First Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Impressive Snow Totals to Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first winter storm of the new year brought impressive snow totals and contributed to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota. The highest 24-hour snow total reported to the National Weather Service came from Savage, MN where 16.5 inches of snow was measured. 14.9 inches of snow was reported at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport while 14.5 inches were reported at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway
Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
Faribault Man Charged in Downtown Rochester Knife-Point Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Faribault man in connection to a knife-point robbery reported in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Brandon Carmichael was arraigned on felony charges of aggravated first-degree robbery and simple robbery in Olmsted County Court Thursday. A judge set his bail at $40,000. The...
Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
The Scary Reason There Could Be Cash on Your Windshield Here in Minnesota
Ordinarily, finding money on your car would be a good thing-- but this time it could mean big trouble in Minnesota. It's not a surprise that crime involving vehicles has been increasing in parts of Minnesota over the past several years. We've heard stories about brazen car thefts and carjackings taking place in parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul. As I wrote about back in the summer, some law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities called it an 'epidemic' of car thefts, with car thefts 'exploding' since a year ago in December.
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
Faribault Boys Hockey Defeats Mankato West
The Faribault Falcons boys hockey team traveled to All Seasons Arena in Mankato last night and defeated the Mankato West Scarlets 4-1. Falcons senior goalie Jacob Sherf nearly had a shutout stopping 22 shots to earn the Cashwise Foods and Pharmacy of Owatonna Delivery of the Game for delivering a great performance.
Police Asking for Public’s Help to Find Missing Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Rochester man. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said 43-year-old Thomas McElroy was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Ave. Northwest. Police say McElroy was...
Owatonna’s United Way of S.C Receives an Astounding $100,000+ Raised by Viracon
Back in August, during the Steele County Free Fair, Viracon was announced as 2022’s United Way community campaign leader. As a longtime supporter of United Way, and among Steele County’s largest companies, Viracon was enthusiastic about being a part of United Way’s efforts to raise $800,000 to fund a safety net of programs throughout Steele County.
State Portion of US Bank Stadium Could Be Paid Off This Year
U.S. Bank Stadium opened in 2016 in downtown Minneapolis where the Metrodome once sat. The state's portion of the building was funded in part by e-pull tabs. State Representative Tim O'Driscoll played a role in pushing and successfully passing the state's funding for the building. He says because of the popularity of 3-pull tabs in the state.
Convicted Armed Robber Set to Plead Guilty to Rochester Hold-Ups
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Rochester man who was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for a number of armed robberies in Austin has reached a tentative plea deal with Olmsted County prosecutors involving charges connected to a couple of armed robberies in Rochester last summer. 26-year-old...
(UPDATE) $2 Million Bail For Rochester Man Accused of Murder
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is now facing murder charges in two Minnesota counties following a fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on December 30. 27-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was formally arraigned Thursday afternoon in Hennepin County Court Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder without...
Byron Man Accused of Threatening Deputies, Violating Restraining Order
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a Byron man, accused of violating a restraining order, threatened to kill deputies transporting him to jail. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies were dispatched to a Byron residence in the 800 block of Towne Dr. Northeast on the...
Dakota Electric Names New CEO
The Dakota Electric Association's Board of Directors named Ryan Hentges as the next president and CEO of the member-owned electric distribution cooperative based in Farmington. Current President and CEO Greg Miller will retire in early April and has led the cooperative since 2001. The board of directors conducted a rigorous...
Byron Man Gets Probation For Shooting Himself in the Leg
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Byron man who shot himself in the leg has been sentenced to probation. 26-year-old Daniel Sorensen recently admitted to a gross misdemeanor charge involving the illegal possession of a firearm. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped another gross misdemeanor charge and a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.
Minnesotans React To Alex Rodriguez “Shoveling” His Driveway
Minnesota just got hit with the big first snowfall of 2023. Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner, Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to claim he shoveled his driveway for the first time. Minnesotans reacted appropriately. Of course, many people remember 'A-Rod' from his notable baseball career. Over the years, he played for the...
One Minnesota Viking Paying It Forward, to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Who else was watching Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals, excited to watch what was sure to be a thrilling match. Only to be watching one the most traumatic scenes I've ever witnessed during an NFL game. Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, had collapsed and medics were on the field administering CPR. As many have said and more will continue to say. The moment became more than a football game, it was now a matter of life or death.
Three Reasons Why The Vikings Are The Most Popular Team In Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have long been king of the Minnesota sports scene. Sure, a Twins World Series run here or a North Stars trip to the Stanley Cup Finals may steal the spotlight temporarily, but the Vikings are at the top of the heat for the most part. To me,...
