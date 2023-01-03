Read full article on original website
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
Large surf prompts beach closures, warnings along Southern California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm has led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories along the Southern California coast Friday. The larger than average waves and rip currents are making for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, especially along west facing beaches south of Santa […]
Smithonian
California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over
California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off CA coast
Spectators on a Southern California whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them.
capradio.org
Birdwatchers flock to a house in Southern California to see a rare bird of prey
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Chris Spurgeon, of the Pasadena Audubon Society, drove to Orange County to see the wild snowy owl. It's a mystery how the arctic bird ended up thousands of miles away from its natural habitat. Transcript. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. Birdwatchers are flocking to...
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
L.A. Weekly
California Destinations for Your Bucket List in 2023
Does your 2023 bucket list involve traveling more? California has a lot more to offer than you think. In case you think you explored enough of the west, there are still a few lesser frequented venues nestled in the Golden State. Some California Destinations You Might Want to Visit:. Redwood...
xrock1039.com
Snowy Owl Spotted in Southern California, Northwest Indiana
Rare snowy owl sightings in southern California and northwest Indiana… In the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, bird watchers are buzzing after an extremely rare snowy owl was spotted in Orange County in the city of Cypress resting on the roof of a home last week. The snowy owl is native to much colder climates. Some experts think the bird might have come from somewhere else by taking a ride on a ship. Here in the Region just a few weeks ago, there was a snowy owl sighting at Indiana Dunes State Park in Porter County. You can see a photo at the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival Facebook page.
Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff
The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
sfstandard.com
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
proclaimerscv.com
What We Know About the Huge Winter Storm Heading Southern California
A severe winter storm is headed toward Southern California, and things are expected to become worse for our northern neighbors. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday night into Thursday we can predict strong winds and rain. They could produce mudflows and risky driving conditions, which is a concern. Before...
KTLA.com
Video: Huntington Beach bicyclist swamped by spray from CalTrans truck
The heavy storm from earlier this week may have left, but high surf remains, and one bicyclist in Huntington Beach learned the hard way that there’s still plenty of standing water in Southern California. On Friday, the cyclist was riding on a path alongside a roadway when a CalTrans...
ktbb.com
California, Nevada no longer under ‘exceptional drought’ conditions following severe influx of rainfall
(NEW YORK) -- The severe storms pummeling the drought-stricken West Coast has alleviated the drought status in two states, but the onslaught of moisture is unlikely to eradicate the decades-long extreme drought plaguing the region. Portions of California and Nevada that were previously in "exceptional drought" status, no longer qualify...
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone’ hits California
A large storm described by weather officials as a “bomb cyclone” is washing ashore in central and Southern California. The storm is expected to deliver heavy rainfall to the valleys, foothills and mountains Wednesday evening through Thursday. Forecasters are calling for 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall in Southern California between Wednesday and […]
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
NBC Los Angeles
Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought
California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Is California still in a drought? New map shows impact of recent rain
What a difference two weeks can make!
