Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish extremists appear to vandalize Christian graves in Jerusalem’s Old City
(JTA) – A pair of what appeared to be Jews were captured on camera vandalizing dozens of Christian graves in Jerusalem’s historic Old City on Jan. 1, drawing condemnation from church officials and the United Kingdom. The video shows the vandals making a beeline for a large masonry...
Cleveland Jewish News
Parents are waking up to the Israeli education system’s anti-Jewish agenda
Concerned Israeli parents are complaining that their children aren’t learning even the basics of Judaism in the country’s public schools. Activists say the issue goes beyond a failure to teach, claiming that there’s a concerted effort to replace Jewish content with progressive material, financed largely by foreign actors. Still in its early stages, the movement echoes the fight against “wokeism” in the United States, where parents battle school boards over what they see as left-wing indoctrination of their children.
Cleveland Jewish News
Meet Amichai Chikli, Israel’s new Diaspora minister, who opposes BDS and Reform Judaism
(JTA) – The Israeli ministry responsible for engaging with the half of the world’s Jews who don’t live in Israel has gotten a new name — and a leader who disdains the values of many American Jews. Amichai Chikli announced during his swearing-in ceremony Monday that...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘I’m tired of memorials for dead Jews’
Will the discontent with Israel’s new government lead to a sea change in the relationship between the Jewish state and American Jews?. JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin believes that while there are endemic problems that are undermining support for Israel in the United States, especially among younger Jews, worries that Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s right-wing/religious party coalition will create a permanent breach with either the U.S. government or American Jewry are overblown.
Cleveland Jewish News
Anti-Bibi resistance playing with fire
Like the Democrats who went into the streets in their millions the weekend Donald Trump was inaugurated president in January 2017, Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s foes clearly intend to act as a “resistance,” rather than a loyal opposition. Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious coalition partners...
Cleveland Jewish News
High Court: Government must explain refusal to dismantle Homesh Yeshivah
Israel’s Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, this week gave the new government a three-month extension to explain why the Homesh Yeshivah in northern Samaria should be allowed to remain intact, despite previous court opinions stating that the community of Homesh was built on private Arab land.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Abraham Levy, influential leader among Britain’s Sephardic Jews, dies at 83
(JTA) — British Jews are mourning Rabbi Abraham Levy, who led London’s historic Spanish and Portuguese community for decades, building up multiple institutions serving Sephardic Jews in the process. Levy died Dec. 24 at age 83, a decade after becoming emeritus spiritual head of the S&P Sephardi Community...
Cleveland Jewish News
Conference of Presidents condemns ‘latest disgraceful’ UN resolution on Israel
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Wednesday slammed the U.N. General Assembly for working to sanction Israel for protecting its civilian population. The Conference put out a statement condemning the U.N. body’s latest resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to investigate Israel. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel trained cattle to spy on Palestinian village, says PA daily
A Palestinian village elder fabricated a story about Israeli livestock participating in spying activity, which the official Palestinian Authority daily news outlet Al-Hayat Al-Jadida published as reality, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch. “On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an eavesdropping and recording...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli minister requests citizenship revocation for terrorists set to be freed
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri requested on Wednesday that Israeli citizenship be revoked for two Palestinian terrorists who murdered an IDF soldier 40 years. Brothers Maher and Karim Younis murdered Cpl. Avraham Bromberg on his way home in 1980, and the two terrorists are set to be released in the coming days after spending four decades in jail.
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden compares asylum seekers at US border to Jews escaping Nazi Germany
In a speech on border security and enforcement Thursday, President Joe Biden compared asylum seekers at America’s southern border to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany. The remark came in response to a question about whether Biden viewed migration as a human right. “Well I think it is a human right...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Security Council to meet on Israeli minister’s stroll around Judaism’s holiest site
The United Nations Security Council was set to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. The United Arab Emirates submitted a request for the meeting on behalf of the Arab League and at the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Letters slam major Jewish organizations for criticizing Netanyahu government
The Eretz HaKodesh and Coalition for Jewish Values organizations criticized a letter — written by The Jewish Federations of North America, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization — which expressed concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. Netanyahu’s cabinet was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid plans US trip to rally Jewish groups against Netanyahu
Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will try to enlist U.S. groups in his domestic political battles. Lapid already has...
Cleveland Jewish News
Making good on campaign vow, Netanyahu government introduces bill to diminish Israel’s top court
(JTA) — Israel’s new government is wasting little time before following through on a central promise made by its leading politicians: to reshape the country’s judiciary and give lawmakers more power over it. Yariv Levin, the newly appointed justice minister, on Wednesday announced planned legislation that would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s UN envoy mocks meeting over Ben-Gvir’s ‘uneventful’ Temple Mount visit
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said he was “overjoyed” when he heard that the U.N. Security Council was holding an emergency meeting Thursday over the “quiet, orderly, uneventful” visit of an Israeli government minister to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. “I figured that if this...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Massachusetts lawmaker under fire for accusing Israel of ‘being on a mission to kill Palestinians’
A former Massachusetts state legislator is being condemned by Jewish and Zionist organizations for accusing Israel of “being on a mission to kill Palestinians.”. During her final week in office, Democratic Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, who represents the fourth Essex district in the northeastern part of the state, took to Twitter on Dec. 29 to attack Israel and its new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli democracy may not survive a ‘reform’ of its Supreme Court
(JTA) — On Dec. 29, Israel swore in Benjamin Netanyahu’s sixth government. The Likud leader became Israel’s prime minister once more, and one week later, Israel’s long-anticipated judicial counterrevolution began. In the Knesset Wednesday, newly minted Justice Minister and Netanyahu confidant Yariv Levin unveiled a package...
Cleveland Jewish News
US gives Palestinian Authority a 2,700-year-old looted spoon
American and Palestinian officials gathered on Thursday at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem for what was described as “the historic repatriation of a rare Palestinian cultural object.”. During the ceremony, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm (Homeland Security Investigations) delivered a 2,700-year-old cosmetic spoon to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Let’s pass down our traditions
This week, we read the last portion in the book of Genesis, parshat Vayechi. Vayechi literally means “and he lived.”. It refers to our patriarch, Jacob, but this portion is actually about Jacob’s death. Why then, is it called, “And he lived?”. Jacob looks back over his...
Comments / 0