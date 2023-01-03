Rare snowy owl sightings in southern California and northwest Indiana… In the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, bird watchers are buzzing after an extremely rare snowy owl was spotted in Orange County in the city of Cypress resting on the roof of a home last week. The snowy owl is native to much colder climates. Some experts think the bird might have come from somewhere else by taking a ride on a ship. Here in the Region just a few weeks ago, there was a snowy owl sighting at Indiana Dunes State Park in Porter County. You can see a photo at the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival Facebook page.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO