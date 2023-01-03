ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Smithonian

California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over

California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

California Destinations for Your Bucket List in 2023

Does your 2023 bucket list involve traveling more? California has a lot more to offer than you think. In case you think you explored enough of the west, there are still a few lesser frequented venues nestled in the Golden State. Some California Destinations You Might Want to Visit:. Redwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE
xrock1039.com

Snowy Owl Spotted in Southern California, Northwest Indiana

Rare snowy owl sightings in southern California and northwest Indiana… In the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, bird watchers are buzzing after an extremely rare snowy owl was spotted in Orange County in the city of Cypress resting on the roof of a home last week. The snowy owl is native to much colder climates. Some experts think the bird might have come from somewhere else by taking a ride on a ship. Here in the Region just a few weeks ago, there was a snowy owl sighting at Indiana Dunes State Park in Porter County. You can see a photo at the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival Facebook page.
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
proclaimerscv.com

What We Know About the Huge Winter Storm Heading Southern California

A severe winter storm is headed toward Southern California, and things are expected to become worse for our northern neighbors. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday night into Thursday we can predict strong winds and rain. They could produce mudflows and risky driving conditions, which is a concern. Before...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone’ hits California

A large storm described by weather officials as a “bomb cyclone” is washing ashore in central and Southern California. The storm is expected to deliver heavy rainfall to the valleys, foothills and mountains Wednesday evening through Thursday. Forecasters are calling for 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall in Southern California between Wednesday and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought

California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE

