Arizona State

KVIA ABC-7

Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico

LORDSBURG, New Mexico-- U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a Border Patrol Agent was shot in the chest multiple times while on duty Thursday.  The agent, assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico was shot by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect's car The post Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
LORDSBURG, NM
KOLD-TV

Suspect straps nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills to legs at Arizona-Mexico border

NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A drug smuggler tried to use their legs in more ways than one to get narcotics across the Arizona-Mexico border earlier this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed something strange about a person walking across the border at the Nogales Port of Entry. After a search, officers found 19,800 fentanyl pills strapped to the person’s legs, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries. The suspect was taken into custody.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona man receives 30-year sentence for murder, arson

PHOENIX — A 35-year-old Arizona man was sentenced to 365 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and arson. On April 17, 2020, Alberto Toddy of Chinle assaulted two people with a baseball bat on the Navajo Nation, the...
CHINLE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers

Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

New Arizona law allows some people to have their criminal records sealed

PHOENIX - A new Arizona law allows some people in the state to get their criminal records sealed, if they meet certain requirements. "This allows them a second chance, a second chance at life, a second change to be able to get a job, be able to get employment, and not having this be held over their heads for the rest of their lives," said attorney Ben Taylor.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Most insurrection defendants from Arizona pleaded guilty

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The riot that scarred the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, lasted about six hours. But two years after the last protester left the Capitol Rotunda, hundreds of criminal cases are still making their way through the federal court system. Prosecutors have charged more than...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona seeing nearly 50% increase in egg prices due to demand, bird flu

Arizona seeing nearly 50% increase in egg prices due to demand, bird flu
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Disturbing past of Goodyear man accused of exposing himself at coffee shop

Disturbing past of Goodyear man accused of exposing himself at coffee shop
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

AZ reports slight uptick in COVID-19 cases after 3 weeks of declines

Influenza and RSV cases have been dropping in Arizona after massive surges in the fall. COVID-19 cases have also been trending down in Arizona, but the state health department reported a slight uptick this week. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 6,187 COVID-19 in its weekly update Wednesday after...
ARIZONA STATE

