coalcitycourant.com
Ronald Gabriel
ELWOOD—Ronald Rex Gabriel, 70, of Elwood, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet. Born March 25, 1952 in Joliet, Ronald Rex was a son of Rex L. and Marion L. (Clever) Gabriel. He was raised and educated in the Plainfield area, and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge, Ron went on to make his career as a mechanic.
coalcitycourant.com
Benny R. Cline Jr.
ORLAND PARK—Benny R. Cline Jr., 53, of Orland Park, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022 at his home. Born July 31, 1969 in Chicago, he was a son of Benny Sr. and Carolyn (Thomas) Cline. Benny was raised and educated in Chicago. On July 8, 2017 Benny married Heidi Lamkin in Luttrell, TN she survives. Benny enjoyed watching WWE and was a huge sports fan, with many considering him to be the biggest Chicago Cubs fan in all of history. He enjoyed playing catch but more importantly being a commentator during the baseball games which most people found more exciting than the game itself. During his time in Tennessee he served as a deacon at his church. He was known by many to always see the good in people and seem to never know a stranger. Benny loved both Country and Christian music and could always be heard singing. He truly wore his heart on his sleeve and saw other people's needs above his, often times saying, "They need it more than I do." Benny cherished his family and will always be remembered for his love of life and dedicated service to others.
coalcitycourant.com
Rosie Lee Waters (nee James)
CHANNAHON—Rosie Lee Waters (nee James), 80, of Channahon, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Rock Run Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Joliet. Born Nov. 2, 1942, in New Haven, IL, she was a daughter of Orville and Thelma May (Kennedy) James. Rosie was raised and educated in Norris City and graduated from Norris High School with the class of 1960. Rosie worked as a CNA for Morris Hospital retiring after 32 years. Rosie loved her four-legged feline pets, and most importantly cherished her family especially her time with her grandchildren.
coalcitycourant.com
Linda Tyler
GARDNER—Linda Lou Tyler, 84, lifelong resident of Gardner, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home with family at her side. Born Aug. 1, 1938 in Garfield Township, Grundy County, Linda Lou was a daughter of Merlin and Lillian (Brooks) Sorensen. She was raised and educated in Gardner, and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the class of 1956. Linda Lou worked as a secretary for Allison Insurance Agency, which later became Complete Insurance Agency, and went on to retire from Gardner Grade School as their librarian. She was an active member of Church of Hope in Gardner, where she acted as the recording secretary for many years, as well as served as a Deacon and on Session. In addition, she belonged to the Gardner Lions Club and served on the board for the Gardner Archives. Most importantly Linda Lou cherished spending time with her family and loved attending her grandkids school events. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
starvedrock.media
Marseilles Couple Proud Parents Of Baby New Year In Grundy County
The first baby of 2023 delivered in Grundy County has parents from Marseilles. Paige Lee Ann Wade was born just before 6:30 Monday morning at Morris Hospital. Her parents are Kayla Koch and Jeremy Wade of Marseilles. Paige weighed in at 6 pounds and 5 ounces. She measured 19 inches at birth. Paige's due date was Thursday.
coalcitycourant.com
Six set to serve in Carbon Hill
Six commissioner positions are up for election in the village of Carbon Hill and six residents have filed to fill those positions on the Village Board. Four of the available positions come with a four-year term and the four residents seeking those spots are Gary Smith, Laura Johnson, current finance commissioner Laura Jones and Tyler Jones, who serves as a park commissioner.
nadignewspapers.com
Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire
The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
thelansingjournal.com
Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates
WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
Creepy Quincy Urban Legend Ranks in Top 10 in Illinois
There are some creepy urban legends in Illinois, but Quincy has one called "The Levee Walker." First, let me say that as much as I believe in a lot of supernatural stuff, Urban Legends are the one thing I have a hard time believing. Urban legends remind me of the telephone game; they start off true (or at best, believable), and throughout the years, the story seems to change and get more "made-up." One of Quincy's most famous urban legends is that of the "Levee Walker.".
Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place
There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph
In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Motorist hurt in First Avenue crash | Police reports Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023
A woman driving a Nissan Rogue had to be extricated from her vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment after a Toyota Camry driven by another woman crashed into it as it reportedly attempted to make a U-turn in front of her while northbound on First Avenue near Forest Avenue on Dec. 28 at about 10:40 a.m.
947wls.com
America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates
It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
starvedrock.media
Fundraiser For Ailing Utica Police Officer
A longtime police officer in Starved Rock Country could use your help. Organizers of a spaghetti fundraiser say they are looking to help Lieutenant Jason Quinn of the Utica Police Department who suffered a life changing event. For a $10 donation, you can enjoy a spaghetti dinner with all proceeds going to Quinn. The fundraiser is next Tuesday from 4 until 8 at the Canal Port Bar & Grill in Utica.
fox32chicago.com
Photo released of car wanted in Mount Prospect shooting
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Mount Prospect police have released a photo of a white colored Toyota sedan that was allegedly involved in a shooting Monday night. At about 7:43 p.m., the Toyota entered the parking lot of an apartment building in the northwest suburb and the passenger began flashing gang signs at a person who was walking to their vehicle, Mount Prospect police said in a statement.
The Fascinating History Behind Illinois Ditching the Triangle Pizza Slice
Pizza is a beloved and ubiquitous food around the world, and each region has its own unique style and traditions. In Illinois, one of the most notable quirks is that pizzas are typically cut into square slices, rather than the more common triangular shape. But why is this the case?
fox32chicago.com
Wheeling man accused of painting swastikas on church in Elmhurst
ELMHURST, Illinois - A Wheeling man is charged with painting swastikas on a church in Elmhurst. Josef Stumpfoll, 35, was in bond court on Sunday. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said that on December 30 at around midnight, Stumpfoll painted seven swastikas on the windows of Pathway Community Church in Elmhurst. Police said that Stumpfoll had previously been a member of the church.
