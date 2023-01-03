Read full article on original website
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
After spectacular TD catch, Bills WR gives ball to athletic trainer who gave Damar Hamlin CPR
Bills wide receiver John Brown, who was called up from Buffalo's practice squad, gave Denny Kellington a game ball after a 42-yard touchdown catch.
NBC New York
Eagles' Miles Sanders Reflects on Miracle Conversation With Damar Hamlin
Miles Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”...
Nyheim Hines, emotional Bills jolt Patriots, claim No. 2 seed
Nyheim Hines returned two kickoffs for touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills closed the regular season with a 35-23 victory over
Dolphins' Jason Sanders kicks go-ahead field goal to lift Miami into the playoffs
The Miami Dolphins are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after beating the New York Jets and having the New England Patriots lose.
2023 NFL draft: Let the bidding war begin for the No. 1 overall pick
Thanks to a dramatic comeback win by the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears leapt ahead of them in the 2023 NFL draft order, landing the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. It’s rare that the team holding the top pick in the draft doesn’t need a...
