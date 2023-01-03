Read full article on original website
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 stimulus payment to eligible residents from city of ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
John Frederiksen
COAL CITY— John Frederiksen, 73 of Coal City, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at his home. Born March 28, 1949 in Streator, IL, John Lee is a son of Betty Jean (nee Irvin) Vilt and the late Earl Leroy Frederiksen. He moved to Coal City in the third grade; graduated from Coal City High School with the Class of 1967, and went on to attend both Joliet Junior College and DeVry Institute of Technology. On Nov. 1, 1969, John married Sue Togliatti in the Coal City United Methodist Church and together they made a home and raised their family in Coal City. In that same year, 1969, John gained employment with Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet, where he went on to work as an Electrician for the following 34 years, when he retired in 2003. Following his retirement, he returned to work at CAT with various other subcontractors for an additional 15 years.
Rosie Lee Waters (nee James)
CHANNAHON—Rosie Lee Waters (nee James), 80, of Channahon, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Rock Run Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Joliet. Born Nov. 2, 1942, in New Haven, IL, she was a daughter of Orville and Thelma May (Kennedy) James. Rosie was raised and educated in Norris City and graduated from Norris High School with the class of 1960. Rosie worked as a CNA for Morris Hospital retiring after 32 years. Rosie loved her four-legged feline pets, and most importantly cherished her family especially her time with her grandchildren.
Arland E. Pearcy Jr.
WILMINGTON—Arland E. Pearcy Jr., 62, of Wilmington and formerly of Joliet, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Silver Cross Medical Center in New Lenox. Born Sept. 20, 1960 in Mattoon, IL, Arland Edward was a son of Arland “Edward” Pearcy Sr. of Diamond and the late Linda Jean (Paden) Pearcy. He attended Laraway School and graduated from Joliet East High School with the class of 1978. Following high school, Arland worked in the Steel Mills before gaining employment with the City of Wilmington Water Department. Most recently he had been working security.
Jeff J. Bowen
BRAIDWOOD—Jeff J. Bowen, 63, of Braidwood, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at his home. Born July 20, 1959 in Joliet, he was the son of Gifford and Barbara (nee Linssen) Bowen. He was a graduate of Lockport Township High School and member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #241 in Wilmington and Teamsters Local #179 and #705. Jeff was an over the road truck driver his entire life. He was known to be a “backyard mechanic” who enjoyed working on his vehicles and he also appreciated the art of bushcraft.
The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph
In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place
There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
Missing Chicago woman found after disappearing from suburban Burbank earlier this week
BURBANK, Ill. - The search is over for a Chicago woman who went missing in Burbank earlier this week. Desiree Brongel, 22, was found alive, sources told Fox 32 Thursday morning. No additional details were immediately available. She was last seen early Tuesday morning. Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving...
Beer me! Illinois craft brewers offer free beer
Use #MyILBeerFridge for a chance to win beer as the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild tries to generate some suds in a slow month. The craft beer industry in Illinois has soared over the past ten years, from fewer than 50 breweries to over 300. Illinois Craft Brewers Guild executive director Ray Stout (real name) talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the boom, which includes over 160 breweries in Chicagoland. Stout says it has turned Chicago into a destination for beer lovers from across the country. But, they aren’t coming that much in January — can’t blame them — so the guild is sponsoring a beer giveaway. Here’s how it works: Go to your local brewpub or retailer of Illinois beer, load your refrigerator, take a photo, and post it on social media. Tag your favorite brewpub or retailer, and use #MyILBeerFridge. Weekly winners get more beer!
Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire
The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
Linda Tyler
GARDNER—Linda Lou Tyler, 84, lifelong resident of Gardner, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home with family at her side. Born Aug. 1, 1938 in Garfield Township, Grundy County, Linda Lou was a daughter of Merlin and Lillian (Brooks) Sorensen. She was raised and educated in Gardner, and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the class of 1956. Linda Lou worked as a secretary for Allison Insurance Agency, which later became Complete Insurance Agency, and went on to retire from Gardner Grade School as their librarian. She was an active member of Church of Hope in Gardner, where she acted as the recording secretary for many years, as well as served as a Deacon and on Session. In addition, she belonged to the Gardner Lions Club and served on the board for the Gardner Archives. Most importantly Linda Lou cherished spending time with her family and loved attending her grandkids school events. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
American Plaza shopping center in Chicago transacts in 50-days
Karen Kulczycki, CCIM, of SVN Chicago Commercial helped secure the sale of a 63,148-square-foot retail shopping center located at 3300 and 3320 Chicago Road in South Chicago Heights, Illinois. The 13-unit center sits on 4.5 acres and hosts both national and local retailers along a dense, suburban retail corridor. Kulczycki,...
Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: January 2023 Update
We’re going to have a mayoral election this year. Not just this year, but next month. Here’s how we think the candidates stand, as the campaign starts to get real. Last month, Garcia received a $1 million donation from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, a powerful labor organization that don’t make no waves and don’t back no losers. The union also released a poll finding that Garcia would get 25 percent of the vote in the Feb. 28 primary, compared to 18 percent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 14 percent for Paul Vallas, and 10 percent for Willie Wilson. As a congressman, Garcia is in a much stronger position than when he entered the race for mayor eight years ago as a county commissioner unknown outside his Southwest Side district. Garcia revived his political career by forcing Rahm Emanuel into a runoff, but voters didn’t think he had the experience to be mayor. Now, they do. This is not just Garcia’s moment, but his community’s. Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group in Chicago, and are asserting themselves politically. Delia Ramirez, who was endorsed by Garcia, won the new Latino-influence congressional seat on the Northwest Side. Garcia and his protégés have been dismantling the old Irish political machine on the Southwest Side — led by Garcia’s nemesis, Ald. Ed Burke — and replacing it with a Latino machine, led by Garcia. Last fall, the windows of Garcia’s Archer Avenue campaign headquarters were filled with signs for state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, County Commissioner Alma Anaya, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, and judicial candidate Iris Y. Chavira. This year, Garcia is backing Jeylu Gutierrez to replace the retiring Burke on the City Council. As the Irish dominated 20th Century Chicago politics, Latinos may dominate the 21st Century. In its historical significance, Garcia’s candidacy may rival Harold Washington’s as a community’s coming of age; it’s hard to beat history.
More closures hit downtown businesses
The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
Six set to serve in Carbon Hill
Six commissioner positions are up for election in the village of Carbon Hill and six residents have filed to fill those positions on the Village Board. Four of the available positions come with a four-year term and the four residents seeking those spots are Gary Smith, Laura Johnson, current finance commissioner Laura Jones and Tyler Jones, who serves as a park commissioner.
Orland Park man sentenced to 2 years in 2017 Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
A pregnant Illinois mom was taking her three boys to bible camp when they were hit and killed in the 2017 crash.
Cook County man crashed into Uber, squad cars while fleeing police, spit on officer: authorities
GARY, Ind. - A Cook County man is accused of crashing into an Uber driver and squad car while fleeing from police in Gary, Indiana Tuesday night. At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV near 44th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, authorities said.
Village Board Races Form Across Proviso Suburbs
Preview (opens in a new tab) Westchester Acting Village President Nick Steker, Village Attorney Matthew Welch and Trustee Cathy Kuratko at a board meeting in 2022. Steker and Kuratko did not file to run for village board seats in the April 4, 2023 election. Sunday, January 1, 2022 || By...
