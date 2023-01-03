Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Therapy for insomnia: CBT-I vs. sleeping pills
Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is an effective, first-line treatment option. A doctor may prescribe sleeping pills if CBT-I does not work for a person. A person with insomnia has difficulty getting to sleep, staying asleep, or waking up very early and not sleeping again. Insomnia also causes excessive daytime sleepiness, making it hard to function as they typically would.
Agoraphobia Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Agoraphobia is a kind of anxiety disorder that can severely impact life quality. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Intermittent Fasting Might Not Be As Safe as We Thought
The popular dietary trend has been linked to dangerous eating disorder attitudes and behaviors among adolescents and young adults. A recent study published in the journal Eating Behaviors has shed light on the potential negative effects of intermittent fasting, a popular dietary trend in which people abstain from eating for more than 8 hours at a time. Although intermittent fasting is often promoted as a way to improve health and control or lose weight, few studies have examined its potential risks.
verywellmind.com
What Is Somniphobia?
People with somniphobia experience excessive worry surrounding sleep, may have trouble concentrating during the day, may delay going to sleep, and may experience physical sensations like rapid heartbeat and nausea when faced with the prospect of going to sleep. Phobias like somniphobia are common in the population: 12.5% of people...
verywellmind.com
Online Therapy: Is It Right For You? A Verywell Mind Webinar
Even before the pandemic, the telehealth industry was seen as a major part of the future of medicine. Over the last 3 years we have accelerated even faster toward that future, and online therapy has perhaps seen the biggest boost in popularity. Americans continue to grapple with their increased awareness...
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
Next Avenue
Take a Nature Break for Better Health
Walking outdoors, or just spending time at the window, can boost your mental, physical and emotional well-being. Nature could be one of the keys to mental health — but what if you cannot hike or spend hours outdoors? Kristen Mastel grew up enjoying time outside, but she found that as an adult, that time decreased.
