coordinating schedules for volunteers in order to meet the center’s mission of providing needs for disadvantaged...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

MLK health, career and business resource fair coming to Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The MLK Community Health, Wellness, Medical Clinic Career and Business Resource Fair will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton Jan. 13-14. The resource fair is designed to be a one-stop shop with a free, remote-access medical clinic, health screenings, health insurance enrollment, a dementia/Alzheimer’s AHEAD Study and information and other resources.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

RVA757 Connects Leading Efforts For Richmond And Hampton Roads To Become Megaregion

As 2023 begins, RVA757 Connects is continuing its push to make Richmond and Hampton Roads a competitive megaregion. The organization, made up of business leaders, community leaders, and higher education leaders from both areas, held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 4, which focused on the strengths and challenges of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. The meeting was part of the organization’s Innovation Spotlight series.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Jan. 6 – Jan. 8

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the first weekend of 2023. Kick off the new year right by enjoying events around Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Announces Initiative To Bolster SWaM Contractors

NEWPORT NEWS—To encourage more small, women- and minority-owned (SWaM) businesses to compete for contracting opportunities with Newport News, the city’s Purchasing Office is offering free, monthly workshops to help such businesses better understand the procurement process, SWaM certification, and the types of projects and contracts awarded to vendors.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

TowneBank Supports Salvation Army With Angel Tree Donations

WILLIAMSBURG—For ten years, Lynn Joseph has been coordinating TowneBank’s Williamsburg efforts to ensure local families aren’t forgotten over the holidays through the Angel Tree program. Team members from Williamsburg’s two branches participate, with donations going to the Salvation Army of Greater Williamsburg. “We’ve been doing this...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News School Board Accepting Applications To Fill Vacancy

NEWPORT NEWS—The School Board of Newport News is currently seeking applications to fill the unexpired term of John R. Eley III, who is stepping down from his School Board position after recently being elected to Newport New City Council. Eley had served on the School Board since 2016. The...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

REIN Announces 2023 Board Members

VIRGINIA BEACH- The Real Estate Information Network (REIN) has announced its slate of board members for 2023. Jon McAchran, the principal broker and co-owner of AtCoastal Realty in Virginia Beach, has been tapped as this year’s president of REIN’s Board of Directors. He previously served as secretary for the board. He succeeds Liz Moore of Liz Moore & Associates as president.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy