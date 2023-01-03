ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

How to protect your home against flooding from atmospheric river

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5Fys_0k2Dy9cD00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The Bay Area is dealing with significant damage from the torrential rains this past weekend. With another atmospheric river on the horizon, here's how to protect your home.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Many property owners are scrambling to keep water out of their homes, especially with the forecasted storms this week. Whether or not you own the property you live in, it's important to act quickly if you notice water getting into the house.

"The interior of your house is what causes most people's problems because you've got many surfaces where mold can grow," Tommy Anderberg, a water intrusion and drainage specialist, told KCBS Radio.

Anderberg is getting lots of calls this week. "Basically I'm seeing neighbor problems where buildings are right next to their neighbor, the downhill neighbors complaining because of the water uphill," he said.

Other calls have to do with drainage problems. "They've remodeled their houses, next thing you know they didn't address drainage and now we've got a drainage problem that wasn't happening before," Anderberg said.

Ideally, homeowners should try to keep the water directed away from the house and its foundation. However, it might be tough to guard against flood water in San Francisco ahead of Wednesday's rain, as the city is running low on sandbags.

Rachel Gordon, SF Public Works spokesperson, told KCBS Radio they handed out 4,000 bags yesterday alone. What was once a limit of 10 bags per household, will now only be five due to the demand.

"We are replenishing the supply as we speak, we hope to have more in by mid-morning and then more in in the next coming days," she said.

Contra Costa Public Works Dept. is waiting to get word of more sand before letting people fill up. In San Francisco, if you don't need bags, please don't come get them, officials ask. Lines will be long once the supply of sand arrives. Every county in the Bay Area is running low.

"Generally, if your property hasn't flooded in previous large storms, it's not going to flood this time, but people are nervous because of the heavy rains we saw on New Year's Eve and then the forecast for big rains coming in," Gordon said.

Above the ground, people face a different problem amid torrential rains. "People have window problems, water intrusions, wind-driven rain," Anderberg said. "Remember that mold takes three days to start growing so you want to really dry things out if you have restoration companies' numbers handy."

Anderberg said that when it comes to rain water, go with the flow. "People need to know that there's future things they can do, design, architect and engineers, and then homeowners, they've just got to be really ready to protect themselves as best they can," he advised.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways

OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
KRON4 News

Photos show aftermath of Wednesday's destructive storm

(KRON) — As cleanup from Wednesday evening’s storm continues, the Bay Area is still dealing with wind, rain and hazardous driving conditions. Local officials advise residents to stay off the roads if possible as landslides and flash flooding are still possible. Thursday morning, residents woke up to coastal chaos from Santa Cruz and San Mateo […]
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Bay Area braces for another major storm

Earlier today, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to a major storm sweeping the Bay Area. Cities across the region are already taking emergency measures. In San Jose, the city government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and has warned residents to be ready to evacuate, if necessary.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?

(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy