Who else was watching Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals, excited to watch what was sure to be a thrilling match. Only to be watching one the most traumatic scenes I've ever witnessed during an NFL game. Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, had collapsed and medics were on the field administering CPR. As many have said and more will continue to say. The moment became more than a football game, it was now a matter of life or death.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO