Faribault, MN

First Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Impressive Snow Totals to Minnesota

Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first winter storm of the new year brought impressive snow totals and contributed to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota. The highest 24-hour snow total reported to the National Weather Service came from Savage, MN where 16.5 inches of snow was measured. 14.9 inches of snow was reported at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport while 14.5 inches were reported at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
MINNESOTA STATE
[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway

Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault Man Charged in Downtown Rochester Knife-Point Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Faribault man in connection to a knife-point robbery reported in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Brandon Carmichael was arraigned on felony charges of aggravated first-degree robbery and simple robbery in Olmsted County Court Thursday. A judge set his bail at $40,000. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
The Scary Reason There Could Be Cash on Your Windshield Here in Minnesota

Ordinarily, finding money on your car would be a good thing-- but this time it could mean big trouble in Minnesota. It's not a surprise that crime involving vehicles has been increasing in parts of Minnesota over the past several years. We've heard stories about brazen car thefts and carjackings taking place in parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul. As I wrote about back in the summer, some law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities called it an 'epidemic' of car thefts, with car thefts 'exploding' since a year ago in December.
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault Boys Hockey Defeats Mankato West

The Faribault Falcons boys hockey team traveled to All Seasons Arena in Mankato last night and defeated the Mankato West Scarlets 4-1. Falcons senior goalie Jacob Sherf nearly had a shutout stopping 22 shots to earn the Cashwise Foods and Pharmacy of Owatonna Delivery of the Game for delivering a great performance.
MANKATO, MN
State Portion of US Bank Stadium Could Be Paid Off This Year

U.S. Bank Stadium opened in 2016 in downtown Minneapolis where the Metrodome once sat. The state's portion of the building was funded in part by e-pull tabs. State Representative Tim O'Driscoll played a role in pushing and successfully passing the state's funding for the building. He says because of the popularity of 3-pull tabs in the state.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
(UPDATE) $2 Million Bail For Rochester Man Accused of Murder

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is now facing murder charges in two Minnesota counties following a fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on December 30. 27-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was formally arraigned Thursday afternoon in Hennepin County Court Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder without...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dakota Electric Names New CEO

The Dakota Electric Association's Board of Directors named Ryan Hentges as the next president and CEO of the member-owned electric distribution cooperative based in Farmington. Current President and CEO Greg Miller will retire in early April and has led the cooperative since 2001. The board of directors conducted a rigorous...
FARMINGTON, MN
Byron Man Gets Probation For Shooting Himself in the Leg

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Byron man who shot himself in the leg has been sentenced to probation. 26-year-old Daniel Sorensen recently admitted to a gross misdemeanor charge involving the illegal possession of a firearm. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped another gross misdemeanor charge and a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.
BYRON, MN
One Minnesota Viking Paying It Forward, to Show Support for Damar Hamlin

Who else was watching Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals, excited to watch what was sure to be a thrilling match. Only to be watching one the most traumatic scenes I've ever witnessed during an NFL game. Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, had collapsed and medics were on the field administering CPR. As many have said and more will continue to say. The moment became more than a football game, it was now a matter of life or death.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
