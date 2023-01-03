ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

How Often To Water Your Spider Plant And Other Tips

If given the proper care, spider plants are common, low-maintenance houseplants that last for many years. The temperature, the plant’s location, and the kind of soil you use will all have an impact on how frequently you need to water your spider plant. Generally speaking, watering your spider plant once per week is ideal. Before watering, check to see how dry the dirt is in the pot; if it doesn’t feel parched, then don’t water it.
a-z-animals.com

How To Grow A Beautiful Indoor Spider Plant

The spider plant, also known as Chlorophytum comosum, is regarded as one of the simplest and most adaptable indoor plants. Apart from brown tips and some pest issues, this plant may thrive in a variety of environments and has very few other issues. Because of its spider-like babies, known as spiderettes, which hang down from the mother plant like spiders on a web, the spider plant earned its common name. These spiderettes, which come in green or variegated forms, frequently begin their lives as tiny white blooms. That’s right, your spider plant can grow flowers!
a-z-animals.com

Spider Plant Leaves: Brown Or Yellow Spots And How To Fix

The spider plant (classified as Chlorophytum comosum) is one of the more common choices for indoor plants that, with appropriate care, may thrive for many years. They are particularly popular for their beautiful and unique foliage that boasts long, spindly leaves that can come in a range of shades of green and different patterns. Despite being a low-maintenance plant, cultivating spider plants can present a few common issues. Browning tips, curling leaves, root rot, leaf blight, dropping leaves, and lack of growth are a few frequent issues that arise when growing plants.
a-z-animals.com

Spider Plant Soil: Everything You Need To Know

The spider plant or aircraft plant, Chlorophytum comosum, is a common houseplant found in homes and workplaces. These lovely houseplants need relatively little upkeep, which is why they are so popular. They may be cultivated under a variety of circumstances, including various lighting levels and climates. Since this plant is non-toxic, it is also well-liked by those who have small children or cats and dogs. Just as well, the spider plant was included first on NASA’s list of efficient air cleaners. To put it simply, the spider plant has quite a few benefits in addition to being pretty!
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Boot Camp Mom

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hungry Grizzly Bear Sneak Up on a Moose Family

On the icy shores of a lake, a mother moose makes a fatal error in not taking the approach of a grizzly bear seriously. All we can do is watch as the bear approaches and then takes one of her calves. She seems to be helpless and simply lets it happen.
Family Handyman

How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps

We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!

