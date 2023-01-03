Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Winter Blues Jazz Fest Set For January 13-16 At New W&M Alumni House
WILLIAMSBURG-The annual Winter Blues Jazz Fest, presented by the local arts organization CultureFix in collaboration with the City of Williamsburg and Virginia is for Lovers, is scheduled this year for Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16. The event, now in its ninth year, will take place at the newly renovated William & Mary Alumni House, 500 Richmond Rd.
peninsulachronicle.com
High School Renovations Highlight Gloucester’s 2023 Projects
GLOUCESTER – As Gloucester County administrator Carol Steele worked on her state-of-the-county presentation, capital improvement projects took center stage. Steele, who has been in her current role since June 1, said those projects include public and private, with the largest in the public sector being renovations and improvements at Gloucester High School.
peninsulachronicle.com
James City County Parks & Rec Introduces Park Attendant For A Day Program
JAMES CITY-In an effort to fill a void at local parks, James City County’s Parks & Recreation department is starting a new volunteer program, Park Attendant For A Day. Citizens can volunteer with the department and learn more about what it takes to operate and maintain its parks, trails, the Warhill Sports Complex, and other facilities.
peninsulachronicle.com
Grove Christian Outreach Center Seeking New Community Engagement Coordinator
JAMES CITY-Grove Christian Outreach Center, a non-profit organization that serves the families in the Grove section of James City County, is looking to hire a community engagement coordinator. The position is full-time. Duties involve coordinating schedules for volunteers in order to meet the center’s mission of providing needs for disadvantaged...
WAVY News 10
MLK health, career and business resource fair coming to Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The MLK Community Health, Wellness, Medical Clinic Career and Business Resource Fair will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton Jan. 13-14. The resource fair is designed to be a one-stop shop with a free, remote-access medical clinic, health screenings, health insurance enrollment, a dementia/Alzheimer’s AHEAD Study and information and other resources.
13News Now
Saying farewell: Brick Anchor Brew House in downtown Norfolk announces its closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 24, 2021. After nearly seven years serving the local community with their delicious dishes, a downtown Norfolk restaurant is closing its doors. Brick Anchor Brew House opened in 2016 and focuses on serving "farm to fork"...
peninsulachronicle.com
RVA757 Connects Leading Efforts For Richmond And Hampton Roads To Become Megaregion
As 2023 begins, RVA757 Connects is continuing its push to make Richmond and Hampton Roads a competitive megaregion. The organization, made up of business leaders, community leaders, and higher education leaders from both areas, held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 4, which focused on the strengths and challenges of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. The meeting was part of the organization’s Innovation Spotlight series.
peninsulachronicle.com
Traditional West African Style Takes Center Stage At Vicky’s Fashion & Fabrics In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—Victoria Miller has been interested in fashion her whole life. Born and raised in Ghana, she took a sewing class as a teenager and was soon instructing others on the basics of creating garments. She eventually opened her own shop in Ghana, which was successful and captured the...
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Jan. 6 – Jan. 8
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the first weekend of 2023. Kick off the new year right by enjoying events around Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
Norfolk's Brick Anchor Brew-House closing in February
Downtown Norfolk's Brick Anchor Brew-House will permanently close on February 3. Proprietor Phil Smith says they're making the announcement early to give their employees time to find a place to go.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Announces Initiative To Bolster SWaM Contractors
NEWPORT NEWS—To encourage more small, women- and minority-owned (SWaM) businesses to compete for contracting opportunities with Newport News, the city’s Purchasing Office is offering free, monthly workshops to help such businesses better understand the procurement process, SWaM certification, and the types of projects and contracts awarded to vendors.
peninsulachronicle.com
TowneBank Supports Salvation Army With Angel Tree Donations
WILLIAMSBURG—For ten years, Lynn Joseph has been coordinating TowneBank’s Williamsburg efforts to ensure local families aren’t forgotten over the holidays through the Angel Tree program. Team members from Williamsburg’s two branches participate, with donations going to the Salvation Army of Greater Williamsburg. “We’ve been doing this...
Dome site developers close on equity, construction trailers arrive on site
December 31 was supposed to be the day the development team closed on the construction loan for the sprawling $350 million project, which includes plans to bring a Wave Garden surf park to the 18th and 20th streets and between Pacific and Baltic avenues.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News School Board Accepting Applications To Fill Vacancy
NEWPORT NEWS—The School Board of Newport News is currently seeking applications to fill the unexpired term of John R. Eley III, who is stepping down from his School Board position after recently being elected to Newport New City Council. Eley had served on the School Board since 2016. The...
peninsulachronicle.com
REIN Announces 2023 Board Members
VIRGINIA BEACH- The Real Estate Information Network (REIN) has announced its slate of board members for 2023. Jon McAchran, the principal broker and co-owner of AtCoastal Realty in Virginia Beach, has been tapped as this year’s president of REIN’s Board of Directors. He previously served as secretary for the board. He succeeds Liz Moore of Liz Moore & Associates as president.
One of the best PE teachers in Virginia works at this school in Hanover County
Battlefield Park Elementary School’s Julie Hudnall was recognized by the Virginia Association of Health, Physical Recreation and Dance as its 2022 Elementary PE Teacher of the Year.
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
The potential site is where the Popeyes now stands alone between St. Paul's Boulevard and Fenchurch Street.
State awards Norfolk $24M for coastal flooding protection project
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is working on a plan to prevent catastrophic flooding, and they got a major boost from the Commonwealth!. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded $24 million for the Ghent to Harbor Park Flood Barrier System. The project is part of...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Public Schools wants input on possible pre-Labor Day school start
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Should Chesapeake Public Schools start the school year before Labor Day?. That’s what the school division wants to know, and it has issued a survey to get feedback from residents and other stakeholders. Based on a 2019 change in state code, school boards can...
Dave Koz, Gerald Albright to headline 40th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival
According to a press release, the festival will take place on Aug 18 and Aug. 19 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.
