Read full article on original website
Related
Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico
LORDSBURG, New Mexico-- U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a Border Patrol Agent was shot in the chest multiple times while on duty Thursday. The agent, assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico was shot by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect's car The post Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
KOLD-TV
Suspect straps nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills to legs at Arizona-Mexico border
NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A drug smuggler tried to use their legs in more ways than one to get narcotics across the Arizona-Mexico border earlier this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed something strange about a person walking across the border at the Nogales Port of Entry. After a search, officers found 19,800 fentanyl pills strapped to the person’s legs, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries. The suspect was taken into custody.
KTAR.com
Arizona man receives 30-year sentence for murder, arson
PHOENIX — A 35-year-old Arizona man was sentenced to 365 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and arson. On April 17, 2020, Alberto Toddy of Chinle assaulted two people with a baseball bat on the Navajo Nation, the...
Valley woman gets 10 years for stealing $2.5M through insurance scam
PHOENIX — An insurance claims processor has been sentenced to prison for carrying out a years-long scheme that netted her millions of dollars in stolen funds from an Arizona-based company. Jamie L. Baltazar, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading...
DEA: 9.8 million doses of fentanyl seized in New Mexico & West Texas in 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drug now recognized as the deadliest threat facing the U.S., fentanyl was seized in massive quantities across New Mexico and West Texas in 2022 according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Totaling up drug seizures across the DEA’s El Paso district, the agency says nearly 10 million deadly doses were seized […]
queencreeksuntimes.com
Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers
Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
AZFamily
Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Arizona Rep. Sierra diagnosed with cancer after lengthy COVID-19 battle. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Arizona Rep....
fox10phoenix.com
New Arizona law allows some people to have their criminal records sealed
PHOENIX - A new Arizona law allows some people in the state to get their criminal records sealed, if they meet certain requirements. "This allows them a second chance, a second chance at life, a second change to be able to get a job, be able to get employment, and not having this be held over their heads for the rest of their lives," said attorney Ben Taylor.
AZFamily
Most insurrection defendants from Arizona pleaded guilty
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The riot that scarred the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, lasted about six hours. But two years after the last protester left the Capitol Rotunda, hundreds of criminal cases are still making their way through the federal court system. Prosecutors have charged more than...
wufe967.com
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant stole a road roller from private ranch in Texas and drove off with the vehicle until it ran out of fuel. Per Fox News’ Bill Melugin, the suspect snuck through the brush on a private ranch in Kinney County – which sits along the Texas-Mexico border – and stole the road roller.
'Certainly It's Scary': Arizona Man Viciously Attacked By Bobcat
"The attack was by all accounts unprovoked."
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
AZFamily
Arizona seeing nearly 50% increase in egg prices due to demand, bird flu
An AMC Theater in Phoenix and a Chandler restaurant and winery were among the restaurants hit with health code violations. Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218...
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
More than 730,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized in Midwest: Drug enforcement agency
The US Drug Enforcement Agency has tallied the deadly fentanyl it seized last year and calculated the number of people it could have killed.
AZFamily
On Your Side helps Arizona couples recover $28,000 after canceled travel plans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Arizona couples, who don’t know each other, booked vacations with the same cruise line and then had to cancel for medical reasons. They both paid for trip insurance. When they couldn’t get it to pay out, they turned to On Your Side for help.
AZFamily
Disturbing past of Goodyear man accused of exposing himself at coffee shop
An AMC Theater in Phoenix and a Chandler restaurant and winery were among the restaurants hit with health code violations. Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218...
'Ripe for abuse': Hobbs offered dark money VIP packages to businesses, special interests at her inauguration
PHOENIX — Thursday’s inauguration of Governor Katie Hobbs represented a new day in Arizona. It also reminded voters of an old problem: dark money. It is common for businesses and special interests to make donations to help pay for inauguration festivities in Arizona (they save taxpayers from footing the bill).
kjzz.org
AZ reports slight uptick in COVID-19 cases after 3 weeks of declines
Influenza and RSV cases have been dropping in Arizona after massive surges in the fall. COVID-19 cases have also been trending down in Arizona, but the state health department reported a slight uptick this week. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 6,187 COVID-19 in its weekly update Wednesday after...
fox10phoenix.com
Jackpocket: App that allows people to order lottery tickets on the phone is now available for Arizonans
PHOENIX - There is now a new app that allows Arizonans to order lottery tickets from the comfort of their home. "We're really excited to be celebrating the launch of Jackpocket in Arizona," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. Sullivan says the app is basically like Uber Eats, but for the...
Comments / 5