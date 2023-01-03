The popular dietary trend has been linked to dangerous eating disorder attitudes and behaviors among adolescents and young adults. A recent study published in the journal Eating Behaviors has shed light on the potential negative effects of intermittent fasting, a popular dietary trend in which people abstain from eating for more than 8 hours at a time. Although intermittent fasting is often promoted as a way to improve health and control or lose weight, few studies have examined its potential risks.

5 DAYS AGO