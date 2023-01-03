Damar Hamlin’s rep & agent break silence on Buffalo Bills NFL star’s status as teammate Stefon Diggs arrives at hospital

DAMAR Hamlin’s agent broke his silence after the Buffalo Bills player collapsed during Monday night’s game.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken.

Damar Hamlin's agent broke his silence to update fans after the athlete collapsed during a game

Stefon Diggs was seen heading to the hospital to be with Hamlin

“Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time,” said Hamlin’s agent, Ira Turner.

“Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers.”

Hamlin’s friend and marketing rep, Jordon Rooney wrote on Twitter: “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.”

Hamlin took a hit to the chest from Bengals player Tee Higgins at about 8.55pm.

The 24-year-old safety got up after the play and then collapsed onto the ground.

Medics immediately ran onto the field to tend to Hamlin.

He was put on a backboard and stretcher and was given oxygen as he was loaded into an ambulance, per ESPN.

The ambulance transported Hamlin out of Paycor Stadium at 9.25pm and has reportedly taken him to University of Cincinnati hospital, per FOX19's Joe Danneman.

Danneman also reported that Hamlin “has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own.”

He also reportedly required an automated external defibrillator (AED) on the field.

Fellow Bills star, Stefon Diggs was spotted heading to the hospital to be with Hamlin.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see videos. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.